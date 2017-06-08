BUY
Why, despite bountiful harvest, farmers are in despair
Prachi Salve, Alison Saldanha  and  Vipul Vivek (IANS)
08 June 2017
A plentiful harvest in 2016 but imports drive some prices down 63 per cent. A shortage of cash because of demonetisation. Despite Rs 3.5 lakh crore -- enough to build 545 Tehri-sized dams -- invested on irrigation over six decades to 2011, more than half of all farms depend on rains. These are the three factors agitating Indians who depend on farming -- 90 million families, or 54.6 per cent of countrys 1.2 billion people.
 
As anger sweeps rural Madhya Pradesh after the death of six farmers in police firing, farm protests roil rural Maharashtra -- wholesale markets are shut, produce is being dumped on streets -- and governments of the debt-ridden states struggle to respond to demands for loan waivers, an IndiaSpend analysis and reportage from rural Maharashtra explores why farmers are both angry and desperate.
 
The primary reason farming is unviable is that farms here are now among the world's smallest (the global average land-holding size is 5.5 hectares). Since 1951, the per capita availability of land has declined by 70 per cent, from 0.5 hectares to 0.15 hectares in 2011, and is likely to decline further, according to Ministry of Agriculture data.
 
Such "small and marginal land-holdings", as they are called, now constitute 85 per cent of the number of operational farms in the country and have little access to credit.
 
Those are the larger issues. Here are the three reasons for the current turmoil:
 
1. After back-to-back droughts, a good harvest, but incomes fall
 
As 2017 rolled in, news from farms appeared good. After droughts in 2014 and 2015, a good monsoon in 2016 reversed two years of rural economic decline. Agricultural growth, which contracted 0.2 per cent in 2014-15 and grew no more than 1.2 per cent in 2015-16, rose by 4.1 per cent in 2016-17.
 
Across many states growing pulses, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, markets were flooded with produce, especially tur (pigeon pea), which witnessed the highest growth among all pulses. India is the world's largest pulses producer.
 
However, an influx of pulses from Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi -- growing 20 per cent over two financial quarters, from September 2016 to March 2017 -- caused the price of Indian tur to plunge.
 
From Rs 11,000 per quintal (December 2015), the price of tur fell 63 per cent to Rs 3,800-4,000 per quintal -- 20 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 per quintal (including a bonus of Rs 425).
 
Production of pulses rose 29 per cent, from 17.15 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 22.14 million tonnes in 2016-17. Tur production increased 50 per cent, from 2.81 million tonnes to 4.23 million tonnes, over the same period.
 
2. How demonetisation -- and red tape -- left farmers short of cash
 
On May 18, 30-year-old Prashant Lande waited under a harsh summer sun to sell 800 quintals of tur at the Amravati agricultural produce market committee (APMC). Lande said he refuses to sell his tur to the government procurement centre, although the state buys tur at a higher rate. At the market, Lande could sell his tur at Rs 3,800 to Rs 4,000 per quintal, while the government buying centre offered Rs 5,050 per quintal.
 
"We don't sell to the government centre because the process of selling takes one month -- from standing in line for the token to the sale to finally when the payment reaches the account," said Lande. "Our fellow farmers who have sold their produce at the procurement centre on March 22, are yet to receive their payments and it is nearly June!"
 
It does not help that the effects of demonetisation continue to be felt across the rural economy.
 
Right after demonetisation, tomato farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and onion farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, were the worst hit as prices fell by 60-85 per cent. With little respite more than six months later, the experiment has aggravated the circumstances leading to the current farmers' strike.
 
"By now we should have begun preparing our fields for the monsoons, but because of demonetisation and the unavailability of cash, we are still struggling to find money for sowing," said Lande.
 
At such a time, farmers like Lande turn to credit.
 
Up to 57 per cent of farm families in Maharashtra are indebted; the figure for India is 52 per cent, according to the National Sample Survey Organisation's 2013 situation assessment survey of farm households, the latest available data.
 
This indebtedness has widespread consequences. More farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra (4,291) in 2015 than any other state, rising seven per cent from 4,004 in 2014, followed by Karnataka (1,569) and Telangana (1,400).
 
Now, after Uttar Pradesh's new government waived Rs 30,792 crore of farm loans, pressure is building on the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to do the same.
 
3. In an era of climate change, 52% of farmers without irrigation
 
The basic agri problem is that despite the spread of irrigation -- a sector plagued by unfinished projects and corruption - 52 per cent of farms still depend on the vagaries of rain, which is becoming increasingly uncertain in an era of climate change. Extreme rainfall events in central India, the core of the monsoon system, are increasing and moderate rainfall is decreasing.
 
The droughts of 2014 and 2015 in rural Maharashtra were mitigated by the plentiful rains of 2016, but many parts of the state also endured floods.
 
On July 1, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister's Farmer's Irrigation Programme, with a budget of Rs. 50,000 crores over five years. In 2015-16, less than a third (Rs 312 crore) of Rs 1,000 crores set aside for micro-irrigation was released, reveals a government report. Of this, up to April 2016, no more than Rs 48.3 crore, or less than five per cent, was actually spent, according a micro-irrigation financial progress monitoring report. The government set Rs 1,763 as the 2016-17 micro-irrigation target, but no data on results have been released.
 
The micro-irrigation programme covers an area of 6,51,220 hectares, or 0.46 per cent of net cultivated area.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
FDIs in India flat in 2016, but prospects bright: UNCTAD
Arul Louis (IANS)
08 June 2017
Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India remained almost flat in 2016, but the nation is expected to emerge as one of the top FDI destinations, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
 
The World Investment Report released by the UN agency in Geneva on Wednesday said that FDI rose by a paltry one per cent in 2016 to $44.486 billion from the $44.064 billion in 2015.
 
At the same time FDI by India elsewhere declined by about third from $7.572 billion in 2015 to $5.12 billion in 2016, the report said.
 
The signing of a tax treaty by the Indian and Mauritian governments in 2016 may be the reason for the fall in FDI outflows from India as it "might have contributed to reduced round-tripping FDI," it added.
 
Looking at the future, UNCTAD said that India would be the third top prospective destinations for FDI, after the US and China.
 
It said that in India "renewed policy efforts to attract FDI could contribute to an increase of inflows in 2017".
 
Twenty per cent of top executives of multinational enterprises (MNE) surveyed listed India as their top prospective host economy for 2017-19, it added.
 
UNCTAD, however added a note of caution: "Although new liberalization efforts continue to improve the investment climate in India, tax-related concerns remain a deterrent for some foreign investors."
 
The report did not give a specific figure for the brighter picture projected for India, but said that globally FDI was expected to rise moderately from $1.75 trillion in 2016 to 1.8 trillion in 2017 and $1.85 million in 2018.
 
After the two per cent slide in 2016, "the new, more optimistic projections for 2017 are attributed to higher economic growth expectations across major regions, a resumption of growth in trade and a recovery in corporate profits," it said.
 
However, according to UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, "Although this report projects a modest increase for 2017, other factors such as the elevation of geopolitical risks and policy uncertainty may impact the scale of the upturn."
 
Analysing FDI into India, the report said: "Foreign MNEs are increasingly relying on cross-border M&As (mergers and acquisitions) to penetrate the rapidly growing Indian market."
 
It cited the $13 billion acquisition of Essar Oil by Russia's Rosneft and a consortium led by Singapore-based Trafigura as "the largest deal ever in the country".
 
Indian companies also made a big deal in the energy sector. Vankor India - a joint venture of Oil India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp Ltd, headquartered in Singapore paid $2 billion to acquire 24 per cent of Vankorneft that is ultimately owned by Russian government's , Rosneftegaz. ONGC Videsh Ltd (India) paid $1.3 billion to get an additional 15 per cent of Vankorneft.
 
China is also an important source of FDIs in India going for "some large-scale investments in dynamic industries, such as smartphone production", it said.
 
OPPO, which set up a manufacturing facility in Noida in 2014, announced an investment of $216 million in Andhra Pradesh in 2016, according to the report. 
 
Huawei and Xiaomi "have also started to invest massively in India," it added.
 
Chinese investment in other areas are also growing apace, the report said, citing heavy-equipment manufacturer Sany Group's plans to invest $5 billion in India.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Public Interest
Trump's Not the Only One Blocking Constituents on Twitter
Charles Ornstein (ProPublica)
08 June 2017

This story was co-published with Slate.

 

As President Donald Trump faces criticism for blocking users on his Twitter account, people across the country say they, too, have been cut off by elected officials at all levels of government after voicing dissent on social media.

 

In Arizona, a disabled Army veteran grew so angry when her congressman blocked her and others from posting dissenting views on his Facebook page that she began delivering actual blocks to his office.

 

A central Texas congressman has barred so many constituents on Twitter that a local activist group has begun selling T-shirts complaining about it.

 

And in Kentucky, the Democratic Party is using a hashtag, #BevinBlocked, to track those who've been blocked on social media by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. (Most of the officials blocking constituents appear to be Republican.)

 

The growing combat over social media is igniting a new-age legal debate over whether losing this form of access to public officials violates constituents' First Amendment rights to free speech and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. Those who've been blocked say it's akin to being thrown out of a town hall meeting for holding up a protest sign.

 

On Tuesday, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University called upon Trump to unblock people who've disagreed with him or directed criticism at him or his family via the @realdonaldtrump account, which he used prior to becoming president and continues to use as his principal Twitter outlet.

 

"Though the architects of the Constitution surely didn't contemplate presidential Twitter accounts, they understood that the president must not be allowed to banish views from public discourse simply because he finds them objectionable," Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's executive director, said in a statement.

 

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier Tuesday that statements the president makes on Twitter should be regarded as official statements.

 

Similar flare-ups have been playing out in state after state.

 

Earlier this year, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland called on Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, to stop deleting critical comments and barring people from commenting on his Facebook page. (The Washington Post reported that the governor had blocked 450 people as of February.)

 

Deborah Jeon, the ACLU's legal director, said Hogan and other elected officials are increasingly foregoing town hall meetings and instead relying on social media as their primary means of communication with constituents. "That's why it's so problematic," she said. "If people are silenced in that medium," they can't effectively interact with their elected representative.

 

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment this week. After the letter, however, it reinstated six of the seven people specifically identified by the ACLU (it said it couldn't find the seventh). "While the ACLU should be focusing on much more important activities than monitoring the governor's Facebook page, we appreciated them identifying a handful of individuals — out of the over 12009million weekly viewers of the page — that may have been inadvertently denied access," a spokeswoman for the governor told the Post.

 

Practically speaking, being blocked cuts off constituents from many forms of interacting with public officials. On Facebook, it means no posts, no likes and no questions or comments during live events on the page of the blocker. Even older posts that may not be offensive are taken down. On Twitter, being blocked prevents a user from seeing the other person's tweets on his or her timeline.

 

Moreover, while Twitter and Facebook themselves usually suspend account holders only temporarily for breaking rules, many elected officials don't have established policies for constituents who want to be reinstated. Sometimes a call is enough to reverse it, other times it's not.

 

Eugene Volokh, a constitutional law professor at the UCLA School of Law, said that for municipalities and public agencies, such as police departments, social media accounts would generally be considered "limited public forums" and therefore, should be open to all.

 

"Once they open it up to public comments, they can't then impose viewpoint-based restrictions on it," he said, for instance allowing only supportive comments while deleting critical ones.

 

But legislators are different because they are people. Elected officials can have personal accounts, campaign accounts and officeholder accounts that may appear quite similar. On their personal and campaign accounts, there's little disagreement that officials can engage with — or block — whoever they want. Last month, for instance, ProPublica reported how Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., blocked users on his campaign account after they criticized his positions on health reform and other issues.

 

But what about their officeholder social media accounts?

 

The ACLU's Jeon says that they should be public if they use government resources, including staff time and office equipment to maintain the page. "Where that's the situation and taxpayer resources are going to it, then the full power of the First Amendment applies," she said. "It doesn't matter if they're members of Congress or the governor or a local councilperson."

 

Volokh of UCLA disagreed. He said that members of Congress are entitled to their own private speech, even on official pages. That's because each is one voice among many, as opposed to a governor or mayor. "It's clear that whatever my senator is, she's not the government. She is one person who is part of a legislative body," he said. "She was elected because she has her own views and it makes sense that if she has a Twitter feed or a Facebook page, that may well be seen as not government speech but the voice of somebody who may be a government official."

 

Volokh said he's inclined to see Trump's @realdonaldtrump account as a personal one, though other legal experts disagree.

 

"You could imagine actually some other president running this kind of account in a way that's very public minded — 'I'm just going to express the views of the executive branch,'" he said. "The @realdonaldtrump account is very much, 'I'm Donald Trump. I'm going to be expressing my views, and if you don't like it, too bad for you.' That sounds like private speech, even done by a government official on government property."

 

It's possible the fight over the president's Twitter account will end up in court, as such disputes have across the country. Generally, in these situations, the people contesting the government's social media policies have reached settlements ending the questionable practices.

 

After being sued by the ACLU, three cities in Indiana agreed last year to change their policies by no longer blocking users or deleting comments.

 

In 2014, a federal judge ordered the City and County of Honolulu to pay $31,000 in attorney's fees to people who sued, contending that the Honolulu Police Department violated their constitutional rights by deleting their critical Facebook posts.

 

And San Diego County agreed to pay the attorney's fees of a gun parts dealer who sued after its Sheriff's Department deleted two Facebook posts that were critical of the sheriff and banned the dealer from commenting. The department took down its Facebook page after being sued and paid the dealer $20 as part of the settlement.

 

Angela Greben, a California paralegal, has spent the past two years gathering information about agencies and politicians that have blocked people on social media — Democrats and Republican alike — filing ethics complaints and even a lawsuit against the city of San Mateo, California, its mayor and police department. (They settled with her, giving her some of what she wanted.)

 

Greben has filed numerous public-records requests to agencies as varied as the Transportation Security Administration, the Seattle Police Department and the Connecticut Lottery seeking lists of people they block. She's posted the results online.

 

"It shouldn't be up to the elected official to decide who can tweet them and who can't," she said. "Everybody deserves to be treated equally and fairly under the law."

 

Even though she lives in California, Greben recently filed an ethics complaint against Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a Democrat, who has been criticized for blocking not only constituents but also journalists who cover him. Reed has blocked Greben since 2015 when she tweeted about him ... well, blocking people on Twitter. "He's notorious for blocking and muting people," she said, meaning he can't see their tweets but they can still see his.

 

In a statement, a city spokeswoman defended the mayor, saying he's now among the top five most-followed mayors in the country. "Mayor Reed uses social media as a personal platform to engage directly with constituents and some journalists....Like all Twitter users, Mayor Reed has the right to stop engaging in conversations when he determines they are unproductive, intentionally inflammatory, dishonest and/or misleading."

 

Asked how many people he has blocked, she replied that the office doesn't keep such a list.

 

J'aime Morgaine, the Arizona veteran who delivered blocks to the office of Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican, said being blocked on Facebook matters because her representative no longer hosts in-person town hall meetings and has started to answer questions on Facebook Live. Now she can't ask questions or leave comments.

 

"I have lost and other people who have been blocked have lost our right to participate in the democratic process," said Morgaine, leader of Indivisible Kingman, a group that opposes the president's agenda. "I am outraged that my congressman is blocking my voice and trampling upon my constitutional rights."

 

Morgaine said the rules are not being applied equally. "They're not blocking everybody who's angry," she said. "They're blocking the voices of dissent, and there's no process for getting unblocked. There's no appeals process. There's no accountability."

 

A spokeswoman for Gosar defended his decision to block constituents but did not answer a question about how many have been blocked.

 

"Congressman Gosar's policy has been consistent since taking office in January 2010," spokeswoman Kelly Roberson said in an email. "In short: 'Users whose comments or posts consist of profanity, hate speech, personal attacks, homophobia or Islamophobia may be banned.'"

 

On his Facebook page, Gosar posts the policy that guides his actions. It says in part, "Users are banned to promote healthy, civil dialogue on this page but are welcome to contact Congressman Gosar using other methods," including phone calls, emails and letters.

 

Sometimes, users are blocked repeatedly.

 

Community volunteer Gayle Lacy was named 2015 Wacoan of the Year for her effort to have the site of mammoth fossils in Waco, Texas, designated a national monument. Lacy's latest fight has been with her congressman, Bill Flores, who was with her in the Oval Office when Obama designated the site a national monument in 2015. She has been blocked three times by Flores' congressional Twitter account and once by his campaign account. One of those blocks happened after she tweeted at him: "My father died in service for this country, but you are not representative of that country and neither is your dear leader."

 

Lacy said she was able to get unblocked each time from Flores' congressional account by calling his office but remains blocked on the campaign one. "I don't know where to call," she said. "I asked in his D.C. office who I needed to call and I was told that they don't have that information."

 

Lacy and others said Flores blocks those who question him. Austin lawyer Matt Miller said he was blocked for asking when Flores would hold a town hall meeting. "It's totally inappropriate to block somebody, especially for asking a legitimate question of my elected representative," Miller said.

 

In a statement, Flores spokesman Andre Castro said Flores makes his policies clear on Twitter and on Facebook. "We reserve the right to block users whose comments include profanity, name-calling, threats, personal attacks, constant harping, inappropriate or false accusations, or other inappropriate comments or material. As the Congressman likes to say — 'If you would not say it to your grandmother, we will not allow it here.'"

 

Ricardo Guerrero, an Austin marketer who is one of the leaders of a local group opposed to Trump's agenda, said he has gotten unblocked by Flores twice but then was blocked again and "just kind of gave up."

 

"He's creating an echo chamber of only the people that agree with him," Guerrero said of Flores. "He's purposefully removing any semblance of debate or alternative ideas or ideas that challenge his own — and that seems completely undemocratic. That's the bigger issue in my mind."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

