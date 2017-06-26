BUY
White House forgoes traditional dinner commemorating Ramadan
IANS
26 June 2017
The White House did not host a traditional Iftar dinner to commemorate Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, for the first time in nearly two decades, a media report said on Monday.
 
Despite events held by previous administrations, this year's Ramadan passed nearly unobserved by the White House. It was marked only by a statement published late Saturday coinciding with the end of the holy month, reports the Guardian.
 
The first White House Iftar dinner was hosted by President Thomas Jefferson in 1805.
 
Hillary Clinton resurrected the event when she was First Lady in February 1996, hosting about 150 people for a reception for Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month.
 
The sunset dinner, attended by legislators, diplomats and leaders within the US Muslim community, went on to become an annual tradition from 1999, observed by the past three administrations.
 
George W. Bush held an Iftar dinner every year of his two terms, including just after the September 2001 terror attacks.
 
President Barack Obama hosted his first Ramadan dinner in 2009 and subsequently every year of his Presidency.
 
The Washington Post reported that Saturday's White House statement was signed by Donald and Melania Trump and was not posted to the President's social media presences. 
 
It read: "Muslims in the US joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity.
 
"Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbours and breaking bread with people from all walks of life. During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the US renews our commitment to honour these values. Eid Mubarak."
 
Last year, then Presidential candidate Trump told an ABC News interview that he would be open to continuing the tradition of hosting the dinner if he were in the White House.
 
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also broke with tradition by not hosting an Iftar dinner at the State Department.
 
Economy & Nation
Street clashes mar Eid festivities in Kashmir Valley
IANS
26 June 2017
Eid was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but the festivities were marred by clashes between protesters and security forces in many parts of the Kashmir Valley, injuring some 20 people.
 
Five policemen, including a senior officer, were injured in the south Kashmir town of Anantnag after protesters took on the security forces in Janglat Mandi area immediately after Eid prayers.
 
The clashes, with mobs of young men hurling stones at security forces, then spread to adjoining Achabal area in Anantnag district.
 
Similar street fighting also broke out in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama towns in southern Kashmir.
 
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in Srinagar's Old City area where youths threw stones at security forces.
 
Similar clashes were reported from north Kashmir's Sopore and Pattan towns too.
 
The security forces used tear smoke shells and pellet shotguns to disperse the protesters.
 
Witnesses and official sources said over a dozen demonstrators sustained injuries in the action by the security forces.
 
"The security forces are exercising maximum restraint while dealing with the stone-pelting mobs," a senior police officer here said.
 
Eid prayers elsewhere in the Valley ended peacefully.
 
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at a mosque in the high security Sonawar area in Srinagar.
 
A large number of devotees prayed at the Hazratbal and other mosques and Eidgahs in the Valley.
 
For security reasons, many ministers and senior civil and police officers offered prayers at the district police lines mosque here at 6.30 a.m.
 
Jammu and Kashmir's Inspector General of Police on Sunday issued an advisory, asking VIPs to offer Eid prayers only at secure places and to avoid public places.
 
Economy & Nation
Kovind to meet MPs, MLAs in Kashmir on Wednesday
IANS
26 June 2017
NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of his campaign for the July 17 President's election, informed sources said on Monday.
 
Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Jitendra Singh will accompany Kovind, who will meet MPs and MLAs who are part of the electoral college.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, will also go with him. 
 
The BJP shares power with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. 
 
After filing his nomination on June 23, Kovind, 71, started his Presidential campaign from Uttar Pradesh on June 25. 
 
Kovind is pitted against former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the candidate of opposition parties including the Congress. 
 
