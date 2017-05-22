BUY
With LeEco 'gone', harrowing time for employees, vendors
Nishant Arora (IANS)
22 May 2017
Billed as a "true disrupter" in the Indian smartphone market last year, Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has vanished into thin air within months, leaving behind vendors with hefty unpaid bills and employees owed their dues.
 
After laying off a substantial number of employees -- as many as 85 per cent staff across the sales, marketing and distribution departments since December -- the company said in March that it does not have any plans to exit from India.
 
It also said the "resource head count in India is well aligned to the scale of operations envisioned and in line with industry benchmarks".
 
But the ground reality is strikingly different.
 
Reduced to a staff of 30 from 480, LeEco, which had a huge marketing spend, is today nowhere to be seen -- not on billboards, TV screens or in newspapers.
 
There are just eight or nine junior-level staff working at its Gurgaon office while the rest are in Bengaluru and other places.
 
There is no senior-level person after Atul Jain, Chief Operating Officer (Smart Electronics Business), and Debashish Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer for Internet Applications, Services and Content, left the company.
 
The left-over operation in India is now being handled from the company's Beijing headquarters.
 
Moreover, the company is yet to settle huge vendor bills and has held back full-and-final settlements of some of its employees.
 
An email regarding this, sent to LeEco's India communication head Ravi Bansal, did not elicit a reply and calls to his cell number also went unanswered.
 
One such former senior employee told IANS on the condition of anonymity: "We have been waiting for final settlements for quite some time now. Despite several reminders, there have been only promises from the global team sitting in China."
 
"The message here is how unethical, partisan and whimsical HR practices at LeEco have contributed considerably to the mess, misery and distress to a number of employees," she added.
 
According to laid-off employees, the company asked them to leave in a phased manner, beginning December, and "paid those immediately who either were influential in their own respective fields of work or threatened to take the legal recourse against the company".
 
Vendors also have sorry tales to share.
 
"I have close to Rs 5 lakh due to be paid for the work I did for LeEco. I tried to contact the company via emails and WhatsApp several times, but to no avail. I have no idea when will I get my money back," owner of a PR consulting firm that caters to regional markets told IANS.
 
Tired, another vendor is set to sue LeEco next week.
 
"I am sending a legal notice to the company next week as they have failed to settle my dues after several reminders over a period of time," said another vendor who is also a tech blogger.
 
Similar are the stories with several vendors -- including big ones like advertising and PR agency Madison Communications and event management firm Wizcraft.
 
Madison lodged a complaint with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) as well as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) against LeEco (IANS has copies of both complaints) in December last year but is yet to get its dues -- over Rs. 41 crore -- cleared.
 
Wizcraft is also waiting "patiently for the last 12 months for its dues (amounting to over Rs 1 crore) to be cleared and no breakthrough", according to a company official who did not want to be named.
 
"LeEco has left a trail of unpaid dues as well as dead stock in the markets. The unpaid dues run into crores of rupees though we do not have a definite number. Shipments are zero as they have shut down their office and left the country," Jaideep Mehta, Managing Director, IDC South Asia, told IANS.
 
After its entry into India, the company launched five superphones, a LeEco membership of content and internet services, an e-commerce platform LeMall and, most recently, "SuperTVs".
 
The SuperTVs, incidentally, were launched in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and IT P.P. Chaudhary in March -- at a time when news of LeEco sacking 85 per cent of its staff and winding up its India operations were already creating ripples.
 
"As the demand for electronic hardware is expected to zoom to $400 billion by 2020, it is heartening to see foreign companies such as LeEco entering the Indian market and showing willingness to invest in the country," Minister Chaudhary had told reporters at the launch of the SuperTVs.
 
Former LeEco employees are now asking how it is possible for a company to come to India, set up shop, announce multi-million rupee manufacturing plans in the presence of cabinet ministers, and disappear as if nothing has happened.
 
"We need stringent rules in place for the companies who come up with big plans and vanish without any responsibility towards its employees," one ex-employee said.
 
In August last year, LeEco had also announced a $7 million manufacturing unit in Greater Noida in the presence of then IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
 
LeEco planned to ramp up the production to approximately 200,000 "superphones" per month by the end of 2016, before a severe global financial crunch caught up with the company at the end of the year.
 
The company's market share has dropped from 1.4 per cent to a mere 0.1 per cent (Year-on-Year) during the first quarter this year.
 
"LeEco's model was itself flawed, and the problems were compounded by their push into driverless cars and other unrelated businesses where they clearly had no competence," Mehta told IANS.
 
According to Tarun Pathak, Senior Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at New Delhi-based Counterpoint Research, LeEco entered India with online as a major channel strategy but the kind of promotional activities they did was similar to any leading offline player.
 
"There was a disconnect in their marketing campaign although there was nothing wrong with their products or ecosystem strategy," Pathak told IANS.
 
"Brands need to watch out if they are overspending to acquire customers with the assumption of upgrading or creating a recurring revenue stream from the same in a highly competitive market," added Pathak.
 
Meanwhile, employees and vendors are keeping their fingers crossed.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Personal Finance
IDBI Bank wage revision: Unions warn of more strikes
IANS
22 May 2017
Chennai, Two major unions -- All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) -- will chalk out separate agitation and strike programmes in support of early wage revision in IDBI Bank, the unions said.
 
Employees of IDBI Bank will strike work on Tuesday demanding wage revision.
 
In a joint circular issued here by the two unions on Sunday the unions said: "Should the management of IDBI bank continue with their adamant attitude and should the government continue to remain silent in this manner, AIBEA and AIBOA will have to think of exclusive agitational programmes and strike action in support of early wage revision in IDBI Bank."
 
Wage revision in IDBI Bank is due from 1.11.2012.
 
While wage revision has been completed in all other banks with the signing of the Bipartite Settlement in May, 2015, the IDBI Bank management and the government are unwarrantedly delaying wage revision in that bank, charged AIBEA and AIBOA.
 
According to the unions, the ostensible reason given by the management is that the bad loans in the bank have increased and the bank has not been performing well.
 
"Everyone is aware that the employees and officers of IDBI Bank are no less efficient than other bank employees and are in no way responsible for the mismanagement of the bank or the losses incurred by the bank due to huge bad loans", the unions said.
 
"Instead of taking action on the officials responsible for such mismanagement, it is unfortunate that the employees and officers are sought to be penalized in this manner," the unions added.
 
Economy & Nation
3 Years of Modi Sarkar: Laying the Ground?
Sucheta Dalal
22 May 2017
In the polarised times that we live in, an assessment of three years of the Narendra Modi government is best reflected by two extreme hashtags --#TeenSaalBemisal and #3FailedYears. What you see depends on where you stand on the ideology front, with little room for nuance.
 
For those in the Bemisal camp, the Sensex is at an all-time high and the many statutes and ordinances signal a return of big reforms, although they are still to deliver actual results. Much to the chagrin of the government’s chief economic advisor, the rating agencies are not convinced. Fitch refused to upgrade India’s rating from BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating. It cited India’s weak fiscal position and poor performance on the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ front on which India ranked a low 130 in June 2016. Mr Modi had a target to get India into the top 50. It fared worse on several other counts.
 
On the other hand, Modi Sarkar appears to have done well on the public approval front. A survey conducted by Local Circles, a citizen engagement platform, which covered 200 cities and towns, said that 61% of respondents thought the government had met public expectations and 17% said it exceeded them (1 percentage point less than last year). Significantly though, this is not an improvement over last year. In fact, the percentage of people disappointed with the government rose to 39% (up 3 percentage points). Also, a massive 69% felt that elected representatives were not engaging with their constituents or addressing local issues. This could affect the Bharitiya Janata Party (BJP) if there is any dip in the prime minister’s (PM’s) personal popularity.
 
The most positive thing one could say about Mr Modi’s third year is that his government has done the groundwork required for reform. Most infrastructure ministries seem to be hard at work (roads, railways and power), never mind that they don’t engage with the people; this tends to make their actions seem rather authoritarian. More importantly, there is no major case of corruption against the PM or any of his senior ministers. 
 
The government has also been lucky. Crude oil price has been low for two years and, by not passing on the benefits of low global oil prices to the people, it is in a position to fund expenditure. A good monsoon and a bumper harvest has lowered inflation (5%) substantially, allowing interest rates to drop, and the economy has continued to grow at 7%, despite a huge drop in credit off-take (RBI data shows that credit growth halved in 2015-16 to 5.08% compared to the previous year’s) and economic disruption caused by demonetisation.
 
Among the positives, DBTS (direct benefits transfer scheme) is perceived as a success. And it has certainly worked for cooking  gas cylinders, which is a relatively easy achievement. There isn’t enough information on whether it is working for other benefits such as food subsidy, insurance and pension, for poor people in remote villages.
 
The government has also done well to crack down on things like the price of stents (for heart patients) and is pushing doctors to prescribe generics. The passing of the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) is a big step. The powerful builder lobby had scuttled the creation of a housing regulator for well over a decade. RERA, finally, holds out the hope of transparency, better regulation and formal protection to home-buyers, even if it takes some time to deliver results. 
 
On the flip side, demonetisation of currency remains both a mystery and a miracle. That a large, populous and poor country like India bore the enormous hardship with stoic acceptance and supported the government’s claim of cleaning up black money will probably be the subject of socio-economic research. The pain, disruption and losses suffered were real, while the much touted benefits, such as reduction in corruption, end to Naxal and cross-border terrorism have proved false. We don’t even know how many notes came back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 
 
Many hyped up schemes such as Digital India, Make in India, Start Up India, Stand Up India and Swachh Bharat have been more talk and less action. Even Mudra loans are no longer discussed. In several key areas, we have a bunch of yojanas (schemes), statutes and ordinances that need to deliver results very quickly. The two biggest issues confronting the government in the coming year are the massive bad loans of banks and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax. Let us look at what is at stake here. 
 
Bad Loans: The total stressed assets of public sector banks (PSBs) were at Rs6.5 lakh crore in December 2016. According to Care Ratings, since March 2016, the NPAs (non-performing assets) of these banks have continued to rise by Rs50,000 crore in the next four quarters till March 2017. The government’s biggest weakness in the past three years has been a refusal to address this issue. 
 
The initial response was gimmicky actions such as holding ‘Gyan Sangams’ and setting up a Bank Board Bureau (BBB) which was not allowed to function. Appointing the right people to top jobs at banks was crucial, but many banks remained headless. PSBs have also been kept busy with government schemes like opening Jan Dhan accounts and then handling the massive demonetisation exercise, with no time for their core banking activity of lending and loan recovery. This only exacerbated the bad loans issue.
 

I believe that banks have been tacitly allowed to make up for their costs by picking depositors’ pockets through the levy of a series of unconscionable charges. It is exactly in line with the government increasing taxes on petrol and diesel, to offset every fall in global oil prices. But now, depositors have smartened up and are furious. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act (IBA) and an ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act to tackle bad loans are the government’s newest solutions to the bad loan problem. But this cannot work in isolation.  
 
NPAs will go down only when banks are allowed to make big write-offs and reschedule loans. This will happen under the direction of RBI, or committees appointed by it; but write-offs to big corporate defaulters are bound to be controversial with the public. Worse, smaller banks will take another big hit on profits and will need a huge bailout from the exchequer, at taxpayers’ expense, to meet capital adequacy requirement. Fitch said Indian banks need around $90 billion (equivalent) fresh capital by 2019 to meet Basel III standards and government-owned banks account for around 80% of that.
 
Long-term solutions, such as bank mergers or privatisation, will meet with huge employee resistance and cause disruption and strikes. The government has to work on appointing dynamic bank chairmen, give them full autonomy and make them accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, the Modi government seems unable to take this easier route.
 
Goods and Services Tax (GST): The other big disruption that the nation has to brace for is the introduction of GST in July, just before the festive season kicks off. It is touted as the most significant tax reform since independence. But the multiple rates of GST, multiple registration requirements (in various states) and repeated online filings (39 online filings per year even by tiny businesses, says senior advocate Arvind Datar) have led to serious worries about the pain that is going to be unleashed in the roll-out process. The government has refused to start with a pilot project for select goods or to postpone the launch, even though it is still in the process of reorganising its various tax departments (sales tax and excise) into a single infrastructure. If the Modi government successfully navigates the bad loans and the GST rollout, then the economy will hit high growth rates, especially since the government has stepped up public infrastructure spending. 

User

