Beach Clean-up: Mumbai's Own 'Coconut Lagoon'

One morning, Afroz shah, a Versova resident and lawyer, in Mumbai, saw the beach's pitiful condition and vowed to start a crusade to clean the beach. ''I already had an inclination to protect the environment, and then one fine day I saw huge patches of plastic and filth on the beach from my balcony. The amount of plastic on the beach had to be seen to be believed. It was a horrendous and disturbing sight'', remarked Mr. Afroz Shah. He then set out to clear the beach.
The upshot: he motivated people to join him in a massive cleanup exercise that involved removing almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch in a span of 85 weeks.
Starting on his mission back in 2015, which he dubs 'a date with the ocean', he, along with his neighbor, Mr. Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores.They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up
By December 2015, the municipal corporation provided amenities such as garbage trucks, clean up marshalls and excavator machines to facilitate the clearing...
Silloo Marker1 year ago
Hats off to Mr. Afroze Shah, he has done what he could to save a natural site like a beach and in the process, inspired others to join in. He deserves all the awards that may come his way.
HARSHAD J KAMDAR1 year ago
This is a wonderful thing. Varsova used to be my favorite beach and I spent many Sunday mornings and evenings with my family, kids and friends. Now a octogenarian, I will visit it once again. Thank you Afroz Shah for cleaning Varsova.