Why rain-bearing clouds are thinning out over India
Juhi Chaudhary (IANS)
12 June 2017
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this year's monsoon rainfall will be around 98 per cent of the long-period average, which is good news in this drought-prone era. But another study by the same IMD shows a more worrying trend. It has found that rain-bearing clouds have been thinning out across the country over the last 50 years.
 
The study, published in the IMD journal Mausam, shows that between 1960 and 2010, annual mean low cloud cover (responsible for the bulk of the rainfall) over India has been decreasing by 0.45 per cent per decade on average. Low clouds are declining over various seasons as well, the most significant one being during the monsoons. The study has found that the decline during the monsoon has been 1.22 per cent per decade on an average.
 
India gets around 70 per cent of its annual rainfall and snowfall during the monsoon, from June to September.
 
According to the study, the number of rainy days is also declining during the monsoon season at an average rate of 0.23 days for every decade. This means that the country has lost approximately one rainy day over the last five decades. IMD defines a rainy day as a day when total precipitation is 2.5 mm or more.
 
"It is for the first time that low cloud cover has been studied in India, so it is a first-of-its-kind study," A.K. Jaswal, retired scientist from IMD and leader of the study, told indiaclimatedialogue.net. "We have on an average lost one rainy day at each location that was studied across India, and that is of significance."
 
As expected, the study found a strong correlation between low cloud cover and the number of rainy days. A thinning of this cloud cover also seems to lead to rising maximum temperature.
 
"Since monsoon season alone contributes to approximately 70 per cent of annual rainfall, the significant decrease in LCC (low cloud cover) as well as NRD (number of rainy days) in monsoon season during 1961-2010 obtained in this study is a cause of worry," says the paper.
 
For the study, observations of cloud cover were made at 215 surface meteorological stations by trained observers who can distinguish low clouds from medium and high ones. Annual low cloud cover was found to have decreased at 61 per cent of the stations studied.
 
During the monsoon season, the thickest low cloud cover was recorded in 1961 (46.7 per cent), and the thinnest in 2009 (33.5 per cent).
 
The study found there has been an increase in the low cloud cover over the Indo-Gangetic plains and northeast India, while it has decreased over the rest of the country. The authors say more studies are needed to account for these regional differences.
 
Rainfall and temperature data was also obtained for all the stations to find out their correlations with the low cloud cover.
 
Around 60 per cent of the earth's surface is covered by clouds. They play a critical role in weather and climate by reflecting sunlight, blocking outgoing longwave radiation and producing rain and snow, recycling water vapour and in global energy balance. Cloud cover variability is one of the most uncertain aspects of climate model predictions.
 
The study says, "At present, it is not known whether changes in cloudiness will exacerbate, mitigate, or have little effect on the increasing global surface temperature caused by anthropogenic greenhouse radiative forcing. Due to their high albedo, low clouds have cooling effect, whereas high clouds trap outgoing infrared radiation contributing to warming of earth's surface."
 
Given that agriculture in India is hugely dependent on monsoon rainfall, there is a strong case for learning to adapt to a thinning low cloud cover.
 
"We are seeing so many farmer suicides. Agriculture is in lot of stress. And farmers have to adapt to the changing climate by storing water through traditional methods, changing crop patterns, creating ponds to augment groundwater depletion," said Jaswal.
 
The study found that while the number of rainy days is decreasing, there is not much change in the total amount of rainfall. This shows a trend towards shorter, heavier bursts of rain. That is bad news, because heavier raindrops can dislodge wheat and rice grains from their stalks. It also means rainwater flows down a slope that much faster instead of percolating underground.
 
Globally, various factors are being blamed for declining cloud cover -- climate change, aerosols and other pollutants. But given the complexities of multiple factors impacting weather, more studies are needed to find the cause.
 
Though the study does say, "One factor causing decrease in low cloud cover may be the direct effect of aerosols. As aerosols can cool the earth's surface by reflecting sunlight and warm the aerosol layer by absorbing downward longwave radiation, the lapse rate will decrease and atmospheric stability will increase, suppressing cloud formation and reducing the cloudiness."
 
Jaswal however points out that in some studies in other parts of the world, it has been found that aerosols (which form the skeleton of the clouds) can also have a positive impact on the cloud cover. "I hope that someone will take up the logical second part of the study to see what kind of changes are happening within the low cloud cover itself," he said. Wwhether stratus clouds are increasing or the non-rain making clouds are increasing in the low cloud cover."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC permits CBSE to declare NEET 2017 results
IANS
12 June 2017
The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses.
 
Staying a Madras High Court order restraining the CBSE from declaring the result of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses - MBBS/BDS, the vacation bench of Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta said that no High Court across the country would entertain any plea relating to the NEET 2017.
 
Staying May 24 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Justice Pant passing the order said: "The High Court shouldn't have easily and liberally interfered with the schedule."
 
The apex court order will pave the way for counselling and admission to 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats in the country. NEET exam was held on May 7.
 
Saying that the High Court order amounted to "diluting the schedule fixed by the Supreme Court" in 2016, the vacation bench said that all the steps taken consequent to its order would be subject to the outcome of the matter before it.
 
Issuing notice on the plea by the CBSE and individual petitioners Namita Sibal and Apoorva Atul Joshi, the bench directed the listing of the matter after the court reopens after its summer vacation.
 
Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh told the bench that as per the schedule, the CBSE had to declare the NEET result by June 8. The NEET is now held as a statutory mandate.
 
Addressing the court, Additional Solicitor General Singh said there are nearly 13 lakh students who had appeared for NEET - 2017 out of which 10.50 lakh had taken their exam in English and Hindi.
 
The court was also told that besides English and Hindi, in pursuance to the top court's earlier orders there were question papers in eight vernacular languages too.
 
Since it was for the first time that NEET question papers were set in eight different languages, ASG Singh said that there was a need for translators and evaluators in eight different languages including Tamil and Gujarati.
 
The court was told that there were 10 set of question papers with different question but the difficulty level of these question papers was the same.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
RBI at advanced stage of preparing top loan defaulters' list: Jaitley
IANS
12 June 2017
Plagued by huge bad loans problem, the government on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in an advanced stage of preparing a list of debtors whose cases will be taken up through the insolvency route for a speedy resolution.
 
"RBI is at a fairly advanced stage of preparing a list of those debtors where resolution is required through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, and you will be shortly hearing about it," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the morning session of a meeting here with heads of public sector banks called to review the situation on Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). 
 
RBI has constituted a committee which is working on resolution of NPAs. 
 
"There are 81 cases that have been filed under IBC. Of these, 18 cases have been initiated by financial creditors. These are already before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and since the bulk of NPAs, about 70 per cent, are either in consortium or multiple banking arrangement, a speedy resolution is required," he said.
 
RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra, who was also present at the meeting, said RBI has already collected information of bad loan accounts from banks. 
 
"Right now, the RBI is discussing on it. Information has already been collected on such accounts from banks," Mundra said.
 
Jaitley said that at the review meeting, various challenges to credit growth and their resolution were considered as the public sector banks' state finances continued to be the major concern. 
 
"Challenge with regard to credit growth was discussed and resolution also came up for consideration. In the morning session, the most important item was with the state of finances of public sector banks (PSBs) and NPA resolution," he said.
 
In the detailed presentations made at the meeting, it emerged that in 2016-17, PSBs have made a stable operating profit of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Subject to various provisioning requirements, their net profit stood at Rs 574 crore. 
 
Further, a review of financial inclusion schemes like Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India and cyber security was also done at the meeting here.
 
Detailed discussions on movement towards digitalisation were also held and a presentation was made in this regard.
 
Since the banking industry will also be liable to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the afternoon session the bankers will meet Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other officials of certain departments of governments, Jaitley said.
 
When asked if the government was considering further consolidation of public sector banks, Jaitley said efforts were on in that direction. 
 
"Consolidation was not on agenda in today's meeting. But we are actively working in that direction. I can't give further details."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

