US FTC Zaps Electronics Buyback Scheme
TruthInAdvertising.org
06 June 2017
Laptop & Desktop Repair, LLC, a Nevada-based electronics buyback company, seemed to be offering good deals to consumers who wanted to turn their used laptops, cellphones, and iPads into cash. 
 
But what actually provided was just a percentage of its original offer once it received their devices, and it made it very difficult for customers to reject the lower quote and get their electronics back, according to a lawsuit filed by the FTC.
 
The company reaped more than $40 million in the scheme, which it will now have to pay toward consumer redress as part of a court order obtained by the FTC and the Attorney General of Georgia. The order also permanently prohibits the company, along with its owner, Vadim Olegovich Kruchinin, from marketing any other electronic buyback services and engaging in such deceptive advertising tactics.
 
A warrant has been issued for Kruchinin, who liquidated assets by draining his bank accounts and purchasing gold bars, among other things, in violation of that order and fled the U.S. after the FTC first obtained a temporary restraining order last fall.
 
In its complaint, the FTC said that the company, while offering enticing quotes, would then drop the actual price it would pay consumers to as little as 3 to 10 percent of the original offer once consumers mailed their devices in. Then, when consumers tried to exercise their option within three to five days to reject the lower offer, they had trouble reaching anyone at the company. They’d get put on hold for long amounts of time, were disconnected or the company would be closed. Sometimes they were told their devices had already been processed.
 
The company used several names and websites to advertise the scam, including cashforiphones.com, cashforlaptops.com, and sell-your-cell.com.
 
Click here for more of TINA.org’s coverage of electronics.
 

User

Investor Interest
Algo Scam: SEBI’s Show-cause Notice to NSE 14 an Escape Route?
Sucheta Dalal
06 June 2017

The Securities & Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) show-cause notice to 14 top officials of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit the headlines at the end of May. But is it really a step forward in the investigation into serious charges made by an anonymous whistleblower about mismanagement and worse in the high frequency trading (HFT) segment of India’s leading Exchange?


The notice, issued by Maninder Cheema of SEBI, runs into a massive 350 pages (mainly padded up with correspondence and investigation reports). However, on reading the omnibus show-cause notice, slapped on ‘key management persons’, it appears more like a winding up procedure rather than punitive action.


SEBI’s notice copiously cites provisions from various regulations to charge the 14 officials with failure to ensure ‘fairness’, ‘transparency’ and ‘equitable’ dealing, without attempting to pinpoint responsibility even after two detailed investigations—one by SEBI’s technical advisory committee (TAC) and a forensic audit by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte), both of which have corroborated the charges made by the anonymous whistleblower.
Moneylife was the first to bring the whistleblower’s letter to public attention and was sued by the NSE for its effort.


It is common knowledge that three or four persons in the NSE’s top management called the shots (they certainly took the credit for every success, as would be evident from an analysis of salaries and payments from the NSE’s Employee Welfare Trust); yet, all 14 seem to have been jointly and severally held responsible for management and policy decisions as well as operational issues.


The notice is largely a narration of the findings of SEBI’s TAC and the Deloitte report, much of which is already in the public domain. The main charges are that NSE’s tick-by-tick (TBT) system architecture was prone to easy manipulation and allowed brokers to connect first to get a price advantage; brokers who connect first through multiple IPs (internet protocol) could ‘crowd out’ others; and, certain brokers were given access to servers (including back-up servers) which had less of a load, giving them a big price advantage. Further, NSE had no standard operating procedures (SOP) for allocation of members to co-located (colo) servers, or documented policies and protocols with regard to various aspects of the TBT system, or retention of electronic records for key officers. There were oral instructions from ‘seniors’ about allocation and switching of colo servers. Requests by some brokers were entertained with alacrity while others were curtly denied. The upshot was that the favoured brokers reaped huge profits. Both, TAC and Delloitte, have documented the fact that NSE’s officials often misled them or did not cooperate in the investigation.


The enormity of these systemic issues and favouritism is evident when you consider the fact that the algorithm-based HFT whipped up average trading volumes of nearly Rs3 lakh crore a day in 2015-16 and large institutional brokers invested significant sums of money in technology and colo servers precisely to get that nano second of advantage in accessing prices. So let’s look at what one would have expected to find in the show-cause notice.


1) The SEBI notice says that that the NSE management dismissed charges made by the whistleblower (sent by SEBI to NSE on 9 February 2015 and 9 July 2015) as “completely baseless, devoid of facts and imaginary.” In the light of subsequent findings, shouldn’t senior management be specifically asked to explain the basis of the denials?

 

2) SEBI notes that the NSE allowed a non-ISP like Sampark Infotainment to lay fibre in its premises for various members in violation of its own policy. The dark fibre connected NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and allowed one firm, Alpha-Grep, to benefit substantially before connectivity was opened up for others. Surely, this ought to have been an easy issue on which to pin specific responsibility for the decision? Especially when SEBI’s TAC report details how Sampark Infotainment and Reliance Sampark officials had visited the NSE nearly 120 times to survey the site, lay the ‘dark fibre’ link and do the testing.

 

3) SEBI’s notice makes no mention of the sudden increase in turnover of Alpha-Grep (a subsidiary of Way2Wealth Capital Services, which has a powerful political connection), although it is confirmed by the TAC report. The overall trading turnover of Ways2wealth increased from 3.31% in January 2014 to over 9% in the second half of 2015, says the TAC. And, its share of algo-trading on the Exchange increased from 12.98% to over 25% in the same period. Elsewhere, it notes that Ways2Wealth’s turnover increased from 7.5% in April 2015 to 12% by August 2015, and dropped to around 10.6% after December 2015, “presumably as a result of other brokers being allowed to lay their colo line.” Hence, it says, “we can causally attribute” the increase in market share to laying the ‘dark fibre’. It is interesting that SEBI’s notice does not mention any of this and stops at noting that the NSE violated its own policies by allowing Sampark Infotainment to lay a dark fibre link to connect with the BSE. Surely, this was not a collective decision by 14 NSE employees?

 

4) The notice says that NSE “employees, including key management persons, have not cooperated with SEBI, Expert Committee as well as the forensic auditor” and that they “failed to provide requisite information sought by SEBI.” Again, there is no charge against specific individuals, although some of them had quit before the investigation began.

 

5) The forensic audit has raised serious questions about three persons, namely, Jagdish Joshi (especially), Avdhut Gharat and Mahesh Soparkar, in helping OPG Securities, which was allowed to log on to less crowded servers and allotted multiple log-in IPs. SEBI’s notice documents these observations and the fact that OPG Securities wrote to these three officials “thanking them for their support in terms of prompt response and useful advice in making their operations more efficient.” OPG Securities has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the NSE’s claim that it had logged on to the secondary server, despite several warnings. It will be interesting to see if NSE is able to produce any of the warning letters.

 

6) The forensic audit specifically noted that Jagdish Joshi was very prompt in responding to OPG Securities and not to others like Barclays Capital, Adroit Financial and Pace Stockbroking. The last mentioned had its request to switch to a better server curtly turned down on the grounds that “we don’t change parameters on member request.” There is extensive documentation of how brokers, like OPG, used as many as 22 IPs to log into colo servers first and crowd out others from getting prices before it in the TBT system.


All this highlights rampant favouritism. SEBI quotes the forensic report which says, “It may be relevant to note that MTBT (multicast tick by tick) was introduced in April 2014 and Jagdish Joshi left the NSE in May 2014, after which we have seen a decline in the number of first connects.” And, yet, the notice has no specific charge against any individual.


Media reports, as well as our own sources, say that the NSE is seeking legal advice and is most likely to seek a closure by filing consent terms. This is apparently to allow the Exchange to move ahead, free the funds that SEBI has ordered to be impounded in an escrow account, and go ahead with its public issue. Allowing this without a complete clean-up would be dangerous for the markets at a time when the derivatives turnover has soared to over Rs8 lakh crore on 1 June 2017. It will only set up the Exchange for a similar misuse in future and could make the market vulnerable to a possible flash crash.

User

COMMENTS

Bha vesh

8 hours ago

Typical of SEBI. It botches up in most inquiries. NSE as an exchange should act on its own, come clean. Promoter shareholders should start asking question the board. Usually vocal government should also build pressure on the exchange for transperancy after all it is an important branch of financial economy

REPLY

jaideep shirali

9 hours ago

Firstly, NSE should name the concerned officials, it is very obvious that the rot was at the top itself. The fact that even the VC's position itself was not sanctioned by the Board is an indicator. It is shocking that whenever government officials or officials in bodies set up by the government are concerned, in this case financial institutions, we always try to sweep these problems under the carpet. These officials should neither be provided legal support by NSE or access to the records. As a citizen, I feel that SEBI should ensure that NSE's IPO is postponed till such time action is taken and cases or civil or criminal neglect, as well as abuse of authority with an intention to cause business losses to many participants, is filed against these officials.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

11 hours ago

Independent audits establish that the National Stock Exchange was managed like any Public Sector Bank or other Unit or Government itself:

REPLY

Rajesh Ramakrishnan

15 hours ago

Absolutely spot on "Moneylife" in your relentless fight against the so called capital market movers and shakers. The moot question is whether is SEBI really asleep or pretending to be one. These NSE cronies are responding through legal and other means just to delay the proceeding and to wane public interest so that they can get listed at hefty valuations in the present bull run.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
India's 'Bahubali' passes its test, launches communication satellite
IANS
06 June 2017
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), India on Monday scored a double success, launching its latest - and heaviest so far - communication satellite GSAT-19 with its brand new and heaviest rocket - the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) with a cryogenic engine, which performed ably on its maiden flight.
 
The GSLV-Mk III rocket, on its first developmental flight, slung the 3,136 kg communication satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit from where it would be taken up to its final geostationary orbit. 
 
While Indian space scientists named the 640 tonne rocket "fat boy", the Telugu media nicknamed it "Bahubali", as like the hero in the massively successful film lifts a heavy Lingam, it carried the heaviest satellite by an Indian rocket.
 
Precisely at 5.28 p.m., the rocket began its ascent towards space from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at the Sriharikota spaceport here and just over 16 minutes into its flight, slung the GSAT-19 at its intended orbit at an altitude of 179 km.
 
"It is a historic day.. both the GSLV Mk-III and the GSAT-19 launch have been successful.. we are looking forward to its (GSAT-19) operations," Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said.
 
"This month there are lot of activities. On June 23, there will be a PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and on June 28, a GSAT-17 satellite launch," he added.
 
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the ISRO team.
 
"The cryogenic engine performed flawlessly. We have mastered the cryogenic technology," Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre Director S. Somanath said.
 
The GSAT-19, as per the ISRO, is a multi-beam satellite that carries Ka and Ku band forward and return link transponders and geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.
 
The satellite, which has a life span of 10 years, also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies including miniaturised heat pipe, a fibre optic gyro, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder, as well an indigenous lithium-ion battery.
 
The GSLV-Mk III is a three stage/engine rocket. The core of first stage is fired with solid fuel and its two motors by liquid fuel. The second is liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine.
 
"The rocket's design carrying capacity is four tonnes. The payload will be gradually increased in future flights," Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director K. Sivan had told IANS.
 
The Indian space agency had flown a similar rocket without the cryogenic engine but with 3.7-tonne payload in 2014 mainly to test its structural stability and aerodynamics.
 
Earlier Somanath told IANS that the inputs of the 2014 mission enabled the ISRO to reduce the rocket load by around 20 per cent.
 
Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III at around 43 metres is slightly shorter than Mk-II version that is around 49 metres tall.
 
ISRO officials told IANS that due to the increase in the diameters of various stages, the height got reduced despite a drastic increase in the weight - from around 415 ton of GSLV-Mk II to 640 ton in GSLV-Mk III.
 
"The new rocket may be slightly short but has more punch power," said an ISRO official.
 
India presently has two rockets -- the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and GSLV-Mk II -- with a lift-off mass of 415 tonnes and a carrying capacity of 2.5 tonnes.
 
India puts foreign satellites into orbit for a fee using its lighter PSLV. However the weight of third party satellites is not much.
 
Revenue for launching satellites depends on the satellite's weight - higher the weight, higher the revenue.
 
The GSLV-Mk III, when its graduates from its development flight status to operational status, may look at flying heavier foreign satellites.
 
Indian space agency officials said the new rocket would save the country foreign exchange as it can launch the country's communication satellites instead of going to a foreign space agency for launch services.
 
The GSAT-18 satellite launched in 2016 using Arianespace's rocket weighed 3,404 kg which is well within the GSLV-Mk III's capacity.
 
However, India may not become a serious player in the global communication satellite launch market.
 
Industry sources said globally the trend is the weight of communication satellites is going up while the weight of earth observation satellites has come down.
 
A major portion of communication satellites that are sent up now weigh around six tons and above.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

