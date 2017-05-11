online financial advisor india
In uncertain H1-B times, US firm targets Indians with EB5 - the 'Golden Visa'
Aroonim Bhuyan (IANS)
11 May 2017
As confusion looms over the future of the H1-B visa programme, an investment-facilitating firm is targeting rich Indians with the EB5 visa, popularly known as the "Golden Visa", that promises a faster route to US citizenship.
 
The US Immigration Fund (USIF), which launched its Indian operations this year, is confident that affluent Indians who invest half a million dollars or more in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) -- creating 10 or more jobs -- under the EB5 visa programme, will get US citizenship in a shorter time compared to the H1-B visa programme.
 
US President Donald Trump has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas, largely availed of by Indian IT firms. A private member's bill was also introduced earlier this year in the US Congress by Democrat Zoe Lofgren which seeks to increase the minimum salary of an H1-B visa holder to a whopping $130,000 from the current minimum of $60,000.
 
"With the H1-B environment becoming tougher and tougher, demand for EB5 has gone up," Andrew Graves, USIF's Director of Business Development in India, told IANS.
 
"Indians are becoming more aware of the EB5 visa programme," he said.
 
Introduced by the US Congress in 1990, the EB5 visa programme allows an individual to invest $500,000 in either of two TEAs -- a high unemployment area in a US metropolis or a rural area outside of a metro -- or $1 million in a non-TEA area that can create 10 or more jobs.
 
Earlier this month, the US Congress extended the programme, which has seen much controversy over the merits of its applicants, till September 30 this year.
 
Graves explained that once an application is filed for an EB5 visa programme, the applicant has to fill in a I526 form under a US attorney after which he or she gets a temporary US Green Card for 16 months.
 
Once the conditions are met, around two years later, the applicant has to fill in the I829 form which leads to lawful permanent residency in the US.
 
"So, the EB5 offers a certain way for US citizenship within roughly five years," Graves said.
 
The USIF clams to have a proven track record of 100 per cent approval rating from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on all adjudicated projects.
 
It has 24 projects in the real estate sector to its credit with $3.2 billion in EB5 capital that includes 6,400 investors.
 
China is the largest beneficiary of the EB5 visa programme, accounting for 75.6 per cent or over 7,500 visas.
 
India is sixth in the list with 149 visas after Vietnam (334), South Korea (260), Taiwan (205) and Brazil (130).
 
But Graves feels that Indians can make it to the second spot after China.
 
"We are 100 per cent sure that India will occupy a strong second place after China," he said.
 
Given the uncertainty over the H1-B visa programme, more and more Indians graduating from US universities are opting for the EB5 visa for US citizenship.
 
The advantage: If an H1-B visa holder is fired from his or her job, he or she will have to leave the US along with family whereas once permanent residency is attained, he or she is no longer dependent on others for staying in the US as long as the person is law-abiding and renews the Green Card on time.
 
But how can a fresh Indian graduate in the US afford to invest a minimum of $500,000 to apply for an EB5 visa?
 
"It usually comes as a gift from the family (to ensure the son or daughter's future)," Graves said, indicating that only the more affluent Indians can afford the "Golden Visa".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
India moves ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav, gets stay on death sentence
IANS
10 May 2017
In a reprieve for alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice has suspended the death sentence on him by a Pakistani military court, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.
 
"I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court," she said in a tweet.
 
She also said that legal luminary Harish Salve was representing the country on the matter.
 
Under Article 74, paragraph 4 of the ICJ rules, which says "pending the meeting of the Court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects", ICJ President Justice Ronny Abraham has written to Pakistan seeking the suspension of the sentence.
 
India had moved the court on Monday seeking a set of reliefs including "by way of suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused", and "restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court". 
 
It had also sought the sentence of the military court "arrived in brazen defiance of Vienna Convention rights" as well as the rights of the accused be declared violative of international law.
 
Citing "the extreme gravity and immediacy of the threat that authorities in Pakistan will execute an Indian citizen in violation of obligations Pakistan owes India", it urged the court to deliver an order indicating provisional measures immediately "without waiting for an oral hearing". 
 
Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 and Pakistan said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) fuelling the Baloch separatist movement and attempting to sabotage the CPEC project.
 
A military court sentenced him to death on April 10 on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad.
 
New Delhi had warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would be considered "premeditated murder" by Islamabad.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Is it Cold War-II already?
Gulshan Luthra (IANS)
26 April 2017
The April 13 Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) strike by the United States on ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan has triggered suggestions that a second round of the Cold War is set to begin. Particularly as the new US President, Donald Trump, seems to be brash, abrasive and capable of taking action without thinking of consequences.
 
In fact, the Second Cold War, or the Cold War-II, has been in the making due to the rise of Islamic terrorism from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the Middle East, drawing inevitable military interventions by the major powers -- Russia's anger at the US-led bombings in Syria where it wants President Bashar Assad to stay, and China's attempts to annex most of the South China Sea and also the acquisition of Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar for 40 or more years as a strategic naval base with its operational Command and Control lying with Beijing.
 
Both Russia and China have stepped up military movements on land, air and sea, particularly around US allies like Japan.
 
The official Russian news agency Sputnik is steadily issuing hard-hitting statements against the US, particularly against Trump, and has let it be known that Russian strategic bombers like Tu-95 are flying near the US and Western countries, and battle ships are out in the Pacific near Japan and South Korea.
 
North Korea, China's second military ally after Pakistan, has warned again of destroying the US with long-range nuclear missiles, and the US has vowed to penalise if it conducts another nuclear or missile test. As it happens, it may be remembered, Islamabad got its missile technology from Pyongyang in exchange for nuclear weapons tech, apparently with blessings from Beijing.
 
US, Western and Afghan forces have had a tough time in fighting the Islamic terrorists who hide in, and operate from, the deep caves in the mountains. The terrorists conduct guerrilla strikes from these caves and move back in and, according to reports from Washington, the commander of the US and international forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, had been considering the use of America's biggest non-nuclear bomb, the MOAB, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast, for some time.
 
In military terms, this was the right and appropriate weapon to demolish the deep caves and kill everyone in them -- reportedly about a hundred at that time -- by burning up the oxygen.
 
Nonetheless, the use of this MOAB, technically designated GBU 43/B, has proved to be earth-shattering in the global canvas of power play. To Russia and China, and those opposed to the US, this indicates an aggressive willingness on the part of Trump to execute some threats he has been making.
 
Surprisingly, more than China, it is Russia which is challenging the US with rhetoric and news reports of its new military innovations like making the world's biggest nuclear submarine, and supplying new air defence missiles like the S400, or still newer, to Syria.
 
As for Gwadar, and the string of naval facilities China is creating in the Indian Ocean, the implications are enormous. For China, Gwadar will now be The Pivot of its Look West strategy; it will be second non-regional, non-Indian Ocean power after the US to be there, not just for oil and trade but to play a dominant role in the warm waters of the ocean and beyond.
 
As against the two former players in Cold War-I, the United States and the Soviet Union, this time there are three, and although Russia may have more military muscle in terms of equipment, China will be far better placed to deliver its arsenal thanks to its emerging Gwadar military base, some 70 submarines, three (including those planned) aircraft carriers, and a large fleet of ships that should bunker in Gwadar as a home port.
 
China has purchased some 5,000 acres of real estate in and around Gwadar, and for all practical purposes, it will be a Chinese Foreign Territory.
 
The implications are not only enormous but ominous. Cold War-II will be bitter, and more threatening to humanity than the Cold War I.
User

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 year ago

The Second Cold War was begun By Clinton who used US unipolarity to shred the Reagan Gorbachev agreements, expanded NATO Eastward and bombed Belgrade for 84 days to throw Crotia to his Catholic voters, and Bosnia and Kosovo into the maws of his Sunni pay masters.

US actions have seen the deliberate advancement of a consistent pro-Sunni Islamic Policy since even before Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger and Sheikh Yamani forged the US-NATO-Sunni Petro Dollar Axis.

Truman threw the Kurds into the Turkish Sunni belly in 1946.

Nixon sent the Seventh Fleet up the Bay of Bengal to defend Pakistan's right to practice Islam (mass rapes, sex slavery, genocide, vandalism etc) in 1971, supported Turkey's annexation of half of Cyprus in 1973 and escalated the persecution of Shia Iran in International affairs.


The US is a Polyphemus being ridden by Sunni (Petro Dollar) Islam as Sindbad was by the "Old Man of the Sea". The White Hice, the State Department and the CIA are not accountable to the US people as much as internal US governance.

From Nixon’s China and Pakistan to “contain India” (a suicidal India that is its own worst enemy, standing as a Totalitarian Anti-Hindu State on the two fundamental pillars of “reservations” and “corruption”) as State Policy;

Bush (the Father’s) CIA when he founded the Bush wealth from largesse found under the Tent of Saud; to

Carter who financed Sunni Hamaz hoping they would wage war against Shia Iran

Reagan’s Iran-Contra and Taliban; to

Clinton (the husband’s) bombing of Belgrade to cede Islam its first ethnically cleansed enclaves (Bosnia and Kosovo) in Europe since 1489 and Croatia to his Catholic constituency from a secular Yugoslavia dominated by the Orthodox Church, to

Bush (the Son’s) Iraq and

Obama (The Holy Ghost’s) ISIL (aka ISIS or Daesh),

the White Hice have been acting just as any mercenary on the pay roll of Sunni (Petro Dollar) Islam might.

Pakistan is the US’s consistent cat’s paw to contain India since Nixon as it has been China’s since inception. Islamic Terror is Pakistan’s favoured and consistent weapon in dealing with India and has full White Hice blessings.

The US has tossed one country after another into the maws of Sunni Islam. Kurdistan, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Cyprus, Tunisia, "The Arab Spring" and Libya. Now the US has thrown its NATO allies in Europe into the anti-civilization and dehumanizing chaos called Islam.

This post Gorbachev momentum that began with Clinton-Albright has reached a crescendo under Obama-Clinton.


Now, consider Ukraine. The sanctions against Russia were brought about by the US blaming MH-17 on Russia. MH-17 was shot down with a BUK 35 by the Azov Battery controlled by the Fascist Government installed by the United States as a "Regime Change" exercise.

The "regime change" exercise was designed to excise Russia's Crimean Naval Base and Russia's legacy military industrial complex dispersed throughout Ukraine along side Russian Naval Bases in Syria already under a "Regime Change" Exercise of the United States and its Islamic "Boots on the ground".

It has been US aggression since William Lewinsky Clinton began the Second Cold War with NATO's Eastward expansion and the Bombing of Belgrade, following through on Reagan's Low Intensity Third World War that pushed in Afghanistan as part of the US-NATO-Sunni Axis that was forged by Nixon, Kissinger and Yamani and which still dictates the US-NATO public opinion that it shaped and created as the most enduring instrument of perpetual war.

Russia went into hibernation taking the Reagan-Gorby deals at face value. It slept through a lot that was happening until, finally, the US regime change in Ukraine, the shooting down of MH-17 in a false flag to until NATO in sanctions against Russia, and a direct threat to Russian Naval Bases in Syria (as in Crimea) woke up the Bear.

As of now, Putin told a congregation of Ukrainian Orthodox Bishops that he would return Ukraine to Democracy, and Cyprusto Crhistianity from the maws of Turkey's Sunni Belly into which it was pushed by the US-NATO-Sunni Axis in 1973. He has also told Turkey that he would return Turkey to Christianity if NATO Turkey does not behave.

The Bear is not just awake but is a nuclear armed state beginning to push back. Unless the US rolls back its empire building, this means nuclear war. Not withstanding Bush the Little's "Star Wars" missiles will get through on the same principle as a human wave that can get through the most determined machine gunners. As Islam is doing in Europe right now.


The US is a Nation of Poker players and Hilarious Clinton is "one of the boys". Russia is a nation of Chess Players and Putin's moves are brilliant if cautious and anticipating several moves ahead.

The prosecution rests.

