Viral Acharya from NY University is the new deputy governor of RBI

The union government on Wednesday appointed Viral V Acharya, a professor of Economics from Department of Finance at the New York University (NYU), as new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Mr Acharya's appointment for three years.

An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Mr Acharya was with London Business School (2001-08). He also served as Academic Director of Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).

According to his profile on the NYU website, Mr Acharya is known for his research in theoretical and empirical analysis of systemic risks of the financial sector, its regulation and genesis in government-induced distortions.