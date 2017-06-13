Beach Clean-up: Mumbai's Own 'Coconut Lagoon'

Versova Beach has been going through various transformations. It was one of Mumbai's most littered and dirty beaches but now it has become nothing less than a vacation spot.

Afroz Shah, a lawyer and an “ocean lover”, along with Versova resident volunteers and many others, cleaned up the beach in a now famous campaign.

He began his mission back in 2015. Along with his neighbor, Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, he began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores. They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up.

The clean up took 85 weeks and a total of almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch was picked up. It is the world's largest clean up and is now going through its second make-over as a so-called “coconut lagoon”.

In their 88th week of work, the community planted 300, 10 feet tall, coconut trees on the beach. Afroz Shah says their effort is to restore Versova beach's pristine state of being a coconut tree haven. These trees were later cut and land was reclaimed, and hence its shabby state till...