Veteran actor Om Puri passes away

Insurer or its agents are not trustworthy in sales process: Assocham study

Neither the insurance company nor its agents are trustworthy sources for a wide spectrum of people a study by industry body Assocham found.

In a statement issued on Friday, Assocham said: "Among the first set of people with no specific knowledge of insurance and finance and those who fall in the age group of 18 to 60 years, 72 per cent of those covered in the study said their agent/sales person was the least trustworthy source in the sales process of an insurance policy."

The second least trustworthy source in the sales process was the insurance company itself, though the percentage on this count was much less at 29 per cent.

According to Assocham study, those who are financially savvy and can get better interpretations of the insurance policies find their agent and sales person as the least trustworthy in the sales value chain.

"As many as 34 per cent of this set of people, aged 25-40 years, found the agents lacking on trust, followed by the insurance company itself," it said.

Likewise, misrepresentation of benefits was also an area of concern. On this count, the more let down segment was those who are financially savvy and are in the age group of 25-40 years.

As many as 65 per cent of them, who were covered in the Assocham study, found the issues on this score.

Besides, those in the age group of 18-60 years and those who are not so financially savvy, also found the problem of misrepresentation of benefits. Forty three per cent of them said there are problems with regard to misrepresentation of benefits.

"There is a need for simplification of processes and procedures of insurers to take away the awe and fear of the common man on different products. Demystification of the insurance concept is a necessary requirement for people to take to this in a large way, particularly, in the background of low financial literacy," Assocham said.

According to the statement, the insurance product space is cluttered with a large number of complex policies and there must be simple, standard vanilla products in personal products.