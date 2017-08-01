SBI's interest rate cut on saving account 'elitist' by nature, says Dr KC Chakrabarty

Numbers Gamed: Can the banks’ systems be trusted to do the calculations right?

We live in interesting times. As I write this column, several issues that are bound to have a significant impact on our future lives are in the process of being discussed or decided.

1. The mandatory seeding of Aadhaar, or the unique identification number into every government database, creates the spectre of the government having total control over our lives with the ability to shut down a person at will by cancelling or disabling passports, PAN, bank accounts or access to property. A nine-member bench of the Supreme Court of India (SC) is hearing petitions that will decide whether we have a right to privacy and to what extent it can be circumscribed by the

State.

2. One of the key problems with Aadhaar is that our data is not only collated and centralised, but the UIDAI (Unique Identification Development Authority of India) allows it to be accessed by large multinationals, such as L-1 and MongodB and Safran, who can hold it for seven years. Activist-lawyer Usha Ramanathan says this was gleaned from contracts that were partially obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The contracts are not available for public scrutiny and we have no idea how these companies will use the data. The man who facilitated this as head of UIDAI under the previous government was technocrat Nandan Nilekani. UIDAI was set up through an executive notification with no statute or discussion in parliament or clear mechanism to safeguard citizens’ rights or grievance redress. Mr Nilekani aggressively pushed the seeding of Aadhaar numbers into bank accounts, although Aadhaar was ostensibly meant to reach subsidies to India’s poor and give an identity to those without one.

3. Ironically, Mr Nilekani is now alarmed about privacy and data protection and wants legislation to ensure that people have access to their own data. “Data is the new oil,” he said dramatically on 21st July at the Delhi Economics Conclave, expounding on the strategic and commercial importance of data. He also expressed grave concern that data would create a new set of monopolies that can abuse their market dominance and lead to what he called ‘data colonisation’.

4. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms are taking over the world. An article in Scientific American says supercomputers will surpass human capabilities in almost all areas in the next 50 years and this may end up being more dangerous than nuclear weapons. We are increasingly dependent on complex software codes, mathematical models and technology in every aspect of our lives. At the simplest level, we take for granted that banks, using core-banking software, calculate our interest charges and fees accurately; most people also trust telecom and electricity bills.

And then, every once in a while, we come across incidents that bring home to us how foolish it is not to check the bills or statements churned out by large organisations driven by the profit motive alone. Here is an example that brings us down to earth from worrying about world-changing technology, to the mundane ways in which it can cheat us. Earlier this month, one of our readers Srinath tweeted about how State Bank of India (SBI) short-changed his mother in calculating interest on her fixed deposits (FDs). Srinath’s mother had four FDs with a principal of Rs20 lakh each. The FD document shows the maturity value at Rs21.54 lakh. The interest was Rs1.54 lakh, and after deducting 10% tax at source, the amount to be credited to her account was Rs21.38 lakh. Instead, the Bank credited only Rs21.30 lakh, i.e., Rs8,373 short. The same mistake was repeated in all four FDs, leading to a hefty shortfall of Rs33,492 to a person living off her savings.

Was this deliberate? Was it a systemic glitch? After a fight with the bank manager, SBI has credited Rs8,123 as a ‘TDS refund’ in each account. But the total re-credit is still only Rs32,494—that is, Rs998 short. India’s largest, government-owned bank, using core banking software provided by a leading software company, had the branch manager trotting out a series of flimsy arguments to justify the wrong calculations. He even said, “TDS must have been deducted in the previous financial year”—but the customer is still duped.

What makes this case very strange is that there was no mistake in calculating interest on Srinath's FD in the same bank, at the same time. How is it that the bank software did not make the same mistake in Srinath's FD? His mother accused the bank of "stealing from old people." But this is not as far-fetched as it would seem. Large computer systems can actually be programmed to target/charge a particular set of persons. We don't know whether SBI is doing it; but we know for sure that it has turned extraordinarily callous about responding to customer queries.

Moreover, this is not the first issue with SBI’s software. Its software has a proven window open for human intervention and error, leading to mistakes and wrong calculations. This problem is known at least since 2013 and has clearly not been fixed. A miniscule number of people are like Srinath’s mother and re-check interest credited to them. Most of us take it for granted that the bank’s computers are accurate; so we hear of very few complaints.

In May 2013, Moneylife wrote about how SBI had done a 40% tax deduction at source (TDS) from thousands of special term deposits because of an “inadvertent human error in setting parameters.” The reversal process, which started after we took up the issue with SBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), turned out to be very complex because of the way the automated system was configured. When accumulated interest wasn’t sufficient to cover the TDS, the deposits were prematurely broken to enable deduction. The debits couldn’t be automatically reversed by re-crediting all deposit accounts because the principal had been credited to customers’ savings accounts in FDs that were broken to deduct the wrong TDS. It took several months to resolve the issue. Although SBI, in an email to us, had insisted that no penalty was levied for ‘premature withdrawal’ that occurred when the FD was automatically broken, customers told us otherwise. Typical of the way things operate in India, there was no question of compensating customers for the harassment that they suffered (Read https://tinyurl.com/y8ty6pvr ).

Clearly, SBI has not bothered to fix its systems and RBI will not stir itself to act, or find systemic solutions, until there is a public outcry or scandal. Moneylife had then argued that RBI’s inspection of banks should not stop at inspecting their financials. It must develop expertise to inspect and audit the banks’ technology and systems as well. The poor performance of public sector banks in the past five years shows that RBI has failed even in financial supervision, forget about moving to technology audits. The only area on which there is some effort and attention is in pushing banks to guard their systems against cyber-attacks; this is probably due to global pressure. At a time when the world is worrying about algorithms, code and artificial intelligence going rogue due to wrong programming, we are stuck with a banking regulator that will not even engage with customers or listen to their woes that are a result of technology glitches.

Who do we turn to when the same bank and branch, calculates interest differently for two persons in the same family? SBI has been exposed. Telecom bills are also always a mystery. An article in The Guardian of UK titled, “How Can We Stop Alogrithms Telling Lies”, documents how emission norms were flouted by auto-majors like Volkswagen. In India, we are investigating the large-scale tampering of petrol meters to cheat people. India is known for its software prowess; how do we even know whether rouge algorithms have been successfully deployed to skim out funds in a variety of online transactions? What is the way out? As a first step, while touting Digital India, we need a vigilant government agency that whets technology systems and an alert group of knowledgeable citizens who have the skills to flag and expose rogue technology.