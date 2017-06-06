online financial advisor india
ICAI's max penalty is 3 months suspension and Rs1 lakh fine for 'encouraging money laundering'!
Moneylife Digital Team
06 June 2017
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), after finding its four member CAs guilty of encouraging money laundering during the demonetisation drive, has levied a penalty that raises questions on the seriousness of its action. The ICAI's maximum penalty includes a suspension for three months from its membership and a fine of Rs1 lakh each on the erring CAs.
 
In a release, ICAI says, "The Board of Discipline (BOD) of ICAI has completed its inquiry in four out of five cases and found the respective Chartered Accountants guilty of having brought disrepute to the profession, thereby violating the applicable provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act. After concluding inquiries in these cases, the BOD of ICAI has imposed the maximum penalty upon all four erring Chartered Accountants envisaged under the Chartered Accountants Act."
 
The release did not mention the quantum of the penalty or punishment, though. 
 
Surprisingly, in February 2017, the Union Government had shared the names of 34 CAs with ICAI for investigation after the professionals were allegedly found to be involved in money laundering through shell companies during the demonetisation drive. At that time, the government had said it found 559 beneficiaries had laundered about Rs3,900 crore with help from these 34 CAs.
 
ICAI president Nilesh S Vikamsey, while speaking with Financial Express, had said that the professionals (if found guilty) would be taken to the disciplinary committee. “The ICAI does not have the power to temporarily suspend chartered accountants found involved in wrongdoing. We have made a representation to the government to equip us with such powers by amending the CA Act,” he had told the newspaper.   
 
During the demonetisation period, ICAI had issued a letter, rather an advisory, to its members for maintaining high ethical standards and not help their clients in laundering money. The advisory issued in December 2016 stated that ICAI had noticed six cases of alleged misconduct by its members and under the provisions of disciplinary mechanism, had issued notices to four.
 
In one case, ICAI sought information from the Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax Department at Pune. In another case, the details were solicited from the Income Tax Department in Ahmedabad, while the ICAI sought information from a private television channel, News18 India, in a third case, M Devaraja Reddy, the then President of ICAI had said in the letter.
 
"It is a matter of grave concern and distress to our profession when certain news reports or video clippings have come in the public eye depicting certain CAs indulging in such acts of illegality, which go against the efforts of the government in eradicating corruption and black money from business and commercial transactions," Mr Reddy had stated in the sharp advisory to ICAI members.
 
Talking about the disciplinary mechanism, ICAI's current president, Mr Vikamsey, in his June 2017 message had said, "The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has set up a High Level Committee to examine the existing provisions in the Acts, Rules and Regulations of the three professional Institutes (i.e. ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI) pertaining to disciplinary mechanism. ICAI had already formed a Group earlier in this regard, to examine the intricacies involved in areas wherein changes need to be made pertinent to the disciplinary mechanism, which submitted its report at the ICAI Council meeting held recently. The Council discussed the report, and has asked the Group to include the inputs of the Council members."
 
ICAI, a statutory body set up by an act of parliament, has over 2.50 lakh members as fellows or associates, with more than half in fulltime practice. The maximum members hail from western India while eastern India accounts for the lowest membership of ICAI.
Suketu Shah

1 year ago

ICAI president some of yr CA's in the alibi of CA's are also land sharks,not only money launderers.And only 6 people caought-I think there are 4 zeros after 6 missing.

REPLY

priya kahalya

1 year ago


06 June 2017
New Delhi, Aiming to protect consumer interests, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday launched three new mobile applications and a web portal.
 
TRAI MyCall App is an Android application for crowd sourced voice call quality monitoring. The app will help mobile phone users rate their experience about voice call quality in real time and help TRAI gather customer experience data along with network data, an official TRAI statement said here.
 
The app is available on Google Playstore.
 
The regulator has launched new version of TRAI MySpeed App that will enable the regulator to obtain test-driven data from users in all service areas, without any action by the users.
 
"These tests would be brief, very infrequent for a specific device, free to the user and anonymous. The user may also do a test and submit the results, as before," the regulator said.
 
It also launched DND 2.0 App (Do Not Disturb) Services App that will help smartphone users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid unsolicited commercial communication/ telemarketing calls/ SMS.
 
Finally, TRAI has also launched a new website.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

PulseOn

1 year ago

The most effective app is the DND Services one, where one can pick calls or SMS and directly report to TRAI. The routing then goes over to the telco, which has to initiate their action.

India's service sector regains momentum in May: PMI
IANS
06 June 2017
Mumbai, India's service sector recovered last month due to a faster pace of new business generation and historically muted inflationary pressure, a key macro-economic data showed on Monday.
 
The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index registered a higher rate of expansion at 52.2 in May, up from April's 50.2. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
The higher Services PMI coupled with Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI led to an accelerated growth in overall activity of India's private sector.
 
Consequently, the Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index reached a seven month high of 52.5 last month from 51.3 in April. 
 
"The pick-up in service sector growth seen mid-way through the first quarter (FY) suggests that GDP could expand at a faster rate should growth momentum be maintained in June, though there are downside perils to this," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economist at IHS Markit, and the author of the report.
 
"Despite accelerating from April, rates of increase in both services activity and new work are much weaker than typical for India. Moreover, business confidence fell as a reflection of firms' concerns regarding competitive pressures and lacklustre demand."
 
According to Pollyanna De Lima, the "uninspiring growth" of the manufacturing sector may prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower the benchmark rate in order to support the economy.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.





