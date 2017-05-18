BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Vishakhapatnam cleanest railway station, Darbhanga dirtiest
IANS
18 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Beas in Punjab have been declared the cleanest railway stations in A-1 and A categories respectively. Darbhanga and Jogbani in Bihar were the dirtiest in the two sections, according to a survey by Quality Council of India.
 
Vishakhapatnam emerged the winner in cleanliness index by securing first position in A-1 category station while Beas in Punjab topped the A category stations, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here.
 
He was releasing the third survey on cleanliness. The survey is done by the railways to keep a tab on rail premises.
 
Secunderabad (Telangana) and Jammu station got the second and third place in the A-1 category. In A category, Khammam came second and Ahmedabad third. 
 
Hazarat Nizammudin and Old Delhi stations in the national capital were placed at 23rd and 24th position while New Delhi station was ranked 39th among the busiest stations in A-1 category.
 
Varanasi occupied the 14th place in A-1 category. Darbhanga was at the bottom -- 75th position.
 
Prabhu said: "Railways have accomplished a significant improvement in cleanliness at stations since last year."
 
He said the biggest challenge for cleanliness on platforms were visitors and passengers.
 
"The focus is on platform cleanliness, coach cleanliness, toilet cleanliness and track cleanliness," he said.
 
The cleanliness survey was carried out at 407 stations, of which 75 were in A-1 category or most busy stations and 332 were in A category.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

Economy & Nation
NPAs of nationalised banks jumped 143% in two years to March 2017
Moneylife Digital Team
17 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of 13 public sector banks (PSBs) that peaked in December 2016, have remained just about an average basis. However, compared with March 2015, the growth in NPA jumped 143% in March 2017, says a research note.
 
According to Care Ratings, since March 2016, these banks have continued to witness an increase in NPAs with an increment of about Rs50,000 crore in the next four quarters till March 2017. It said, "This increase was spread quite evenly across the four quarters – Rs20,217 crore in Q1, Rs11,128 crore in Q2, Rs8,318 crore in Q3 and Rs10,642 crore in Q4 (see chart below). Compared with March 2015, growth by March 2017 was 143%. These high NPAs have been a major reason for pressure on profitability as they have been making progressively higher provisions on this count."
 
In the report, the ratings agency says, "The indication is that there is a mixed picture for PSBs so far, and while at the aggregate level, it appears to have stabilised, the ratio has come down for fight of the 13 banks which could improve going ahead. For the other five banks, another quarter’s performance would be critical for drawing any conclusion on whether or not the worst is over."
 
According to report, five PSBs, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Dena Bank Andra Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank the NPA continue to at peak levels during March 2017.
 
Care Ratings says, in terms of the Gross NPA ratio (see chart below), there has been a continuous increase from March 2015 onwards, with two sharp spikes witnessed first in December 2015 by 1.5% and then by 2.67% in March followed by 1.17% in June 2016. Subsequently, the NPA ratio has almost touched 12% by December 2016 and remained virtually unchanged by March 2017, it added.
 
 
"The question posed is whether this is a plateau reached by these banks or whether the number could increase in the coming quarters. Some of these banks have reported that they have managed to lower the volume of NPAs at a faster pace than fresh slippages, which is a positive sign for the system as it does indicate that the worst may be behind us," the ratings agency said.
 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to complete the process of asset quality recognition by March 2017. "Prima facie there is reason to believe that the numbers should not increase subsequently and whatever is recognized would be more on new loans rather than the existing portfolio. This would hold especially for banks which have recorded lower NPA ratios in March 2017 compared with December 2016," Care Ratings concluded.

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex continues to be in an uptrend - Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
17 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trading higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key Indian equity indices touched new intra-day highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday, as a strong rupee and healthy buying in metal and automobile stocks buoyed investors' sentiments. Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty rose by 15.40 points or 0.16% to 9,527.65 points. Investors remained firm ahead of a crucial GST (Goods and Services Tax) panel meet in Srinagar starting on Thursday. Both the benchmark indices touched all-time high levels. Appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also supported the firmness, according to market analysts.
 
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced new plans for its home broadband users, offering up to 100% more high-speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals. "Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital super highway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like ‘V-Fiber'," said Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India). In-home high speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially and to serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future ready network and introduced ‘V-Fiber' that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes, the company statement said. Airtel's refreshed broadband plans are designed for ‘V-Fiber' superfast broadband. Bharti Airtel closed at Rs376.00, up 0.35% on the BSE.
 
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to launch doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection, for intravenous use, in the US market. Doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Doxil® (doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection). The USFDA approval is an outcome of extensive collaboration with the company's partner, Natco Pharma Ltd. on R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's said in a statement on Wednesday. "This approval represents the first of its kind for Dr Reddy's in the complex depot injectables arena," explains Alok Sonig, Executive Vice President and Head of the North America Generics business at Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "It is a testament to our commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients. The approval further validates our capabilities to successfully develop and manufacture complex liposomal formulations. We are preparing for a commercial launch soon," he said. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories closed at Rs2,731.95, up 0.32% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More