In a major embarrassment, SEBI fined for 'gross negligence'
Moneylife Digital Team
30 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Securities Appellate Tribunal on 28 June 2017 passed a judgment rapping Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in two cases and imposing a Rs10,000 fine. 
 
In one case, the appellants were Vilas Valunji, Partha Debnath and Janardhan Shriniwas Purandare. In another case, VA Norhi was the appellant. 
SEBI was seeking an extension to comply with a SAT order of 5 September 2014. As per the order, SEBI had to issue a show-cause notice to the appellants and pass a fresh order, preferably within a period of four months from 5 September 2014. In spite of the specific direction, SEBI failed to comply. SEBI filed several affidavits explaining the circumstances in which the SAT order had not been implemented. 
 
SAT said in its 28th June order that it was unimpressed by SEBI’s explanations. “In spite of the specific direction contained in the order of this Tribunal dated 5 September, 2014 SEBI has failed and neglected to comply with the said directions. Although SEBI has filed several affidavits explaining the circumstances in which the order of this Tribunal had remained to be implemented we are not at all impressed by those explanations. In our opinion, there is gross negligence on part of various officials of SEBI including the concerned Whole Time Member (WTM) of SEBI. Although, no case is made out for grant of extension, for the negligence of SEBI, a person who has allegedly violated SEBI Act and the regulations made there under cannot go unpunished.” SEBI was directed to pay a fine of Rs10,000 to the Advocate for the appellant VA Nohri, within a period of two weeks from 28th June 2017. 
 
The order also directed SEBI to issue show cause notices to the appellants within two weeks from the day of the order. The appellants in the respective appeals were told to file a reply within four weeks of receiving the show-cause notice. Further, SAT ordered SEBI to complete the adjudication proceedings in accordance with law and pass an appropriate order within four weeks of receiving the reply from the appellants. If the reply is not received within the stipulated time, SEBI is at liberty to pass ex-parte order. 
Vaibhav Dhoka

1 year ago

This shows stubbornness of SEBI and its top officials.Unless individual penalties are slapped for officers for their inaction.

27 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  12
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is putting out absurdly wrong numbers and data full of mistakes with regard to data for portfolio management services (PMS). 
 
SEBI has always been reluctant to share the data, which is key to helping investors choose the right portfolio manager. Earlier, the market regulator had stonewalled our queries on the grounds that PMS results were fiduciary information. In fact, Moneylife fought a hard battle with SEBI to get the data out in the public domain by filing Right to Information (RTI) applications and taking our appeal to the Central Information Commission (CIC), which ordered SEBI to put out the data in the first place. 
 
This finally forced SEBI to put out PMS performance data, but even that was done grudgingly and in a very difficult to access manner. It has now taken things to an irresponsible new low by putting out horrendously wrong data, as is established by some painstaking work by one of our readers. Take a look.
 
For October 2016, SEBI’s website shows that Anvil Wealth Management generated a return of 138% in one month.
 
 
The data also shows highly erratic returns – after showing returns of 113% to 130% for every month between May 2016 to November 2016, the return suddenly dips to 0% in December 2016 and shoots up to 126% in January 2017 and drops to 0% again in February 2017. How does one make sense of this?
 
 
Another company, Moneybee Securities Pvt Ltd, in shown to have generated a return of 42.63% in December 2016, when the market was down after demonetisation. 
 
 
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company reported a return of 113.07%, in October 2016 when the market was flat. In August 2016, when the market was sharply down, the Kotak Mahindra AMC managed a return of 65%.
 
 
Another PMS, NJ Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, reported return of 55.92% for July 2016, which was another flat month for the index. 
 
 
 
These returns are way too high to be generated in a period of one month even if the overall market is rising (bull market). Interestingly, some PMS schemes reporting very high returns show no increase assets under management (AUM). Our reader points out that “it is hard to believe that managers who has been doubling money every month is not able to attract a higher AUM”. 
 
The only conclusion one can draw is that the returns mentioned by SEBI’s website are wrong. 
 
What makes this particularly questionable is that SEBI’s website provides no details about how these returns were calculated and whether they are gross or net returns. Unless returns are properly calculated in a standardised format, it is likely to mislead investors into choosing the wrong scheme, and the source of the misinformation would the market regulator, whose mandate is to protect investors from such mistakes. 
 
By publishing such information about all PMS regulated by it, SEBI is expected to serve two objectives. One, help the investing public to access all information at one place and not have to visit 50 different websites and, two, eliminate the need for seeking such information under RTI, from time to time”. But the regulator seems extraordinarily reluctant to do so. 
 
However, SEBI had continued to openly defy this order for a long time. In May 2013, we wrote how SEBI was not ready to share PMS data despite CIC order  SEBI now provides this data but it is not easily accessible. And the data turns out to be wrong!
 
The data on most other schemes is also highly erratic and provides no clue to the ordinary investors as to the relative performance of each scheme. 
 
We sent an email to SEBI’s Communication Department and will upload their response as and when we receive it.

 

Ajay Parker

10 months ago

Vinay Chaudhari

1 year ago

I guess that SEBI will probably say that data is "as provided" by PMS and they don't vouch for accuracy of data as stated in their disclaimer -
"Disclaimer: The performance of the PM has not been approved or recommended by SEBI nor SEBI certifies the accuracy or adequacy of the Monthly Report. The monthly report of the Portfolio Manager (PM) has been prepared by the individual Portfolio Manager as required by SEBI circular on " Monthly reporting by Portfolio Managers" dated October 08, 2010 and filed with SEBI. The monthly report, inter-alia, contains 'performance of the PM during the month'. It may be noted that the relationship between the PM and the client is contractual in nature and the PM mainly provides customized service taking into consideration the need of customers, their preferences, risk profiling, suitability etc. Further, no pooling is allowed and no units are issued as in the case Mutual fund. Therefore, the performance of one portfolio manager may not be comparable with the performance of another."

MAYURESH M CHOUDHARI

1 year ago

Kindly share the Link for PMS on the SEBI website, so that anyone can check for their Information.

Vinay Chaudhari

In Reply to MAYURESH M CHOUDHARI 1 year ago

http://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doPmr=yes

vikram chinmulgund

1 year ago

What would have been most useful is a linke to where SEBI has published this data online but this article doesnt seem to have the link.

Suryakant Acharya

1 year ago

Good initiation for investors

Suketu Shah

1 year ago

I am surprised how so so many people continue being fooled on and on into PMS inspite of so much awareness.

Gurudutt Mundkur

1 year ago

Congratulations for taking up a good cause. SEBI and other statutory bodies cannot affort to fool the public.
Raghram Rajan said that in PSUbanks, the lower levels are overpaid and the top are grossly underpaid.
So also in SEBI [I do not have any kith and kin working there] and hence hose working at the lower level play all the mischief.

Mr Jitendra

1 year ago

Moneylife can publish and provide the format in which the PMS data should be presented by SEBI. Probably SEBI does not know how to present the day and what data should be presented?

Akshat Jain

1 year ago

Cant find the link to the data. Can you please help me out with the link to the data in the maze of Sebi's website.

REPLY

Vinay Chaudhari

In Reply to Akshat Jain 1 year ago

http://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doPmr=yes

Investor Interest
SEBI says advisors can’t sell, distributors can’t advise on investment products
Moneylife Digital Team
23 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will further amend its norms for investment advisers and distributors, making it necessary to segregate their advisory and product distribution businesses. "To prevent the conflict of interest that exists between 'advising' of investment products and 'selling' of investment products by the same entity or person, there should be clear segregation between these two activities,” it said on Thursday. "Entities engaged solely in the business of 'advising' on investment products shall not be permitted to sell any products to prevent conflict of interest," SEBI says.
 
Financial institutions like banks, non-banking institutions or portals, which are now dispensing both advice and products, would have to set up a separate subsidiary for investment advisory services. Under current rules, such services can be provided through a separate division or department. SEBI has proposed a time frame of six months for such existing entities, offering investment advisory services through separate department or division, to set up a subsidiary. “Entities/persons who are providing advice solely on non-securities shall not come under the purview of the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations," the market regulator said.
 
With regard to registration rules, the net worth requirement for corporate bodies has been reduced to Rs10 lakh from the current Rs25 lakh. The application fees and the registration fees for the initial five years too have been proposed to be reduced. 
 
With regard to mutual funds, SEBI proposed that distributors should not give any investment advice. They can only explain the features of MF schemes and distribute suitable schemes to investors, describing material facts of the scheme and the associated risk factors of the scheme. 
 
"Mutual fund distributors who want to get registered as investment advisers shall be allowed to receive trail commission for the products already distributed, subject to disclosure to the clients," SEBI said.
 
The regulator has suggested that agencies providing ranking of mutual fund schemes, such as Value Research and Morningstar, need to be registered under research analyst’s regulations.  But registration is not required if the ranking of such schemes is published in newspapers, websites or other public media. Agencies will have to comply with requirements such as disclosure of financial interest, holdings and methodology. SEBI has also suggested that mutual fund ranking entity should rank performance of MFs schemes through an objective methodology that is based on quantitative performance measurements and applied consistently to all mutual funds.
Suketu Shah

1 year ago

RBI rules for private banks not able to sell 3rd party products always have a loophole.It is never loophole-free-atleast pvt banks wl find a way out to bt this rule.

