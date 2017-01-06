BUY
Veteran actor Om Puri passes away
IANS
06 January 2017
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66.
 
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home."
 
"His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."
 
Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Om Puri, said he had spoken to him just two days ago, and the disheartening news of his demise was broken to him by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.
 
Kher described Om Puri as a "kind and generous" person, who spent four decades in showbiz with an undying passion towards his craft.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Insurer or its agents are not trustworthy in sales process: Assocham study
IANS
06 January 2017
Neither the insurance company nor its agents are trustworthy sources for a wide spectrum of people a study by industry body Assocham found.
 
In a statement issued on Friday, Assocham said: "Among the first set of people with no specific knowledge of insurance and finance and those who fall in the age group of 18 to 60 years, 72 per cent of those covered in the study said their agent/sales person was the least trustworthy source in the sales process of an insurance policy."
 
The second least trustworthy source in the sales process was the insurance company itself, though the percentage on this count was much less at 29 per cent.
 
According to Assocham study, those who are financially savvy and can get better interpretations of the insurance policies find their agent and sales person as the least trustworthy in the sales value chain.
 
"As many as 34 per cent of this set of people, aged 25-40 years, found the agents lacking on trust, followed by the insurance company itself," it said.
 
Likewise, misrepresentation of benefits was also an area of concern. On this count, the more let down segment was those who are financially savvy and are in the age group of 25-40 years.
 
As many as 65 per cent of them, who were covered in the Assocham study, found the issues on this score.
 
Besides, those in the age group of 18-60 years and those who are not so financially savvy, also found the problem of misrepresentation of benefits. Forty three per cent of them said there are problems with regard to misrepresentation of benefits.
 
"There is a need for simplification of processes and procedures of insurers to take away the awe and fear of the common man on different products. Demystification of the insurance concept is a necessary requirement for people to take to this in a large way, particularly, in the background of low financial literacy," Assocham said.
 
According to the statement, the insurance product space is cluttered with a large number of complex policies and there must be simple, standard vanilla products in personal products.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Economy & Nation
Indian economy's growth estimated at 7.1% in 2016-17: Government
IANS
06 January 2017
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.1% this fiscal, according to an official advance estimate for the year released on Friday, but without taking into consideration the impact of demonetisation. The actual expansion in the first six months of 2016-17 stood at 7.1%.
 
According to the estimate of national income for 2016-17 released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the country' gross domestic product will grow at 7.1% in 2016-17 compared to 7.6% in 2015-16.
 
"The growth in deposits is an outlier, hence November data was not used for the financials,"India's Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant said, releasing the advance estimate on national income.
 
The CSO has primarily used seven-month data to extrapolate for the full fiscal. 
 
The anticipated growth of real GVA (gross value added, which excludes taxes and subsidies) in 2016-17 is 7% against 7.2% in 2015-16, said an official statement.
 
The GVA at basic prices for 2016-17 for manufacturing sector is estimated to grow by 7.4% as compared to growth of 9.3% in 2015-16.
 
The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector is likely to show a growth of 4.1% in its GVA during 2016-17, as against the previous year's growth rate of 1.2%. 
 
The estimated growth in GVA for financial, insurance, real estate and professional services sector during 2016-17 is placed at 9.0% as compared to growth of 10.3% in 2015-16.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

