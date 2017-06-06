BUY
Whatsapping pilots land in trouble as DGCA lodges police complaint
IANS
06 June 2017
Allegations over the use of "abusive language and obscene remarks" against officials of a government regulatory body on a 'Whatsapp' group landed 10 commercial pilots employed with leading domestic airlines in trouble on Tuesday.
 
According to Delhi Police, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) filed a complaint against 34 pilots, of whom 10 were summoned for questioning.
 
"We have received a complaint by DGCA and are examining the matter. No arrest has been made yet," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said adding that the questioning took place on Tuesday afternoon.
 
The DGCA is said to have also submitted to the officers at Lodhi Road police station a "screen shot" of the usage of objectionable, obscene language. 
 
"The text used in the message was highly objectionable, unpardonable and obscene language was used against family members of DGCA officials," a senior DGCA official said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Indian basket of crude oils goes below $50/barrel
IANS
06 June 2017
New Delhi/New York, The Indian basket of crude oils closed below the psychologically important $50-a-barrel mark on Monday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised market concerns.
 
Crude prices continued on their downward spiral following the OPEC cartel's decision last month to extend output cuts. 
 
According to the latest official data, the Indian basket, comprising 73 per cent sour-grade Dubai and Oman crudes, and the balance in sweet-grade Brent, closed trade on Monday at $48.58 for a barrel of 159 litres. It had previously closed lower on Friday at $48.53. 
 
The US West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost $0.26 to settle at $47.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday, while Brent crude for August delivery erased 48 cents to close at $49.47 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. 
 
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of supporting and financing "terrorism" as well as of interfering in their internal affairs.
 
The decision of a number of Arab countries to sever diplomatic relations with gas-rich Qatar would impose a strict regional isolation on Doha, and raised concerns about a global deal reached last month to reduce oil production in order to check the fall in prices resulting from a global supply glut. 
 
The 13-nation Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) late in May agreed in Vienna to extend for nine months the output cut agreement put in place for six months effective from January 1. The extension of the accord, which was to expire in June, would effectively lower the OPEC's production by 1.8 million barrels per day.
 
Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on the need to prolong the current agreement on oil production cuts.
 
In early December, oil producers outside OPEC, led by Russia, agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels per day (bpd). This decision came in the wake of OPEC's November 30 decision to cut output by 1.2 million bpd for six months effective from January 1.
 
The OPEC basket of 13 crude oils closed trade on Monday at $47.37 a barrel. 
 
In December, it was the first time since 2001 that OPEC and some of its rivals had reached a deal to jointly reduce output to tackle the global oil glut.
 
Oil prices had earlier fallen by more than 50 per cent in less than two years, from levels of over $120 a barrel.
 
While the OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to extend until March 2018 their ongoing oil output cuts, India has reached an understanding with the global oil cartel to establish a joint working group to serve as a forum for "producer-consumer dialogue" to address mutual concerns.
 
Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present in Vienna at the time of the OPEC meeting on May 25 that agreed to extend the ouptput cuts, and led the Indian side at the India-OPEC Energy Dialogue earlier that week. 
 
"I believe the purpose of setting up this institutional dialogue is to exactly serve this, and to have a dialogue between OPEC as a producer and India as a consumer, to sensitise each other's concerns and to better understand our perspectives," he said at the meeting.
 
In the talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Indian minister told OPEC to address concerns of major buyers like India at a time when there were multiple options in a situation of supply glut caused by US shale oil.
 
Making their fortnightly revision in fuel prices on June 1, state-run oil marketing companies in India raised the price of petrol by Rs 1.23 per litre, and of diesel by 89 paise, excluding state levies. Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 66.91 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 55.94.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
India to receive 98% monsoon, forecasts IMD
IANS
06 June 2017
New Delhi, India will receive 98 per cent rainfall during this monsoon between June to September with an error estimate of four per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
 
Earlier on April 18, based on then available weather patterns the IMD had forecast a normal monsoon with average rainfall of around 96 per cent on the whole, with an error estimation of plus-minus five per cent.
 
"The final forecast based on different models suggests that the season's rainfall for the country as a whole is likely to be 98 per cent of the long period average (LPA)," M. Mahapatrta, IMD scientist, told IANS.
 
The IMD in its forecast said that the long period average rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1951-2000 was 89 cm.
 
Individual prediction based over broad geographical areas suggest that central India, that includes Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, will get 100 per cent of the LPA. 
 
"The season rainfall is likely to be 96 per cent of LPA over northwest India, 100 per cent of LPA over central India, 99 per cent of LPA over south peninsula, and 96 per cent of LPA over northeast India, all with a model error of plus-minus eight per cent," the IMD said.
 
Under northwest India fall Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajashtan. 
 
Under south peninsula fall Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, the Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
 
Under northeast India come Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
 
"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 96 per cent of its LPA during July and 99 per cent during August both with a model error of plus-minus nine per cent," the IMD said. 
 
However, the experimental forecast based on one of the models -- Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS)-- suggests that the monsoon rainfall during 2017 would average 100 per cent over the country as a whole and was likely to be with an error estimation of plus-minus five per cent. 
 
According to the weatherman, below 90 per cent rainfall is considered deficient and at 95 per cent, it is considered below normal. 
 
A figure between 96 and 104 per cent of rainfall indicates a normal monsoon and between 105 and 110 per cent above normal. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

