Viral Acharya from NY University is the new deputy governor of RBI
Moneylife Digital Team
28 December 2016
The union government on Wednesday appointed Viral V Acharya, a professor of Economics from Department of Finance at the New York University (NYU), as new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Mr Acharya's appointment for three years. 
 
An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Mr Acharya was with London Business School (2001-08). He also served as Academic Director of Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).
 
According to his profile on the NYU website, Mr Acharya is known for his research in theoretical and empirical analysis of systemic risks of the financial sector, its regulation and genesis in government-induced distortions.
 

SEBI eases trading rules for equity derivatives
IANS
28 December 2016
 Indian securities market regulator Sebi has eased the trading needs of stock brokers, foreign portfolio investors (FPI), and mutual funds in equity derivatives.
 
In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the combined futures and options position limit is fixed at 20 per cent of the applicable Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL).
 
According to Sebi, there is no change in the MWPL and client-level position limits.
 

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur
IANS
28 December 2016
In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
 
Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, were not immediately available.
 
Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

