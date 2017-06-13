online financial advisor india
Beach Clean-up: Mumbai's Own 'Coconut Lagoon'
Moneylife Digital Team
13 June 2017
Versova Beach has been going through various transformations. It was one of Mumbai's most littered and dirty beaches but now it has become nothing less than a vacation spot.
 
Afroz Shah, a lawyer and an “ocean lover”, along with  Versova resident volunteers and many others, cleaned up the beach in a now famous campaign.
 
He began his mission back in 2015.  Along with his neighbor,  Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, he began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores. They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up.
 
The clean up took 85 weeks and a total of almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch was picked up.  It is the world's largest clean up and is now going through its second make-over as a so-called “coconut lagoon”.
 
In their 88th week of work, the community planted 300, 10 feet tall, coconut trees on the beach. Afroz Shah says their effort is to restore Versova beach's pristine state of being a coconut tree haven. These trees were later cut and land was reclaimed, and hence its shabby state till...
User

COMMENTS

Silloo Marker

1 year ago

Hats off to Mr. Afroze Shah, he has done what he could to save a natural site like a beach and in the process, inspired others to join in. He deserves all the awards that may come his way.

REPLY

HARSHAD J KAMDAR

1 year ago

This is a wonderful thing. Varsova used to be my favorite beach and I spent many Sunday mornings and evenings with my family, kids and friends. Now a octogenarian, I will visit it once again. Thank you Afroz Shah for cleaning Varsova.

REPLY
10 June 2017
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (MVB) that was passed by the Lok Sabha is huge move forward in tackling the traffic hazards all over the country. This means that stricter provision will be introduced to increase the level of road safety and ensure stronger punitive measures against traffic violators, says traffic and road safety experts. 
 
The MVB is considered as an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India where the country’s roads witness over 5 lakh road accidents each year resulting in 1.46 lakh fatalities. The new penalty provisions encompass offences such as juvenile driving, drunken driving, over-speeding and over-loading. Even driving without a helmet for bikers will also have a heavier penalty. 
 
At round table discussion on 9th June  in Mumbai as part of a 3-day seminar where experts of road and transportation came together from across the world to understand and suggest the various changes that the city should undertake in order to improve city travel. 
 
 “Strengthening the provisions for regulating road users’ behaviors will contribute to the reduction of road traffic deaths and...
User

COMMENTS

rngupta

1 year ago

trafic police is not doing what it supposed to do. It always advocate for the increase in in fine amount to discourage the traffic violation. Most of the challans are for helmets, safty belts which often results in compromise. Higher the fine , higher the compromise amount. it does not impact safety of any other person than the driver it self. It is the main source of income of trafic deppts and its crue. It should be discouraged.However rash driving jigjag driving endanger the life of co drivers , pedestrians and other vehicles. Trafic police should work for the safty of trafic on the roads. offenders and danger driving is RED LIGHT crossings, trafic lights inoperational, wrong side driving, over speeding , driving with loud voice speakers, over loading particularly passenger vehicles like three wheeler autos, grameen sewa, battery rikshwa s on main road etc and broken roads particularly at crossings. It should be taken care. increase in fine amount encourage corruption and compromise amount.

REPLY

Silloo Marker

1 year ago

Most Indians know that in our country, there is no lack of good laws. It is implementation of the laws which is lacking due to various reasons. Citizens are not very concerned about this unless it hits them directly. For example, there is a good law to take care of safety of school students, the Maharashtra School Bus Policy. If followed properly, the school bus policy would make life easier for parents as there are so many safeguards built into the contract to be signed between the bus-contractor and the school administration. However, the schools see this only as an extra load of work for them, the police who are supposed to oversee the implementation in collaboration with the school, seem only too happy at this lack of interest. In short, school children are left to the usual system where we often hear of horrendous incidents of molestation of young kids, or even fatal accidents in which some child will be run over by a chaotic, uncontrolled traffic conditions outside the school gates. People living in the neighbourhood of schools also continue to suffer from noise and pollution of high levels in this situation. The Regional Transport officials must make sure that penalties incorporated in the School Bus Policy are actually levied from all those responsible so that a good law may become enforceable.

REPLY
09 June 2017
User

COMMENTS

Vijayanarayan R

1 year ago

Afroz shah you are the true hero for swach bharat ! God bless you !

REPLY

Suketu Shah

1 year ago

Not enough words in the English dictionary to describe the miraculous work Afroz has done.wow!

REPLY

Harish Kohli

1 year ago

It is heartening to know of people taking initiatives, motivating others and then pursuing the goal wholeheartedly and making it an ongoing activity. I am sure that efforts to teach people not to spread dirt in the first place will succeed. Yatris visit Kailash & Mansarovar for darshan of the Gods. But this does not stop them from dirtying the area. I have had a dip in the Mansorovar lake surrounded by the empty soft drink packs and snack packets floating around. Nanda Devi Sanctuary was closed because of the filth that visitors left behind. An Army delegation brought back tons of it. I hope we learn.

REPLY
