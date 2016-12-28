Viral Acharya from NY University is the new deputy governor of RBI

Indian securities market regulator Sebi has eased the trading needs of stock brokers, foreign portfolio investors (FPI), and mutual funds in equity derivatives.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the combined futures and options position limit is fixed at 20 per cent of the applicable Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL).
According to Sebi, there is no change in the MWPL and client-level position limits.
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
User