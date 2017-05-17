online financial advisor india
Can't leave 160 mn WhatsApp users 'trapped in a corridor of charity': SC
IANS
17 May 2017
Online messaging service WhatsApp on Tuesday sought to assure the Supreme Court that it has never shared the contents of the messages between its users with third parties even as the top court said that it could not leave 160 million users "trapped in a corridor of charity".
 
The five judge constitution bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra indicated that it would examine the 2016 privacy policy of the online messaging app on the reopening of the court after its summer vacations.
 
Besides Justice Misra, the bench includes Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice Amitava Roy, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar.
 
The court said that it would examine the new privacy policy, which WhatsApp had brought in 2016, after it was acquired by the social networking site Faceb ook, on the grounds whether it was contrary to public policy and whether it was required to be put to constitutional controls. 
 
However, this would happen only if the court comes to conclusion it required judicial interference, said the bench in course of the hearing of a plea by petitioners Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi who have challenged the Delhi High Court's September 23, 2016 order allowing WhatsApp to roll out its new privacy policy but stopping it from sharing the data of its users collected up to September 25, 2016, with Facebook or any other related company.
 
Tuesday was the second day of the hearing and further hearing would take place after top court reopens after summer vacations. On Monday, the court had asked WhatsApp why it changed its policy of non-sharing of data of users after its acquisition by Facebook ito permit sharing of the attributes of its users.
 
Resuming his arguments on the maintainability of the petitions challenging the Delhi High court verdict, senior counsel K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Facebook, said: "We can file an affidavit stating that not a single piece of information has been shared with anybody. Even I cannot access the information if I want to. There is no element of human intervention in the process. Machines take care of this." 
 
He said that any fundamental right - be it of communication or choice of communication - could only be invoked against the state and not against a private entity like WhatsApp, which was not discharging public functions. He argued that petitioners challenging its 2016 new privacy policy will have to first approach the regulatory authorities - TRAI. 
 
He said that regulations framed under the Information Technology Act in 2009 and 2011 covered WhatsApp - a position contested by the petitioners who are contending that these regulations have been outpaced by the technological advancements.
 
Reiterating that it was in no position to go into the contends of the messages exchanged between its users as they were in encrypted form, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, appearing for WhatsApp, told the bench that it was not generating meta data and all that was being shared was contact details, profile photo and status of the users of the App.
 
Lawyer Madhvi Divan, appearing for the petitioners, said that WhatsApp was using public resource like spectrum and was performing public functions. 
 
Comparing it with telephone services, Divan said while one was paying for availing telephone services, WhatsApp was free but describing its operation as "economic espionage in the name of free service", urged the bench to look at their business model. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Rahul Pande

1 year ago

Reining social media misuse may be difficult when government itself is indulging in Aadhar piracy in garb of social benefits.

Yogesh Sapkale
Life
Kids Place: Safeguard Your Mobile
Yazdi Tantra
17 May 2017
Kids Place is an app launcher which gives you peace of mind when you give your kids your phone or tablet to play. It protects your personal data and restricts kids to run only the apps approved by you. In fact, it has its own launcher, where kids can only see the apps which you have authorised them to see. You can block the kids from making phone calls, sending SMSs or performing other actions that may cost you money. There is also a useful timer feature which can lock the phone after a pre-specified time.
 
You can block incoming calls, block wireless signals and add custom wallpaper, to enhance your kid’s experience and support multiple user profiles for each of your kids or even your teenagers. For toddlers, there is a toddler lock which auto-restarts an app if it is accidentally closed by a toddler. 
 
The premium (paid) version also has an option to reload on reboot and prevent uninstall of the app. On installing the app for the first time, you need to opt for a PIN. Every time you login or logout, you will need the PIN to operate the app. Android: https://goo.gl/kRnF7M
 
Life
Ransomware, Digital India and the growing cyber threats
Moneylife Digital Team
16 May 2017
The recent attack by 'WannaCry' ransomware had left several organisations and countries locked-in. The ease with which this ransomware has spread across several countries raises big questions on cybersecurity issues. This worrisome situation also raises questions on security and safety aspects on initiatives like 'Digital India' that aim at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and expect to further accelerate awareness, availability and adoption of digital technologies. Unfortunately, the benefits of digital payments also increase risks and the principal concern over the rush to a digital economy is the growing threats of cyber-attacks, and data leakage, says a research note.
 
In its note on 'Digital Payments - Analysing the cyber landscape', KPMG, said, "Keeping pace with the growth of digitisation, the cyber threats are not far behind. As many as 11,592 cases of cybercrime were reported across India in 2015. The growth in cybercrime coupled with proliferation of digital economy is as close as it can get to a death-knell, if not dealt appropriately." KPMG had also conducted a survey on cybersecurity concerns around digital payments. 
 
According to the tax and advisory service provider, the lack of awareness among customers and the evolving digital payment ecosystem have amplified the chances of exposure to cybersecurity risks such as online fraud, information theft, and malware or virus attacks. It said, "Security should be the shared responsibility of government, organisations as well as the end users. Organisations should regularly update their software and fraud detection systems while the users should be aware of the basic security features. The government should focus more on educating the customers as well as enforcing basic security standards for organisations. Also, all the breaches should be mandatorily reported."
 
 
The pace of shift to digital payments has significantly increased with the strong move towards a cashless economy. The main factors that influenced this growth include increasing mobile phone penetration, lower cost of service delivery, banks discouraging customers from visiting branches, the unorganised sector supporting digital payments and the demonetisation drive.
 
While macro factors clearly indicate a favourable environment for digital payments, which is also being supported by the approach being taken by the regulator, KPMG says several challenges remain before India becomes truly digital. These challenges include wide use of feature phones, especially in rural areas, patchy digital connectivity in parts of the country, acceptance and change in mind set, lack of awareness and security in transactions.
 
 
KPMG says with initiatives like 'DigiShala', the Indian government aims at building a conducive ecosystem for a cashless economy. Other initiatives like national optical fibre network (NOFN) and introduction of unified payments interface (UPI) and Bharat interface for Money (BHIM) can help support faster adoption and transition to digital payments.
 
 
However, it added, this sudden surge and change in end user profile has led to various challenges in the digital payment ecosystem. "Cybersecurity is one of the most critical challenges faced by stakeholders of the digital payment ecosystem. With more and more users preferring digital payments, the chances of getting exposed to cybersecurity risks like online fraud, information theft, and malware or virus attacks are also increasing. Lack of awareness and poor digital payment ecosystem are some of the primary reasons that have led to increase in these attacks," it added.
 
KPMG says, "A robust regulatory framework, an effective customer redressal framework, fool proof security measures to enable confidence and tryst, incentives for large participation and benefits similar to cash transactions, such as ease of use, universal acceptability, perceived low cost of transaction, convenience and immediate settlement, are some measures that can help ensure long-term success for digital payments."
 
 
"The larger question is who is responsible and accountable for a cashless economy. The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have clearly stated that cashless economy is the way forward. In this scenario, we need to answer some important questions, like is there adequate governance mechanism and public policy intellect to cope with the impact of digital or cyber terrorism and warfare? Are the three pillars of our democracy, legislative, executive and judiciary skilled and ready to take on the challenges of cybercrime? If the economy runs on digital, should the government report on cyber security performance? Do companies have an obligation to their customers and investors to be transparent on their cybersecurity performance? These are just some of the questions that need to be answered for a thriving yet secure digital economy," KPMG concluded.
COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

1 year ago

We do real time active attack detections but USA based legacy vendors keep their businesses warm & ticking Mahesh Bhatt

