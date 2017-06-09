online financial advisor india
BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Credit
Legal
Feedback

 

 

Economy
Economy & Nation
RBI's Viral Acharya says inflation data a 'challenge'
IANS
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday said inflation data pose a challenge and the central bank is trying to come to grips with the issue, a day after the RBI maintained status quo on its key interest rate citing inflation risks.
 
Acharya said that data is the challenge important parts of inflation are facing, as these are behaving other than they have done historically.
 
"Let me just say we are grappling with that," he said at an event here organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
 
Wednesday's RBI decision to stay the lending rate came after latest official data showed a significant fall in both retail inflation as well as the country's economic growth rate in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, impacted by demonetisation, which had raised hopes for a rate cut.
 
Complimenting RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the monetary policy committee (MPC) maintaining the apex bank's key lending rate in the nation's broader good, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday, however, said that seldom before have economic conditions warranted a substantial monetary policy easing as they do at this juncture.
 
He offered a plausible alternative macro-economic assessment to the one given by the RBI on Wednesday.
 
"In this view, not just headline inflation has been running well below the target so far, but even core inflation...has also declined sharply. In this view, inflation forecast errors by the RBI have been large and systematically one-sided in overstating inflation," he said.
 
Acharya also said it is easy to predict in data what is likely to repeat itself, "but you can't build a model necessarily of things that are completely non-stationary or one-off sort of things."
 
"But then there are times when the data are just non- stationary, and unfortunately at that point, the kind of micro data that I am talking about is really essential to understand on the ground what's really happening," he said. "
 
It kind of raises challenges because while it is good to attribute everything to one new thing that is happening in the economy, it unfortunately makes the job of research and projections really hard because it could be that there are stationary forces also at work in the data," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Editors' picks
Money & Banking
Auditors & Bankers as Guilty as Vijay Mallya
Sarvesh Mathur
Moneylife News
Mutual Funds
Mutual Funds Hit By Downgrade of IL&FS Debt Papers
Moneylife Digital Team
MLM / Chain Money
QNet Cancels V-Con Dubai Leaving Thousands of Agents in Sou...
Moneylife Digital Team
Money & Banking
Maharashtra to Deregister Non-functional Coop Banks
Raju Vernekar
Economy & Nation
Indian basket of crude oils goes below $50/barrel
IANS
06 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi/New York, The Indian basket of crude oils closed below the psychologically important $50-a-barrel mark on Monday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised market concerns.
 
Crude prices continued on their downward spiral following the OPEC cartel's decision last month to extend output cuts. 
 
According to the latest official data, the Indian basket, comprising 73 per cent sour-grade Dubai and Oman crudes, and the balance in sweet-grade Brent, closed trade on Monday at $48.58 for a barrel of 159 litres. It had previously closed lower on Friday at $48.53. 
 
The US West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost $0.26 to settle at $47.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday, while Brent crude for August delivery erased 48 cents to close at $49.47 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. 
 
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of supporting and financing "terrorism" as well as of interfering in their internal affairs.
 
The decision of a number of Arab countries to sever diplomatic relations with gas-rich Qatar would impose a strict regional isolation on Doha, and raised concerns about a global deal reached last month to reduce oil production in order to check the fall in prices resulting from a global supply glut. 
 
The 13-nation Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) late in May agreed in Vienna to extend for nine months the output cut agreement put in place for six months effective from January 1. The extension of the accord, which was to expire in June, would effectively lower the OPEC's production by 1.8 million barrels per day.
 
Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on the need to prolong the current agreement on oil production cuts.
 
In early December, oil producers outside OPEC, led by Russia, agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels per day (bpd). This decision came in the wake of OPEC's November 30 decision to cut output by 1.2 million bpd for six months effective from January 1.
 
The OPEC basket of 13 crude oils closed trade on Monday at $47.37 a barrel. 
 
In December, it was the first time since 2001 that OPEC and some of its rivals had reached a deal to jointly reduce output to tackle the global oil glut.
 
Oil prices had earlier fallen by more than 50 per cent in less than two years, from levels of over $120 a barrel.
 
While the OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to extend until March 2018 their ongoing oil output cuts, India has reached an understanding with the global oil cartel to establish a joint working group to serve as a forum for "producer-consumer dialogue" to address mutual concerns.
 
Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present in Vienna at the time of the OPEC meeting on May 25 that agreed to extend the ouptput cuts, and led the Indian side at the India-OPEC Energy Dialogue earlier that week. 
 
"I believe the purpose of setting up this institutional dialogue is to exactly serve this, and to have a dialogue between OPEC as a producer and India as a consumer, to sensitise each other's concerns and to better understand our perspectives," he said at the meeting.
 
In the talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Indian minister told OPEC to address concerns of major buyers like India at a time when there were multiple options in a situation of supply glut caused by US shale oil.
 
Making their fortnightly revision in fuel prices on June 1, state-run oil marketing companies in India raised the price of petrol by Rs 1.23 per litre, and of diesel by 89 paise, excluding state levies. Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 66.91 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 55.94.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
India's manufacturing sector expansion eases in May: PMI
IANS
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017.
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
"The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"Echoing a more positive tone, the PMI dataset highlighted a stronger increase in businesses' input purchasing, while optimism reached a six-month peak. Additionally, cost inflationary pressures cooled."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life insurance Term Plans

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

online financial advisory
Pathbreakers
Pathbreakers 1 & Pathbreakers 2 contain deep insights, unknown facts and captivating events in the life of 51 top achievers, in their own words.
Buy Know More
online financia advisory
The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Online Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy/Renew Know More
financial magazines online
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
financial magazines in india
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Online Magazine)
Buy Know More