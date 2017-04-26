BUY
Websites of DU, AMU, IIT-Delhi hacked
IANS
26 April 2017

 

New Delhi,  Websites of Delhi University (DU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Indian Institute of Technology -Delhi and some other educational and training institutions were hacked allegedly by some Pakistan-based groups on Tuesday.
 
The portals of DU, AMU, IIT-Delhi and IIT-BHU, when opened, did not show the usual information and were posted with messages and videos about alleged atrocities by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The hackers, who called themselves PHC, also posted some pro-Pakistani slogans on the websites, and said: "Nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians."
 
The message asked Indians if they were aware of what their soldiers were doing in Kashmir. The hacked portals also had "Pakistan zindabad" slogans. 
 
Websites of University of Kota, Army Institute of Management and Technology, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, and National Aerospace Laboratories did not open or could not be reached. 
 
When contacted, educational institutions said they were linked to Ernet India Server which hosted their websites. 
 
Afsar Khan, former Registrar and a member of AMU website management team, told IANS that the website for admissions was hosted locally and was working fine. 
 
"Ernet (Education and Research Network) India Server that hosts websites has been hacked. They are working on it and it will be restored within 3-4 hours. Our website for admissions, which is hosted locally, is working fine and we won't face any problem on that front," he said. 
 
DU, in its statement, said the website of the university was inaccessible from outside the campus for some time "due to some problems in the domain name servers pointing incorrectly to another site". 
 
"The problem was detected and immediately rectified by contacting ERNET, who has provided the domain name for University of Delhi," the statement said.
 
IIT-Delhi spokesperson Kalyan Bhattacharjee told IANS that there was nothing wrong with their server and it was Ernet that was hacked.
 
"Our server is intact. We are registered with the ERNET -- under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. They have a DNA server and has our addresses," he said.
 
"It is this address location that was tampered with by some external agency," Bhattacharjee said, adding that the ministry is investigating the matter.
 

 

Economy & Nation
Need to tax agricultural income: NITI member
IANS
26 April 2017

New Delhi, Noted economist and NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy on Tuesday said there was a need to expand the tax base by bringing agricultural income under the tax ambit.

 
He said there was also a need to eliminate exemptions on personal income tax.
 
Talking to reporters here, Debroy said while the exemptions on personal income tax need to go, the "eventual answer to expand the tax base is to tax the rural sector, including agricultural income above a certain threshold.
 
"While only the agricultural income of farmers is exempt from taxation, their non-agricultural income also goes un-taxed," he said.
 
Asked what should be the threshold for taxing agricultural income, Debroy said it should be same as in the urban areas.
 
"I don't believe in the artificial rural-urban distinctions. So whatever is the threshold of personal income tax in urban areas should be for the rural areas as well. 
 
"At best, what (we) can do is -- because it is agricultural income -- (we) can average it out over a three- or a five-year period instead of using income from one particular year... because agricultural income is subject to annual fluctuations," Debroy said.
 
"Barring that, the threshold should be the same."
 
During the press conference, NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya shared details of the draft three-year action plan proposed to replace the erstwhile Five-Year Plans.
 
Panagariya said that over the next three years, there was a need to tackle tax evasion, expand the tax base and simplify the tax system through reforms.
 

 

Investor Interest
Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels' board
IANS
26 April 2017
Mumbai, Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday reported that its Director Shapoor Mistry has resigned from its board.
 
Shapoor Mistry is the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co and the elder brother of Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.
 
The company made the announcement through a regulatory filing to stock exchange NSE. The firm runs the Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.
 
On October 24 last year, Tata Sons' Board ousted Mistry as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as Interim Chairman.
 


