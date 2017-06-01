BUY
Why AI-based chatbots are failing worldwide
IANS
01 June 2017
Although companies the world over are looking forward to embracing chatbots, most of such artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms are failing worldwide and some early adopters have dropped chatbots owing to disappointing performances.
 
Developers created 33,000 chatbots on Facebook Messenger during the first six months of the service. However, the success rate is low and Facebook reported that its chatbots failed 70 per cent of the time.
 
"Most chatbots fail because companies don't clearly define their purpose. The scope that companies set for their chatbots tends to be broad and generic," Xiaofeng Wang, Senior Analyst with US-based market research firm Forrester, said in a report on Thursday.
 
For example, Singapore's POSB Bank rolled out a chatbot to handle general inquiries about its products and services. 
 
"Tactics like being the first bank in the region to launch a chatbot may generate some brand and PR value -- but all too often, firms fail to clearly define their chatbot's purpose and communicate it to users," Wang added.
 
Any gains will evaporate when customers end up confused or frustrated after asking questions that far exceed the chatbot's abilities. 
 
On the other hand, Singaporean OCBC Bank's chatbot, which focused on generating home loan leads, helped the bank close S$10 million new loans in three months.
 
"It's crucial to find the key focus of a chatbot. You cannot try to do everything with one chatbot." Altona Widjaja, Vice President, Fintech and Innovation Group, OCBC Bank, noted. 
 
According to Wang, chatbots are at a very early stage of development. Today's successful chatbots are driven more by keywords than by machine learning. 
 
They can deliver quick-hit information such as the latest promotions and provide shortcuts to content such as tutorials.
 
"Most chatbots' cognitive capabilities are still far too limited to deliver context- or intent-based personalisation or advise customers about complex products such as life insurance," she said. 
 
In the future, advances in AI will allow chatbots to use more contextual and predictive data and bring their capabilities closer to those of humans.
 
"If marketers can clearly define the purpose and scope of a chatbot, thoroughly evaluate the benefits it can bring, and plan and execute it well, it can deliver business and customer value," Wang wrote. 
 
Economy & Nation
Airtel-Telenor merger gets SEBI, BSE, NSE nod
IANS
01 June 2017
Bharti Airtel has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the proposed merger with Telenor (India), a company statement said here on Thursday.
 
Bharti Airtel further stated that Telenor India and Airtel have filed the joint company application before the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday for approval of the proposed merger. 
 
"The merger is inter alia subject to other statutory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India," the statement said.
 
Airtel had earlier announced (February 23, 2017) that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments. As part of the scheme, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam. 
 
"These circles represent a high population concentration and therefore offer a high potential for growth. The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel's overall customer base and network," the statement said. 
 
"It will also enable Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum foot-print in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band," it added.
 
During the acquisition announcement the deal was estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,800 crore-Rs 2,000 crore by industry sources.
 
Economy & Nation
Jaitley asks industry to fall in line for July 1 GST roll-out
IANS
01 June 2017
Seeking to set at rest all doubts, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government is in a state of preparedness for the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 and asked the industry to fall in line as there will be no change in the date of implementation of the new indirect tax regime.
 
"GST decisions are all taken by consensus and so far we have succeeded in maintaining the consensus. In Srinagar meeting of the Council, ministers of almost all states who spoke to me were absolutely clear on maintaining the July 1 date. We are in a state of preparedness for July 1," he told a media conference here. 
 
He was replying to a question on West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra's comment that there were serious doubts about the preparedness of the industry for GST by July 1.
 
"We are passing through a phase where government is in all steps ahead of the industry. So I will expect the industry also, all those sections who are saying they are not, to fall in line because we are quite clear about the date," he said. 
 
When asked about the concerns of some of the industry members on the GST rates, the Finance Minister said that there is a mechanism in the Council for fitment where all the officials meet and discuss the existing rates and fit them in the slabs after consideration. 
 
"First time in the country the consensus on indirect taxation was created through federal institution. The process to implement GST is in its last phase. When it is implemented, it will be a major taxation reform," he said.
 
Refuting any negative impact of GST on the country's growth, Jaitley said, "I see no reason why there will be any adverse impact of GST. GST by itself should normally add to growth."
 
Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who was also present at the press conference, said that GST will bring down the incidence of taxes which will have a positive impact on the country's growth. 
 
"The incidence of taxation is going to come down. It is like a tax cut which will both reduce prices and increase consumption. There may be some teething implementation challenges but economic effects of a tax cut will be positive to reduce inflation and stimulate consumption," Subramanian said.
 
