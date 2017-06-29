BUY
Vice President's election on August 5
IANS
29 June 2017
Election for India's next Vice President, to succeed M. Hamid Ansari, will be held on August 5 and counting of votes will be done on the same day, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
 
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, "The date of polling, if required, will be August 5. Counting, if required, will be done on August 5." 
 
Zaidi said the election will be held between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said that filing of nomination will begin on July 4 with the issue of notification. The last date for filing nomination is July 18, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 19. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 21.
 
Hamid Ansari has been Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 11, 2007. He won the second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10.
 
"The EC is mandated to ensure that the election for the office of Vice President of India is free and fair," Zaidi said. 
 
Zaidi said the Vice President is elected by members of the Electoral Collage consisting of members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.
 
He said the nominated members of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore entitled to participate in the election. 
 
"For the Vice President's election in Rajya Sabha there are 233 members and 12 nominated members. Similarly, in Lok Sabha there are 543 members and nominated members are two. 
 
"The total number of members of the Electoral College is 790," Zaidi said.
 
Zaidi said a nomination paper has to be backed by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least 20 electors as seconders.
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the electors will be provided "special pens" to cast their ballot and use of any other pen will render the vote invalid. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the Vice Presidential election will take place through secret ballot and political parties "cannot issue any whip" to their respective MPs. 
 
The Election Commission in consultation with the government has decided to appoint the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Shumsher Sheriff, as returning officer for the election. 
 
No dialogue till India withdraws troops: China
Gaurav Sharma (IANS)
29 June 2017
China on Thursday said the withdrawal of Indian troops from what it said was its territory was a "precondition" for a "meaningful dialogue" over the border stand-off.
 
This means the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, put off by China in the wake of the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops, won't resume till both sides sort out their row in the area Donglong which Beijing calls its own.
 
"We urge the Indian side to withdraw troops back to the Indian side of the boundary," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.
 
"This is the precondition for the settlement of the incident and also the basis for us to conduct a meaningful dialogue.
 
"I think diplomatic channel of communication remains unimpeded," he added.
 
China also brushed aside Bhutan's protest against Beijing building a road towards a Bhutanese Army camp in Zomplri area of Doklam or Donglong, calling the "construction "just and lawful in Chinese territory".
 
Donglong and Doklam is a disputed territory between China and Bhutan where troops from the People's Liberation Army and the India Army had scuffled.
 
"Donglong has been Chinese territory since ancient time. This is an indisputable territory and we have adequate legal basis concerning this," Lu said.
 
"And this is just a sovereign action by China to conduct the road construction in its territory. This is totally justifiable and lawful."
 
 
Modi denounces killings in the name of cows
IANS
29 June 2017
Breaking his silence on cow vigilantes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made it clear that killing people in the name of "gau bhakti" was unacceptable.
 
Addressing a gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram set up by Mahatma Gandhi here, Modi said: "As a society, there is no place for violence.
 
"Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' (cow worship) is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve."
 
Modi underlined that no one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. 
 
"Yes, it should be done," he said. But "we are a land of non-violence. We are a land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that?
 
"Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on," Modi added, in clear reference to the increasing cases of murderous attacks on people in the name of cow protection.
 
"Violence never has and never will solve any problem. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.
 
"Let's us all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dremas. Let's create an India our freedom fighters will be proud of," Modi said.
 
The remarks by Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Thursday on a two-day visit, assume significance in the wake of criticism that he and his government have maintained silence about the violence by cow vigilantes who have lynched people in various places.
 
The cow vigilantes claim to be acting to defend an animal which Hindus consider sacred. 
 
