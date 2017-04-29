BUY
Welcome Delhi High Court's order on arbitral award: Tata Sons
IANS
29 April 2017
Mumbai, Tata Sons on Friday welcomed the Delhi High Court order which has allowed the company and NTT Docomo to implement the June 22, 2016, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award.
 
On Friday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) application opposing the enforcement of a $1.18 billion arbitral award in the Tata-NTT Docomo case.
 
Justice S. Muralidhar cleared the way for enforcing the arbitral award by the London Court of International Arbitration, to settle a two-year-old dispute between Tata and Docomo.
 
The RBI through its intervention application opposed the award as well as the settlement between Tata and Docomo over the Japanese company's exit from the joint venture.
 
The RBI had also opposed the accord, arguing that it amounted to a transfer of shares and was illegal.
 
According to the company, the Delhi High Court has allowed both the enforcement of the award and implementation of the consent terms between the two entities. 
 
"Tata Sons and NTT Docomo are taking further steps in terms of the order," Tata Sons said in a statement.
 
Tata Sons had announced in February 2017 that it had reached an agreement with NTT Docomo. 
 
"Today's order entails Tata Sons and its nominees remitting $1.18 billion, already deposited with the registrar of the Delhi High Court, to Docomo, and Docomo transferring all its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited," the statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Personal Finance
Banks need to raise private capital to deal with bad loans: RBI
IANS
29 April 2017
Mumbai, The mounting problem of bad loans of banks cannot be resolved by their simple recapitalisation and options like raising private capital for state-run banks need to be considered to deal with the issue, the RBI said on Friday.
 
"I wish to propose that we deal with the ailing public sector banks in creative ways instead of just propping them up with state aid," said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya addressing an event by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation.
 
"Clearly more recapitalisation with government funds is essential. However, as a majority shareholder of public sector banks, the government runs the risk of ending up paying for it all. The expectation of government dole-outs has been set by the past practice of throwing more good money after bad," he said.
 
Some nationalised banks need to be "re-privatised", Acharya said, to reduce the amount of capital that the government needs to infuse in them and help maintain fiscal discipline.
 
Citing the Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund, he said: "Indian industrial sector is now among the most heavily indebted in the world in terms of the ability of its cash flows to meet its bank loan repayments and it comes out as worse-off compared to other emerging economies in terms of how little bank capital it has set aside to provision for losses on its assets."
 
Under its Indradhanush programme, the government is putting in Rs 70,000 crore in state-run banks over four years starting from financial year 2015-16. Of this, Rs 50,000 crore is the allocation for the first two years, with the balance equally divided between financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
 
The non-performing assets (NPA) of state-run banks at the end of last September, rose to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the end of June 2016.
 
Former RBI Governor Y.V. Reddy has recently said there is no "political economy consensus" on tackling the mounting problem of bad loans of banks, which cannot be resolved by their simple recapitalisation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
SEBI asks MFs to reveal annual remuneration of top executives
IANS
29 April 2017
Mumbai, Securities markets regulator SEBI on Friday directed all mutual funds (MFs) and asset management companies (AMCs) to reveal the remuneration packages of their top executives.
 
According to a SEBI circular, all MFs have to disclose on their website the name, designation and remuneration of every employee, whose annual package is Rs 1 crore or above during a financial year.
 
SEBI said that the underlying objective of the move is to promote transparency in remuneration policies so that "executive remuneration is aligned with the interest of investors". 
 
"The AMCs/MFs shall disclose this information within one month from the end of the respective financial year (effective from FY 2016-17)," the circular said.
 
SEBI also mandated that MFs disclose their total average assets under management (AAUM), debt AAUM and equity AAUM and rate of growth over the last three years.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

