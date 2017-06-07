online financial advisor india
World's first 'aeroboat' made by Indo-Russian JV unveiled
Biswajit Choudhury (IANS)
07 June 2017
The world's first hybrid "aeroboat" capable of travelling on land, water, snow and sand that has been built by an Indo-Russian joint venture was unveiled in Moscow on Tuesday at a start-ups event organised by Russia's state-run Skolkovo Foundation.
 
The aeroboat is designed to access difficult terrain, such as flooded or marshy areas where the use of regular boats is made impossible because of shallow water, patches of dry land or by marine vegetation.
 
It has been designed by IIAAT Holding, a joint venture between the International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies and Indian firm Millennium Aerodynamics.
 
The aeroboat is on demonstration in and around a pond in the two-day Startup Village annual event in Moscow for technology entrepreneurs and investors organised by Russia's biggest innovation fund the Skolkovo Foundation.
 
IIAAT Holding board member Sukrit Sharan, who is in Moscow, told IANS in an e-mail interview that they have orders for more than 25 aeroboat units from private and government buyers in India of which they have already despatched five for use in disaster management.
 
These are much faster and more robust than the comparable hovercrafts, he said.
 
"We have already exported around five units to India, both for transportation and disaster management applications. These delivered products are poised to help save hundreds of lives in India during the monsoon season when the regions experience floods," Sharan said.
 
"After our success with Indian disaster management authorities, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has shown very strong interest in these vehicles."
 
While hovercrafts on average move at around 45-50 km per hour on water, aeroboats are capable of going at around 150 km or more, he said.
 
"The Aeroboat is also more robust than hovercrafts, and with estimated maintenance costs of $400-$600 per year, is cheaper to maintain and fuel," Sharan said.
 
He pointed out that it runs on a "hybrid" engine, meaning it can run on either petrol or electricity, enabling users to reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency.
 
"Additionally, we are equipping our aeroboats with IoT (Internet of Things) technology, which allows us to remotely monitor and control and diagnose the equipment, as well as troubleshoot select faults," he said.
 
According to the makers, with room for 10 passengers and one crew member, the 6.5-metre-long aeroboat can handle steep slopes and embankments, and does not require any marine infrastructure such as jetties, since it is amphibious.
 
"Hovercrafts work on static air-cushion, whereas aeroboats work on dynamic air-cushion. This feature gives aeroboats a huge advantage in terms of speed and manoeuvrability," he said.
 
"It's possible to use hovercrafts, but they are very expensive to operate and also have speed limitations. Our amphibious aeroboats can provide high-speed year-round navigation, even when bodies of water are frozen like in Russia," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
Life
TRAI floats consultation paper on data speeds in broadband plans
IANS
02 June 2017
Aiming to ensure transparency and customer awareness regarding data speeds under wireless broadband plans, telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday issued a consultation paper seeking stakeholders' opinion.
 
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has invited comments from stakeholders by June 29 and counter-comments by July 13.
 
The consultation paper 'Data Speed Under Wireless Broadband Plans' said: "The surge in the number of broadband connections in the country has been accompanied by increasing reports of consumer dissatisfaction with the speed of data being provided to them under wireless broadband plan."
 
"Consumer empowerment and protection is a critical element of a well-functioning telecom market," it added.
 
The paper said, ideally, consumers who are dissatisfied with the services or prices offered by their operator should be able to easily switch to another provider, creating incentives for providers to innovate and offer competitive prices and quality of services.
 
"The widespread adoption of wireless broadband services in the last few quarters makes it particularly important to take into account the problems that may be faced by the users of these services, particularly in relation to data speeds," the paper added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
Why AI-based chatbots are failing worldwide
IANS
01 June 2017
Although companies the world over are looking forward to embracing chatbots, most of such artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms are failing worldwide and some early adopters have dropped chatbots owing to disappointing performances.
 
Developers created 33,000 chatbots on Facebook Messenger during the first six months of the service. However, the success rate is low and Facebook reported that its chatbots failed 70 per cent of the time.
 
"Most chatbots fail because companies don't clearly define their purpose. The scope that companies set for their chatbots tends to be broad and generic," Xiaofeng Wang, Senior Analyst with US-based market research firm Forrester, said in a report on Thursday.
 
For example, Singapore's POSB Bank rolled out a chatbot to handle general inquiries about its products and services. 
 
"Tactics like being the first bank in the region to launch a chatbot may generate some brand and PR value -- but all too often, firms fail to clearly define their chatbot's purpose and communicate it to users," Wang added.
 
Any gains will evaporate when customers end up confused or frustrated after asking questions that far exceed the chatbot's abilities. 
 
On the other hand, Singaporean OCBC Bank's chatbot, which focused on generating home loan leads, helped the bank close S$10 million new loans in three months.
 
"It's crucial to find the key focus of a chatbot. You cannot try to do everything with one chatbot." Altona Widjaja, Vice President, Fintech and Innovation Group, OCBC Bank, noted. 
 
According to Wang, chatbots are at a very early stage of development. Today's successful chatbots are driven more by keywords than by machine learning. 
 
They can deliver quick-hit information such as the latest promotions and provide shortcuts to content such as tutorials.
 
"Most chatbots' cognitive capabilities are still far too limited to deliver context- or intent-based personalisation or advise customers about complex products such as life insurance," she said. 
 
In the future, advances in AI will allow chatbots to use more contextual and predictive data and bring their capabilities closer to those of humans.
 
"If marketers can clearly define the purpose and scope of a chatbot, thoroughly evaluate the benefits it can bring, and plan and execute it well, it can deliver business and customer value," Wang wrote. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

