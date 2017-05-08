BUY
Vijayan denies apology in Senkumar case as Kerala tenders unconditional apology in SC
IANS
08 May 2017
Minutes after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the state assembly that his government has not tendered an apology and the Supreme Court has not imposed a Rs 25,000 fine, Chief Secretary Nalini Netto in her affidavit filed before the top court tendered an unconditional apology for delaying the court order directing the reinstatement of T.P. Senkumar as state police chief.
 
On Monday morning in the Kerala Assembly, seeking leave for an adjournment motion senior Congress legislator K. Muraleedharan pointed out that due to the attitude of Vijayan the government had to tender an apology and had to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, which has caused huge embarrassment to the state.
 
"All this could have been avoided had you (Vijayan) abided by the order, but you did not do it and hence it was a mighty slap on your face," said Muraleedharan.
 
But Vijayan in his reply, made it clear that neither was a fine imposed nor was an apology given.
 
"The court has asked the state government to remit Rs 25,000, it has not said that it's a fine. Moreover, no apology was also tendered. All we did was to go back to seek clarification, which is the right of a petitioner and we only exercised it," said Vijayan.
 
Hitting out at Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the only person who has not understood the judgement was Vijayan.
 
"You say it's not a fine, then please let us know if it was a donation or a contribution by the Kerala government to the apex court? If so, then please don't burden the exchequer, give it from your pocket. This is something that has never happened before and what is unfortunate is that you continue to feign ignorance," said Chennithala, who voiced unhappiness at the Speaker for denying leave for the adjournment motion and walked out of the house.
 
Within minutes of Vijayan telling the assembly that no apology had been tendered, Netto's affidavit was made in the apex court.
 
In her petition, she tendered an unconditional apology that a delay had occurred in implementing the apex court's order directing the reinstatement of Senkumar.
 
Her affidavit was filed as the contempt petition of Senkumar filed last week has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.
 
It must be recalled that it was only after the apex court came down heavily on Vijayan on Friday that he signed the reinstatement order of Senkumar.
 
On Saturday afternoon Senkumar got his order and in the evening he took charge as the state police chief.
 
All eyes are on the first meeting between Senkumar and Vijayan on Monday evening and it remains to be seen if he will withdraw his contempt petition, as he has already said he is not interested in any sort of confrontation with the state government.
 
Senkumar was removed from the post when Vijayan took over as Chief Minister on May 25, 2016.
 
Senkumar is set to retire on June 30.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Public Interest
Fyre Festival Facing Fraud Allegations in Several Class-Action Lawsuits
TruthInAdvertising.org
08 May 2017
Music festival to issue refunds after attendees complain of being stranded without promised accommodations
 
Billed as the “cultural experience of the decade” and promoted by hundreds of influencers across social media, the Fyre Festival is now facing several class-action lawsuits. 
 
The lawsuits describe horrific experiences where attendees were left stranded with little food, water or a way to get off the island.
 
One lawsuit seeking $100 million alleges the island concert was more like “The Hunger Games” and “Lord of the Flies” than the luxury experience marketed by Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Media. That suit, filed just days after the festival was cancelled, alleges that the co-founders knowingly lied about the festival’s safety and accommodations and that the event was really a “get rich quick scam” that fleeced hundreds of attendees for millions of dollars. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court Central District of California April 30 — when the festival was supposed to have been in full swing on Great Exuma island — accuses Fyre Media, Ja Rule and McFarland of falsely representing that:
 
  • the event would take place on a private island 
  • the island was owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar 
  • there’d be five-star cuisine 
  • attendees would fly from Miami to the festival on private jets 
  • the event would be attended by celebrities and top-level music talent.
Instead, the attendees were stranded with wild animals on an island that lacked adequate food, water, shelter and medical care, the suit alleges. (See tweet below.)
 
 
Additionally, the defendants personally warned musicians and celebrities not to attend, yet did not warn attendees who had paid between $1,200 – $100,000 for ticket packages, according to the allegations in the suit filed in federal court in California. And, the island was not owned by Escobar and was not private (a Sandals resort is down the road).
 
The two other suits also allege fraud and misrepresentation. One filed in U.S. District Court in New York by two New York city residents alleges that concert-goers arrived on the island to find the area covered in dirt and that attendees were only offered tents with wet blankets for shelter. “Consumers were unable to escape the disaster once they arrived,” the suit states.
 
Another class-action suit filed in California state court against Fyre, the organizers, and 100 unnamed defendants describes a “horrific” scene in which “panic enveloped the crowd” as attendees realized they were stuck on the island with no way off it.
 
All the suits mention the influencers who promoted the event on social media: The California state lawsuit specifically alleges that the posts were in violation of federal guidelines:
 
 
In its promotional material pitching the event obtained by Vanity Fair, Fyre Media said it had secured 400 influencers (Fyre Starters) whose feeds reach more than 300 million people to market the concert.
 
 
These “key” personalities included Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, yet few disclosed their relationship to the festival organizers, according to Vanity Fair.
 
Federal guidelines require that if someone is paid to promote a product or has a material connection with a company, they must disclose that relationship.
 
In a statement on its website, Fyre said “we were simply in over our heads” and added:
 
The airport was jam packed. The buses couldn’t handle the load. And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive. This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred.
 
Ja Rule tweeted that he was heartbroken but it wasn’t his fault.
 
 
Fyre promised to fully refund all concert-goers and furnish them with VIP passes to the next festival it is planning — on a beach somewhere still to be announced in the U.S.
So, now back to Fyre’s pitch about re-imagining music fests. Certainly, the lawsuits clearly allege, it was not what attendees were led to imagine.
See more of TINA.org’s coverage of the festival here.
This post was updated on 5/4/17. 
 

Investor Interest
SEBI Will Bark but Not Bite about Corporate Governance
Sucheta Dalal
08 May 2017
Criticising corporate governance practices and whipping independent directors is a good way for a new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start his term. There is usually plenty of fodder for such criticism; it makes the SEBI chairman appear tough and uncompromising, and puts India’s most powerful businesses on the back-foot. 
 
           So, Ajay Tyagi, in one of his first public engagements as SEBI chairman, lashed out at poor governance standards of Indian listed companies at a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Media reports quote him as saying that independent directors are appointed “at the mercy of promoters,” with no prescribed qualifications or procedures. SEBI’s brand new website has not uploaded any speech by senior officials after 
24 December 2016; so one can only rely on media reports. 
 
Mr Tyagi also referred to boards as closed clubs where promoters appoint ‘friends’ as directors in order to comply with listing requirements. He also found it ‘odd’ that, often, independent directors ‘conveniently resign’ without giving proper reasons or provide fake reasons for their exit. CII appears to have accepted this tongue-lashing without a murmur.
 
But, frankly, Mr Tyagi is in no position to get away with such generalisations on corporate governance. Two of India’s most shining business houses have seen their reputations for good governance and corporate ethics blow up in the past year, while SEBI sat and watched. One is the Tata group, where Ratan Tata and his hand-picked directors of Tata Sons, the holding company, sacked chairman Cyrus Mistry ignominiously, without assigning any cogent reason and pressured him to quit from all listed companies where he was a director. Simultaneously, marquee names among independent directors were pushed out of the boards of Tata companies, merely because they performed their duty by shareholders and exerted their independence. Among those who stood up to Mr Tata was Nusli Wadia, who was ejected from all Tata company boards. Analjit Singh (of the Max group) walked out of the Tata Beverages Board, immediately after a rather dubiously conducted board meeting, and Keki Dadiseth, former chairman of Hindustan Unilever, has recently quit the Indian Hotels’ board. We may see some more exits as various directors’ terms come up for renewal.
 
Corporate India and public shareholders expected some action from SEBI; they expected the SEBI chairman to lead from the front and respond to some critical issues about the accountability of independent directors raised by Mr Wadia, one of India’s leading industrialists. Mr Wadia had said, “What is at stake is not whether I am removed or not, but the fate of the very institution of independent director that has been created in law and by SEBI to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. If independent directors can be removed at the whim and fancy of a promoter, then their role will be reduced to that of ‘yes men’.” 
 
He went on to say that the ability of a promoter to remove an independent director through the brute force of its shareholding, by an ordinary resolution on which it can vote, is a serious and major dichotomy and the contradiction needs to be, and must be, addressed, urgently. That was at the end of last year.
 
What was SEBI’s reaction? Silence. After the issue had all but blown over, UK Sinha, the then SEBI chairman, told a bunch of reporters in December 2016 that there were “no compelling reasons” to review the norms regulating board members. Mr Sinha did not even put up an appearance of concern by calling the key players, like Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry, Nusli Wadia or several stalwarts, such as Deepak Parekh or Keki Dadiseth, for a discussion. 
 
SEBI still has nothing to say about the hatchet job done by another set of industrialists, academics and investors on behalf of Mr Tata. Instead, SEBI’s reaction was leaks to the media to say it was ‘watching’ the situation closely and has ‘sought responses’ from the group. 
 
The second case is that of Infosys, where it is none other than NR Narayana Murthy (founder, former chairman of SEBI’s corporate governance committee and the person credited with building a culture of ethics and compliance at the software giant) who has made some serious charges against the incumbent management. No attempt was made to get first-hand feedback from NR Narayana Murthy or R Seshasayee (non-executive chairman of Infosys). No effort  was made to verify Mr Murthy’s allegation that former CFO Rajiv Bansal’s super-fat exit package appeared to be ‘hush money’ to suppress some negative information.
 
The Infosys board’s astonishing failure to record minutes of that particular board meeting has not been questioned by SEBI, nor its subsequent decision to slash 
Mr Bansal’s exit pay. In fact, Mr Bansal’s payout was originally reported as being Rs23.08 crore, which curiously dropped to Rs17.38 crore and has ostensibly been slashed to Rs5.2 crore. This, too, seems incorrect, because Mr Bansal is clearly not planning to give up on his contracted package and has started arbitration proceedings. It will also be safe to bet that he will get the amount that was promised to him, now that the board has appeased Mr Murthy by appointing his personal friend and nominee, Ravi Venkatesan, as co-chairman, along with Mr Seshasayee. 
 
SEBI has not even questioned the curious practice of two non-executive heads at top companies—whether listed entities or quasi-regulatory bodies. As in the case of Infosys, SEBI is silent about the powerful National Stock Exchange (NSE) appointing a non-executive chairman and non-executive vice chairman. 
 
The latter post was allowed to be created by this tightly regulated entity only to accommodate Ravi Narain who, clearly, wanted to continue enjoying the perks of the position without the responsibilities. In fact, Mr Narain merrily continues to be on key committees at the NSE after the algo scam (first exposed by Moneylife) showed how compromised its systems and management practices were. Mr Tyagi’s failure to ensure quick decisive action only helps the Exchange to remain unlisted indefinitely, much against public interest and the wishes of its fretting large institutional investors. 
 
Earlier, SEBI chairmen used to complain about not having adequate powers to act against companies. All that changed during UK Sinha’s tenure. Today, SEBI is probably the most powerful market watchdog in the world in terms of its investigation and enforcement powers. A fact-finding exercise, led by the SEBI chairman, does not even require any special powers, but would have sent out a powerful message to corporate India. Instead, the market watchdog decided that it will neither bark nor bite. 
 
Mr Tyagi has a big internal mess, left behind by his two immediate predecessors, to clean up. It is curious that he chose to start his innings by lashing out at corporate India for poor governance, while also admitting that he has ‘no solutions to offer’. If Mr Tyagi wants to experiment with ‘qualifications’ and ‘procedures’ for the appointment of independent directors, he should focus his energy on improving compliance and governance at listed public sector enterprises (PSEs) and public sector banks (PSBs). 
 
It is no secret that independent directors of these entities are usually  cronies of the ruling political formation or powerful bureaucrats. Many top PSEs are not even able to form audit and remuneration committees because the government has failed to appoint independent directors. As for PSBs, the massive bad loans that they have built up over the years are testimony to their dysfunctional boards and poor governance. 
 
Having failed both, corporate India and investors of listed companies, by remaining silent during two of the biggest bust-ups on corporate governance, SEBI is really in no position to pontificate. Let’s hope the new chairman will not launch another meaningless exercise to add to the enormous red-tape, endless form-filling and disclosures that pass off as regulatory action in India. 

