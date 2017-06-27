Water Drink Reminder: Lest You Forget

Do you drink enough water? Would you like to be reminded about drinking water from time to time? Do you need a water nanny through the day?

Water Drink Reminder is the solution you must have. Once you download and install the app, and feed in your weight, it determines how much water you need during the day. It then reminds you to drink water through the day, at intervals, to help you reach the quota determined for you.

The reminder is in the form of a notification, accompanied by a pleasant, gurgling sound of flowing water. Every time you take a glass of water, you enter the information with a single click in the app; it will add it to your intake for the day. It will then show you the balance required and, once you finish your quota for the day, it will even congratulate you!

The Water Drink Reminder, now supports Google Fit and S Health (Samsung Health) to make it easier to record your intake in the respective apps and sync with your other parameters.