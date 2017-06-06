ICAI's max penalty is 3 months suspension and Rs1 lakh fine for 'encouraging money laundering'!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), after finding its four member CAs guilty of encouraging money laundering during the demonetisation drive, has levied a penalty that raises questions on the seriousness of its action. The ICAI's maximum penalty includes a suspension for three months from its membership and a fine of Rs1 lakh each on the erring CAs.

In a release, ICAI says, "The Board of Discipline (BOD) of ICAI has completed its inquiry in four out of five cases and found the respective Chartered Accountants guilty of having brought disrepute to the profession, thereby violating the applicable provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act. After concluding inquiries in these cases, the BOD of ICAI has imposed the maximum penalty upon all four erring Chartered Accountants envisaged under the Chartered Accountants Act."

The release did not mention the quantum of the penalty or punishment, though.

Surprisingly, in February 2017, the Union Government had shared the names of 34 CAs with ICAI for investigation after the professionals were allegedly found to be involved in money laundering through shell companies during the demonetisation drive. At that time, the government had said it found 559 beneficiaries had laundered about Rs3,900 crore with help from these 34 CAs.

ICAI president Nilesh S Vikamsey, while speaking with Financial Express , had said that the professionals (if found guilty) would be taken to the disciplinary committee. “The ICAI does not have the power to temporarily suspend chartered accountants found involved in wrongdoing. We have made a representation to the government to equip us with such powers by amending the CA Act,” he had told the newspaper.

During the demonetisation period, ICAI had issued a letter, rather an advisory, to its members for maintaining high ethical standards and not help their clients in laundering money. The advisory issued in December 2016 stated that ICAI had noticed six cases of alleged misconduct by its members and under the provisions of disciplinary mechanism, had issued notices to four.

In one case, ICAI sought information from the Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax Department at Pune. In another case, the details were solicited from the Income Tax Department in Ahmedabad, while the ICAI sought information from a private television channel, News18 India, in a third case, M Devaraja Reddy, the then President of ICAI had said in the letter.

"It is a matter of grave concern and distress to our profession when certain news reports or video clippings have come in the public eye depicting certain CAs indulging in such acts of illegality, which go against the efforts of the government in eradicating corruption and black money from business and commercial transactions," Mr Reddy had stated in the sharp advisory to ICAI members.

Talking about the disciplinary mechanism, ICAI's current president, Mr Vikamsey, in his June 2017 message had said, "The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has set up a High Level Committee to examine the existing provisions in the Acts, Rules and Regulations of the three professional Institutes (i.e. ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI) pertaining to disciplinary mechanism. ICAI had already formed a Group earlier in this regard, to examine the intricacies involved in areas wherein changes need to be made pertinent to the disciplinary mechanism, which submitted its report at the ICAI Council meeting held recently. The Council discussed the report, and has asked the Group to include the inputs of the Council members."

ICAI, a statutory body set up by an act of parliament, has over 2.50 lakh members as fellows or associates, with more than half in fulltime practice. The maximum members hail from western India while eastern India accounts for the lowest membership of ICAI.