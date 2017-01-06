BUY
World weirdness quotient is rising fast (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
06 January 2017
If I were a woman I would draw one eyebrow way higher than the other and spend my whole life looking wildly sceptical about everything.
 
Wait. That might make me unpopular in church.
 
Still, it might be worth it. News stories sent in by readers indicate that Destiny has run out of believable plot lines and has fallen back on extreme stereotypes. I can predict the end of every tale readers send me.
 
Example: After a child-custody deal recently, a little boy was set to be handed from one grandma to another. In most places, that would be straightforward -- but this took place in America, in the state of Texas, no less. You can guess what's coming.
 
Both grandmothers carried loaded weapons as they entered the chosen transfer site, a Walmart parking lot. Both shooting. Police got involved, the area was sealed off, blood was spilled, violent grannies had to be subdued, hundreds of people were inconvenienced and a global nuclear war started. Well, maybe the last thing didn't happen, but everything else did.
 
"America can no longer be parodied, as it is already a ridiculous version of itself," said Marie Kan, who sent me the link.
 
True, Marie. The same is true of China. That country's reputation for bureaucratic obtuseness reached a new pinnacle. A reader from that country, in which fingerprints are often used instead of signatures, sent me a tale about a man with no arms who tried to get a bank loan.
 
You can guess the rest.
 
"We'll need your fingerprints," said bank officials. "I have no arms," said Wu Jianping, 25, of Henan province. "Refusing to cooperate, huh? The deal's off," said bankers. The same thing happened at every bank he tried.
 
I wonder what the bankers would say if you put a decapitated corpse in front of them? "So, you refuse to talk, or even stay upright in the seat? The deal's off, Mr Headless Corpse."
 
Even in placid, drama-free places like Canada, irrationality is the new norm. Officials in Toronto recently decided to discuss the importance of making facilities accessible for wheelchairs -- and you guessed it -- they chose a venue only reachable by stairs.
 
Perhaps the saddest recent tale in this regard was that of Shoga Takeda, a Japanese man of 24 who wanted to get his life together. He applied for a job. Halfway through the interview, the boss left the room for a moment, and Shogo stole his wallet. And following the dumb criminal stereotype, he left behind his application form, complete with his name, address and numerous ways to contact him.
 
My colleague has a theory that Destiny has upped the weirdness quotient of real life so as to combat all that fake news circulating these days. "That couldn't happen in real life," we will say to each other as we scan the clickbait headlines. "It's not weird enough."
 
Meanwhile, if any female reader will draw one eyebrow higher than the other on her face and kindly report back to me on the general effect, I will be grateful.
 
But just don't try to get a bank loan in China. "So, you're sceptical about everything, applicant? The deal's off."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane faces hiccups, lands safely
IANS
06 January 2017
A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight on Friday faced a technical hiccup but landed safely after following the emergency procedure, the airline said.
 
All passenger and crew are safe, SpiceJet said in a statement.
 
"SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure," the airline said.
 
"The crew carried out the emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. The ATC (Air Traffic Control) was kept in the loop. It was an uneventful landing. All passengers and crew are safe."
 
The flight landed on the Runway 10 at 8.45 a.m. with 176 passengers, including the crew, aboard, an airport official said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Ills of Healthcare in India
Sucheta Dalal
06 January 2017
After Dissenting Diagnosis by Dr Arun Gadre and Dr Abhay Shukla (reviewed in Moneylife, 10 June 2016), The Ethical Doctor is another lucid exposé of the rampant malpractices in the healthcare industry. 
 
The author, Dr Kamal Kumar Mahawar, writes about corrupt practices in India, but from the United Kingdom. This combination of circumstances has many advantages—he writes with empathy for doctors, covers all aspects of the problem, including the clueless and corrupt Medical Council of India (MCI), and is in the happy position of not having his frank writing affect how own career as a consultant general and bariatric surgeon with the National Health Service of the UK.  
 
The book needs to be read, and discussed, widely because we are all potential victims of rapacious hospitals and unscrupulous medical practitioners. But it is even more important that it is read by activists, policy-makers, administrators, investigators and judges. This is because it tackles life and death issues as well as the quality of our lives and of those we care about. The Ethical Doctor is not merely an exposé of a seriously flawed and corrupt healthcare system, but an objective and unbiased analysis of the entire healthcare system, including its socio-political dimensions. More importantly, it offers a clear roadmap for change and improvement. 
 
Dr Mahawar starts with a detailed analysis of MCI and its impractical and legally binding code of ethics. If the code is followed in its totality, every doctor would need to be a saint, he says, and goes on to provide a clause by clause analysis of what is unworkable. He suggests a more practical code for MCI to adopt and exhorts the medical profession to adopt a culture of self-audit. 
 
He goes on to discuss malpractices by various stakeholders in the healthcare industry in separate chapters: the pernicious practice of cuts and commissions to doctors for referrals as well as for diagnostic tests (he says that specialist doctors even pay advance commissions to general practitioners as an incentive to refer more patients and build their practice), the scam of unnecessary tests and treatments, the role of drug companies and appliance manufacturers, how the poor and vulnerable are exploited, role of touts and quacks (where he describes fakes as well as qualified professionals who practice outside their field), etc. 
 
Dr Mahawar points out that the acute shortage of doctors and trained healthcare professionals has meant that people in many parts of the country have no option but to depend on quacks. 
An entire chapter is devoted to discussing the trend of doctors burnishing their image through meaningless degrees/diplomas, hiring PR agents, making claims of breakthrough treatments and even buying awards, not to mention constant travelling for conferences that are usually paid for by pharmaceutical companies and equipment manufacturers. The PR agents, reputation-building efforts and commissions ensure that most people have no way of knowing who is a genuinely good doctor and who has simply built up his reputation by dubious means. 
 
This is followed by two detailed chapters on the strengths and weaknesses of public sector and the private sector hospitals, including the role of infrastructure, manpower, and private medical colleges that grant admission based on capitation fees. There is also a long discussion on the need to regulate various stakeholders in the healthcare chain along with relevant comparisons of how other countries handle such issues. 
 
Each of these chapters comes alive with his personal anecdotes and observations as well as examples of abhorrent malpractices reported by the media. The book covers issues like surrogacy, organ donations, medical trials and downright cheating (like the uterus scandal at Samastipur, where a poor woman is asked to get expensive tests and then told to have a hysterectomy to take advantage of a government insurance scheme). 
 
Dr Mahawar ends the book by suggesting radical reform and a series of actions that the government can take to reform the system. The last chapter, aptly titled ‘The Way Forward’, makes some of these suggestions cry out for their immediate incorporation into the National Medical Commission Bill that is proposed by the government. With an estimated 39 million families pushed into poverty every year as a result of mounting healthcare expenses, India simply needs to get its act together on reforming the system.

