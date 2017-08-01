BUY
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
SBI's interest rate cut on saving account 'elitist' by nature, says Dr KC Chakrabarty
Moneylife Digital Team
01 August 2017
State Bank of India’s (SBI) decision to pay differential interest rates to saving bank deposit of above Rs1 crore is 'elitist' by nature and is also anti-poor, says Dr KC Chakrabarty, former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Responding to an email query from Moneylife, he said, "If there is a need to differentiate on interest payment based on size and compassion demands that poor should be paid a higher rate and rich a lower. SBI circular favours only the ultra-rich, not even rich, who do not bother on rate of interest on deposits. It also contradicts the existing principle of cross-subsidisation on retail loans and retail deposits followed by public sector banks (PSBs) including SBI. Thus public sector banks' policies are becoming more anti-poor.”  
 
He further says, “from now onwards the bank should not levy any service charges on customers with less than Rs1 crore in their accounts on moral and economic grounds”. 
 
On Monday, SBI announced revised savings bank interest rate, under which, customers with bank account balance of less than Rs1 crore would get interest at 3.5%, while those with a balance of over Rs1 crore would continue to get 4% interest. 
 
Over the recent past, SBI, the largest state-run lender in India is at the forefront in increasing various service charges. Since SBI is the biggest among peers, other banks follow suit and increase their service charges as well that directly add to their profits. These include increase in charges for chequebook issuance, signature verification, cash handling charges, withdrawals beyond stipulated numbers and card issuance charges. 
 
Responding to levy of service charges, Dr Chakrabarty, who is also Trustee of Moneylife Foundation says, "Now that the Bank (SBI) has reduced interest rate on savings bank deposits, it has no moral and economic ground to charge various transaction charges and other size or volume related penalties on small accounts. Along with this circular, SBI should have issued circular abolishing various transaction related charges for savings bank accounts at least for balances of less than Rs1 crore."
 
SBI has a deposit base of 25.85 lakh crore and a current account saving account (CASA) ratio of 44.40%. The lender has a customer bae of over 42 crore.
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition https://www.change.org/p/governor-rbi-finance-ministry-stop-banks-fleecing-depositors).
 
Akshay Kini

1 year ago

I do not understand why educated, urban Indians still bank with SBI.
Even those who do, why do people leave so much money in S/B A/C.
The best revenge is to open FD and keep as little money in S/B. I now keep my emergency funds in a bank with higher interest rates.

Dayananda Kamath k

1 year ago

Arunadati bhattacharya is paying back for her term extension by introducing new changes against the govt policy, or is she paying back UPA for appointing her.
Govt wanted and implemented financial inclusion, and she increased charges for services looting those who joined. Now this blatant discrimination. It is time depositors withdraw their deposits from SBI enmass to bring them to senses

B. Yerram Raju

In Reply to Dayananda Kamath k 1 year ago

Do you think that the bank cares? It is flush with government funds. Its treasury business is enough to take care of . Its insurance and mutual fund arms are enough to fill the coffers of the bank executives' non-salary stable purses.

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 year ago

Stealing from the weak and helpless for the benefit of the rich and powerful is the very design of the Indian Constitution. It does so under the cover of the mythical "weaker" sections of society. It enshrines inequality under law as a central principle under the guise of social engineering to steal from both the haves and the have-nots for the have lots.

The Robber Banks are owned by the State and have become Constitutionally compliant.

Mrinal Kanti Ganguly

1 year ago

I think , those who have less than one lakh, should be paid higher rate of interest. Poor and rural people generally are not aware of other savings options. Sometime they fall prey to chit fund operators and loss their entire savings. Agreed , those having higher amounts in banks, may pay Income tax on interest earned by them, making their return much less post TDS. I suppose they are better informed of other higher interest bearing schemes and switch accordingly. However banks may argue, as commercial banks, they are more interested in business and profit and not for subsidy for the poor. Can we blame them?

Sudhir Jatar

1 year ago

I believe the same principle is applied to interest on loans. Those who repay in time get less interest rates than the defaulters!

01 August 2017
Developments like satisfactory progress of monsoon, hassle-free implementation of goods and services tax (GST), inflation below -1.5% mark and a stable core inflation increase the probability of a rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy review on Wednesday, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "In the last minutes again almost all the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had again raised the issue of existence of unutilized capacity in the economy. The use of words like unutilized capacity makes us more confident of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut on 2 August 2017. Additionally, there are certain developments which also increase the probability of rate cut by RBI in the coming policy."
 
A close look at the minutes of successive MPC meetings shows that opinions have changed abruptly regarding the inflation outlook. The October policy stressed on inflation target being achievable, but concerns about inflation became heightened in the next policy and have continued since then. Though in the most recent policy the members have accepted that inflation is indeed coming down, they chose to adopt a wait and watch stance, and there are still some lingering concerns about core inflation. However, the mention of words like ‘inflationary expectations’, ‘upside risks to inflation’, ‘firming of crude prices’ has come down significantly, which is a good thing. 
 
 
"In the first minutes there was significant concern about capacity under-utilization and private investment. Demonetisation however side-tracked these concerns and the rhetoric since then was that output gap will start closing once remonetisation happens. The impact of demonetisation had been hailed transitory by all the members initially, but only one member mentioned about this in the last policy. In the last minutes again almost all the members had raised the issue of existence of unutilised capacity in the economy. But it did not lead to a rate cut as the members have mentioned about seeing how the upside risks pan out before taking any decision on rates. With the latest data showing no significant upside risks to inflation, the case for a rate cut becomes strong," SBI says in the report.
 
SBI feels there are certain developments which increase the probability of rate cut by RBI in the coming policy. It says, "First, the progress of monsoon is quite satisfactory, as around 90% of the country (32 subdivisions out of 36) received normal or excess rainfall till 28 July 2017. Overall, the monsoon is 4% above normal. Second, the hassle-free implementation of GST will definitely bring down inflation in the coming months as around 81% of the items are below 18% slab. Third, currently both the CPI and WPI are below -1.5% mark and we expect CPI inflation to be sub-2% for the next month, sub-3% for August-September 2017 and sub-4% for October-November 2017 and 4-4.5% between December 2017 and March 2018. Fourth, the core inflation, on which MPC has repeatedly emphasised and given more focus, was quite stable since FY2015 (though in the MPC terminology it has remained sticky) and has now slipped to sub 4%. Fifth, the pay commission allowances’ impact on inflation will be purely a statistical artefact."
 
"All the above factors make a strong case for rate cut and we hope that RBI does not follow the dictum, it had done in 2013. At that time, when retail inflation was in double digits and was relatively sticky for a long period, the common refrain was that RBI might have been slow in raising rates. This time, with inflation consistently undershooting RBI inflation projection by large margins, a logical inference could thus be that the RBI is again slow but now is cutting rates?" the report added.
 
SBI says, "The MPC in India have been entrusted with the onerous job of setting rates and to be really fair, we should give time to them to get accustomed to the enormous cynicism and glare in public domain. However, it is also expected that the MPC takes into cognizance the ground realities and make decisions accordingly. The spilt verdict in June, hopefully, will set the ball rolling for more diverse discussions. Our bet is the odds of a rate decision (preferably cut) this time could be 4-2."
Numbers Gamed: Can the banks’ systems be trusted to do the calculations right?
Sucheta Dalal
01 August 2017
We live in interesting times. As I write this column, several issues that are bound to have a significant impact on our future lives are in the process of being discussed or decided. 
 
1. The mandatory seeding of Aadhaar, or the unique identification number into every government database, creates the spectre of the government having total control over our lives with the ability to shut down a person at will by cancelling or disabling passports, PAN, bank accounts or access to property. A nine-member bench of the Supreme Court of India (SC) is hearing petitions that will decide whether we have a right to privacy and to what extent it can be circumscribed by the 
State. 
 
2. One of the key problems with Aadhaar is that our data is not only collated and centralised, but the UIDAI (Unique Identification Development Authority of India) allows it to be accessed by large multinationals, such as L-1 and MongodB and Safran, who can hold it for seven years. Activist-lawyer Usha Ramanathan says this was gleaned from contracts that were partially obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The contracts are not available for public scrutiny and we have no idea how these companies will use the data. The man who facilitated this as head of UIDAI under the previous government was technocrat Nandan Nilekani. UIDAI was set up through an executive notification with no statute or discussion in parliament or clear mechanism to safeguard citizens’ rights or grievance redress. Mr Nilekani aggressively pushed the seeding of Aadhaar numbers into bank accounts, although Aadhaar was ostensibly meant to reach subsidies to India’s poor and give an identity to those without one.
 
3. Ironically, Mr Nilekani is now alarmed about privacy and data protection and wants legislation to ensure that people have access to their own data. “Data is the new oil,” he said dramatically on 21st July at the Delhi Economics Conclave, expounding on the strategic and commercial importance of data. He also expressed grave concern that data would create a new set of monopolies that can abuse their market dominance and lead to what he called ‘data colonisation’.  
 
4. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms are taking over the world. An article in Scientific American says supercomputers will surpass human capabilities in almost all areas in the next 50 years and this may end up being more dangerous than nuclear weapons. We are increasingly dependent on complex software codes, mathematical models and technology in every aspect of our lives. At the simplest level, we take for granted that banks, using core-banking software, calculate our interest charges and fees accurately; most people also trust telecom and electricity bills.
 
And then, every once in a while, we come across incidents that bring home to us how foolish it is not to check the bills or statements churned out by large organisations driven by the profit motive alone. Here is an example that brings us down to earth from worrying about world-changing technology, to the mundane ways in which it can cheat us. Earlier this month, one of our readers Srinath tweeted about how State Bank of India (SBI) short-changed his mother in calculating interest on her fixed deposits (FDs). Srinath’s mother had four FDs with a principal of Rs20 lakh each. The FD document shows the maturity value at Rs21.54 lakh. The interest was Rs1.54 lakh, and after deducting 10% tax at source, the amount to be credited to her account was Rs21.38 lakh. Instead, the Bank credited only Rs21.30 lakh, i.e., Rs8,373 short. The same mistake was repeated in all four FDs, leading to a hefty shortfall of Rs33,492 to a person living off her savings. 
 
Was this deliberate? Was it a systemic glitch? After a fight with the bank manager, SBI has credited Rs8,123 as a ‘TDS refund’ in each account. But the total re-credit is still only Rs32,494—that is, Rs998 short. India’s largest, government-owned bank, using core banking software provided by a leading software company, had the branch manager trotting out a series of flimsy arguments to justify the wrong calculations. He even said, “TDS must have been deducted in the previous financial year”—but the customer is still duped. 
 
What makes this case very strange is that there was no mistake in calculating interest on Srinath’s FD in the same bank, at the same time. How is it that the bank software did not make the same mistake in Srinath’s FD? His mother accused the bank of “stealing from old people.” But this is not as far-fetched as it would seem. Large computer systems can actually be programmed to target/charge a particular set of persons. We don’t know whether SBI is doing it; but we know for sure that it has turned extraordinarily callous about responding to customer queries. 
 
Moreover, this is not the first issue with SBI’s software. Its software has a proven window open for human intervention and error, leading to mistakes and wrong calculations. This problem is known at least since 2013 and has clearly not been fixed. A miniscule number of people are like Srinath’s mother and re-check interest credited to them. Most of us take it for granted that the bank’s computers are accurate; so we hear of very few complaints.
 
In May 2013, Moneylife wrote about how SBI had done a 40% tax deduction at source (TDS) from thousands of special term deposits because of an “inadvertent human error in setting parameters.” The reversal process, which started after we took up the issue with SBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), turned out to be very complex because of the way the automated system was configured. When accumulated interest wasn’t sufficient to cover the TDS, the deposits were prematurely broken to enable deduction. The debits couldn’t be automatically reversed by re-crediting all deposit accounts because the principal had been credited to customers’ savings accounts in FDs that were broken to deduct the wrong TDS. It took several months to resolve the issue. Although SBI, in an email to us, had insisted that no penalty was levied for ‘premature withdrawal’ that occurred when the FD was automatically broken, customers told us otherwise. Typical of the way things operate in India, there was no question of compensating customers for the harassment that they suffered (Read https://tinyurl.com/y8ty6pvr ).  
 
Clearly, SBI has not bothered to fix its systems and RBI will not stir itself to act, or find systemic solutions, until there is a public outcry or scandal. Moneylife had then argued that RBI’s inspection of banks should not stop at inspecting their financials. It must develop expertise to inspect and audit the banks’ technology and systems as well. The poor performance of public sector banks in the past five years shows that RBI has failed even in financial supervision, forget about moving to technology audits. The only area on which there is some effort and attention is in pushing banks to guard their systems against cyber-attacks; this is probably due to global pressure. At a time when the world is worrying about algorithms, code and artificial intelligence going rogue due to wrong programming, we are stuck with a banking regulator that will not even engage with customers or listen to their woes that are a result of technology glitches. 
 
Who do we turn to when the same bank and branch, calculates interest differently for two persons in the same family? SBI has been exposed. Telecom bills are also always a mystery. An article in The Guardian of UK titled,  “How Can We Stop Alogrithms Telling Lies”, documents how emission norms were flouted by auto-majors like Volkswagen. In India, we are investigating the large-scale tampering of petrol meters to cheat people. India is known for its software prowess; how do we even know whether rouge algorithms have been successfully deployed to skim out funds in a variety of online transactions? What is the way out? As a first step, while touting Digital India, we need a vigilant government agency that whets technology systems and an alert group of knowledgeable citizens who have the skills to flag and expose rogue technology. 
B. Yerram Raju

1 year ago

I hold a SB account with Kotak Mahindra Bank. This Bank does not give either the statement of account monthly or the passbook but sends SMS message once a week and charges Rs.17.50 a month!! When I asked for the statement of account it said that it would charge!! When I was aggressive and said that I would prefer closing down the account, they retreated and gave a form to fill in asking me to request for statement of account. It issued a Debit card for seven years after the opening of account and went on charging annual fees of Rs,450. The situation is no different in all the other private banks. Many do not know that they are paying annually for the debit cards which they use in ATMs. Blaming public or private sector - will it do any good? When the regulator is off the hook from the customer and glued to the banks nothing better will happen.

Abhimanyu Dhamija

1 year ago

There are similar issues with charges as well. I have twice taken out bank statements from non-home branch(Oriental bank account) and both times i was charged a different amount. :O Once 130 once 170, whereas if i goto the bank charges schedule it should only be 50. I don't even know where to/who to talk to in customer support to rectify this.

Abhimanyu Dhamija

1 year ago

I am very surprised even after having automated systems like Core-banking and others, such things happen. Also, this is not particular to India. I have an account in BoA (USA) and they once incorrectly charged me for non-maintenance of minimum balance. I incidentally had to got the branch to open another account, the RM immediately reversed it but i fear for millions of people with whom such a thing would have happened. :(

RAVI RAM PV

1 year ago

Very well articulated! We have had few issues on calculations with Post Office (branch with CBS implemented) claiming to have paid extra interest and wanted refund but, nothing "extra" is in actually shown our statement. The Post Master is claiming only they can see the extras in their system. Arguement is going on. They get very very upset when anyone questions their math.

Govinda Warrier

1 year ago

With reference to a media report captioned "Aadhaar must for opening bank accounts, transactions of Rs 50,000 and above", I had responded thus:
The piece meal introduction of additional requirements for carrying out normal financial transactions make citizens averse to innovations and helps middlemen make an easy buck for providing 'services' which in the normal course should come free.
Aadhaar, from the time the idea of "Universal Identity" was conceived, has suffered from absence of a 'project approach' in implementation. Politicians, professionals, GOI, media and social activists have contributed in equal measure in confounding the confusion that was the twin-brother of Aadhaar. At least at this stage, GOI should professionalize further processes in implementation of Aadhaar and restore its credibility in the minds of citizens.
All purpose single identity number for each individual is a still better idea for future. That will solve number portability issues and minimize the irritants like problems arising from spelling changes in names, addresses etc caused by outsourced service providers who manage compilation and processing of data, again sub-contracting the work piece meal to inefficient unskilled wage-earners.”
On receiving repeated reminders from the service provider, yesterday I went to the “Gallery” of my mobile phone service provider to link mobile and Aadhaar numbers. There was a separate counter and a long queue for ‘Aadhaar linking’. My turn came in about an hour. Madam took my mobile number, keyed it in her PC and told me “SMS aayegaa” (I’ll get an SMS) In a few minutes I got an ‘OTP’ number to be used for Aadhaar linking which I shared with Madam. She then keyed in the OTP and my Aadhaar number to her PC. Then asked me to keep my finger on a red light on a match box-sized instrument, which I did. Some four/five fingers were tried on the instrument. I thought my finger prints have faded due to ‘ware and tare’. Then suddenly, Madam checked my Aadhaar Card and told me with a smile: “Yah Aapkaa Keralawala Aadhaar Card Hai. System accept karnaa suroo nahee hua…Do maheene baad phir se try karo?” (This is Aadhaar Card issued in Kerala. System has not started accepting this. Try after two months?”) As an afterthought she told me that for now they were linking Mumbai mobile numbers with Mumbai Aadhaar Numbers!
I returned home wiser after understanding everything about the SIN (Single Identity Number) I had committed (proposed?) and the universality of Universal Identity.
M G Warrier, Mumbai

Bhaskar

1 year ago

https://www.foundingfuel.com/article/a-brief-history-of-money-identity-and-aadhaar/

Abhijit Gosavi

1 year ago

Brilliant writing. Everybody must read the last paragraph. Yes, every bank statement must be carefully studied, even though doing so appears tedious.

Govinda Warrier

1 year ago

I had posted a comment on this. Hope it's under moderation.

Bhupesh

1 year ago

I have a one year old account with SBI under Capital Gain Account Scheme. Most of the money was transferred in a term deposit attached to that account . Remaining amount in less then 5k. Now from past two months they have started deducting 50Rs + tax as none maintenance of minimum balance charges. 1) they did not intimated me for new charges on email, SMS or post 2) Un necessary burden of going to bank and liquidating .01% of my term deposit to meet their demand of minimum balance while they have lakhs of my money with them. 3) When I have Lakhs with them already, I see no logic to maintain minimum balance.

I have raised a complain last week, waiting to raise it with RBI if no suitable remediation received.

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 year ago

Nandan Nilekani sold Aadhar to the Khangress. And like all things Khangress, Modi Sarkar obeyed the diktat of the entrenched incompetent and corrupt Babu Log, who actually own and run Sarkar, and championed it.

If getting money to the beneficiary was the issue, this could have been done with unique Bank Accounts. Aadhar was entirely unnecessary. If unique ID was necessary, there was already a Voter's ID. So? The voter's ID is not reliable? This is because of incompetence and corruption. Modi Sarkar has done nothing about incompetence and corruption.

Indeed, in every lecture whether to corporates or Chartered Accountants, Modi Sarkar follows the Nehruvian line. That it is the victim of extortion, aka the bribe giver who is to blame and not the minions of Government who deny the Mango Man, the business man and the "Corporates" their legitimate rights and dues unless money changes hands under the table.

Now we have robber banks that are thieving from customers under the cover of “Computer”, in the spitting image of the Modi Sarkar

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 year ago

Nandan Nilekani sold Aadhar to the Khangress. And like all things Khangress, Modi Sarkar obeyed the diktat of the entrenched incompetent and corrupt Babu Log, who actually own and run Sarkar, and championed it.

If getting money to the beneficiary was the issue, this could have been done with unique Bank Accounts. Aadhar was entirely unnecessary. If unique ID was necessary, there was already a Voter's ID. So? The voter's ID is not reliable? This is because of incompetence and corruption. Modi Sarkar has done nothing about incompetence and corruption.

Indeed, in every lecture whether to corporates or Chartered Accountants, Modi Sarkar follows the Nehruvian line. That it is the victim of extortion, aka the bribe giver who is to blame and not the minions of Government who deny the Mango Man, the business man and the "Corporates" their legitimate rights and dues unless money changes hands under the table.

The Modi Sarkar is all about meaningless activity that jerks the Mango Man around as the Rapeublic has always done to NOT achieve the stated purpose but rather creat the illusion that something is being done to solve problems. The Modi Sarkar is using the mumbo jumbo of technology to pull the wool over the Mango Man's eyes.

The BJP is Khangress in "Hi Tech" saffron clothing

Kartik Swaminathan

1 year ago

Faced a similar issue with my Car insurance (New India), surprisingly my cars WDV was more than last year and this impacted the premium. The concerned person gave same explanation stating that its software that calculated the value. I said how can it be more than last year also I have no claim made last year. This must have increased my premium amt by 400 to 500 Rs. But since he could not handle and I could not spare more time on the matter I paid and closed. But I plan to write to seniors authorities abt this. Pls also take up matter where accountable employees are named (with contact) for raising queries. The fron desk / call center / distributor staff only sell and service and at best say they will take our complaint. We should as consumers have powers to directly connect and seek answers from Senior / accountable authority. This facility should come with an SLA for resolution of complaint and eventual action taken to satisfactory resolution / rectification of fault

SUNIL KUMAR HEMNANI

1 year ago

I had a similar experience with my PPF which was again at the SBI here at VADODARA .I found that they had made a mistake of Rs 10,400 . However once I showed this to the manager he did change it in two days .The fact that most people do not check is plain foolish .Just the amount of money that could be lost due to such mistakes

Ramesh I

1 year ago

Fine article, which highlights many of the common woes with our public sector banking system, and mainly with the largest one - SBI. I have been a victim of wrong deductions by SBI in the past, and it's an ordeal to get the same reversed, within acceptable timelines. Thankfully, unlike in IT refunds, I didn't have to bribe anyone at SBI for the delayed reversals. Also, as Ms. Dalal has rightly pointed out, its the inability or callousness of RBI as a regulator of the banking system, which leads to such brazen flouting of customers' rights and RBI's own rules by PSU Banks routinely. Also, data is indeed the new 'oil' in the new-age digital economy, and Aadhar-seeding is a bonanza for unscrupulous agencies to mine people's data to use it for various illegal and unethical purposes. Some of these will certainly come to light in the near future, and would be much bigger than the infamous 2G scam of Rs. 1.76lakh crores (as per the CAG).
Finally, RBI ought to take IT Systems deployed by Banks very seriously, as many don't adhere to industry best practices. During the demonetization exercise last November, it came to light that over 70% of ATMs in India operate on the outdated and unsupported Windows XP - which was the most infected Windows OS recently when the world-wide ransomware WannaCry was discovered in various networks in India and abroad. What is RBI doing to ensure digital hygiene at Banks, when PM Modi is pushing for Digital India ?

Sucheta Dalal

In Reply to Ramesh I 1 year ago

do send details to foun[email protected] having actual facts and names helps us make representations to the regulators

R. L. Saggar

1 year ago

I am thinking of lodging a complaint but unsure if it would actually help

We are listening!

