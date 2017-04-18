BUY
Your faulty printer can fall prey to hackers
IANS
18 April 2017
New Delhi, In view of the rising cyber security threats, HP India on Tuesday elaborated on how a non-secure multi-function printer can fall prey to hackers and break into an organisations network to steal confidential information.
 
According to a survey, 92 per cent companies have reported security breaches leading to financial as well as reputation loss, of which nearly 60 per cent took place due to a faulty printer in the company's network. 
 
"The importance of upgrading a printer's firmware on regular intervals, lack of which can lead to a hack in its system code and compromise it in accepting malicious lines of code. That code can then be used by the hacker to get access to print jobs and to the user's computer where the print job was initiated," Raj Kumar Rishi, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India, told reporters here. 
 
The need to include printer security as part of the government policy guidelines and recognise them as a vital network end point that is critical to the IT managers worldwide. 
 
Keeping these threats in mind, Rishi elaborated on HP's efforts in developing products and technology to provide secure printing to their customers. 
 
HP now offers various secure features like "HP Sure Start", "HP Future Smart Firmware", "HP Jet Advantage Secure" and "Private Print" to prevent exposure of sensitive documents and unauthorised access to the printer and the print jobs. 
 
HP also has secure "Managed Print Services" through which, it offers secure printers that are pre-configured for security to prevent outside networks from hacking into the printer using the lesser used ports.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

LUCAS ROSARIO

1 day ago

Public Interest
India to get normal monsoon: IMD
IANS
18 April 2017
New Delhi, The country will get a normal monsoon this year, benefiting agriculture, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday.
 
"As per present estimation, the distribution of rainfall is likely to follow the climatological factors... we assess normal rainfall at 96 percent (plus/minus 5 per cent)," IMD Director General K.J. Ramesh said at press conference here.
 
The date of the monsoon's onset into Kerala will be announced in late May, he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

It is good news for the Indian economy, which is still dependent on the vagaries of the seasons.

Life
Make preventive healthcare a priority to lead a wholesome life
Ashok BK (IANS)
18 April 2017
Health plays a crucial role in building your self-confidence, living a longer life, having more energy, being less stressed and feeling emotionally happier. People should adopt preventive healthcare measures at an early age in order to keep rising lifestyle disorders at bay.
 
However, the "Wellness in India Survey 2017" conducted by drug company Himalaya and market research firm IMRB revealed that 68 per cent of urban citizens do not practice preventive healthcare measures. 
 
The survey involving 896 urban and semi-urban people belonging to the age group of 20-55 years assessed awareness of wellness and lifestyle issues affecting their overall well-being.
 
The survey -- conducted in three cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru -- also showed that the lack of self-motivation as well as time constraints were the key barriers to adopting preventive measures.
 
So there is a need for a shift in our lifestyle to add preventive healthcare measures such as eating healthy in our daily life, the key benefits of which are:
 
Helps in reducing the lifestyle disorders: Constantly suffering from lifestyle problems can affect our overall well-being. According to the Himalaya Wellness in India survey, 65 per cent of those who practiced preventive healthcare measures took them up with the hope of dealing with regular spells of fatigue, abnormal blood pressure, weight management issues, etc. One can combat these problems by opting for herbal products rich in "Amalaki" (Indian gooseberry) and "Guduchi" (Tinospora cordifolia, commonly known as heart-leaved moonseed), which help in building a stronger immune system. 
 
Elevates general mood: A healthy body and mind are co-dependent. Research has proven that a person who maintains his health faces fewer mood swings and has better emotional stability. Regular intake of herbs like "Ashwagandha" (Withania somnifera) help in rejuvenating your mind and body.
 
Increases mental efficiency: An unhealthy body also affects your mind. The results of the Himalaya Wellness study released in February this year showed that 35 per cent of the respondents faced decreased mental efficiency before they switched to preventive healthcare measures. A healthy body helps in maintaining mental stability and concentrating on your work more efficiently. Make a habit of consuming herbs like "Brahmi" (Bacopa monnieri), which helps improve alertness and focus better. 
 
Helps achieves overall beauty: People generally associate beauty with external aspects. They tend to forget the essential elements of looking good, which include clean and clear skin, nourished hair, and glowing face. These can be attained when your body is healthy from within. In the Himalaya Wellness study, 49 per cent of the respondents who adopted preventive healthcare measures said these measures had helped them look good from within. The consumption of herbs like Neem helps purify the body in a natural way.
 
Improves self-confidence: Most of the time, your health affects your self-esteem and confidence as well. Leading a healthy lifestyle goes a long way in improving your self-confidence. A sound preventive healthcare regime can help you to achieve the confidence you want.
 
Do not wait for an illness to start caring about your health. Be proactive and practice preventive healthcare in order to achieve overall well-being. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Ramesh Poapt

11 hours ago

Good!...but Himalaya branch promotion?!

