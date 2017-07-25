BUY
US CFPB Opens Door to Class-Action Suits against Financial Firms
TruthInAdvertising.org
25 July 2017
Consumers wronged by their credit card company or student loan provider will finally have the chance to have their day in court under a new rule banning financial firms from imposing arbitration clauses that strip consumers of their right to pursue restitution as part of a class-action lawsuit. 
 
The rule, adopted by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) earlier this month, does not altogether forbid arbitration but rather its use as a tool to block consumers from banding together in group lawsuits. The CFPB said in a statement:
 
By forcing consumers to give up or go it alone — usually over small amounts — companies can sidestep the court system, avoid big refunds, and continue harmful practices. The CFPB’s new rule will deter wrongdoing by restoring consumers’ right to join together to pursue justice and relief through group lawsuits.
 
Frequently found in the fine print of contracts or terms and conditions agreements, arbitration clauses allow for disputes between consumers and companies to be settled by privately appointed individuals, or arbitrators, rather than through the courts. The CFPB says the scales of justice in this arrangement can be unfairly tilted toward the company.
 
“Often the harm to an individual consumer may be too small to make it practical to pursue litigation, even when the overall harm to consumers is significant,” the CFPB said when it proposed the rule in 2015. “In cases involving small injuries of anything less than a few thousand dollars, it can be difficult for a consumer to find a lawyer to handle their case.”
 
Many people aren’t even aware of the existence of arbitration clauses in their financial agreements, even though they are included in hundreds of millions of contracts in the financial products and services industry, the CFPB says.
In addition to prohibiting financial firms from blocking consumers from pursuing class-action litigation, the rule requires that companies submit to the CFPB certain records related to arbitration so that the agency can take a closer look to determine whether the process itself is fair.
 
See TINA.org’s continuing coverage of arbitration issues here.
 
 

Economy & Nation
Free speech faces 'real danger', says former EPW editor
IANS
25 July 2017
India faces a "real danger to freedom of expression", says Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a veteran journalist, who quit as editor of Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) after he was asked by the trust that manages the internationally respected journal to withdraw two articles critical of the government for favouring the Adani business group.
 
"I do believe that in India, there is real and present danger to freedom of expression, which you and everybody know is fundamental right of every citizen" guaranteed by the Constitution, Thakurta told IANS in a chat over the circumstances that led him to quit the academic journal, known for its strong editorials, scholarly pieces and political commentaries.
 
The editor resigned on July 18, minutes after his meeting with the directors of the Sameeksha Trust -- economist Deepak Nayyar, who is chairman, historian Romila Thapar, sociologist Dipankar Gupta, former bureaucrat D.N. Ghosh, Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Shyam Menon, and ex CSDS director Rajeev Bhargava -- that runs the journal.
 
Thakurta, a well-known business journalist and political commentator, took over as the editor in January last year, succeeding C. Rammanohar Reddy, who ran the journal for 12 years.
 
He said the magazine had received a notice from the Adani group that sought an unconditional withdrawal of the two "defamatory and harmful" articles co-authored by him.
 
Thakurta had published the Adani notice and a reply on the magazine website alongside the latest article.
 
The trustees, he said, took "great umbrage" to his decision to engage a lawyer to represent the trust without seeking prior permission that was dubbed "an act of grave impropriety".
 
He said he conceded to a procedural error "for which I apologised".
 
But the chairman then asked him "to pull down the articles...right now" together with the notice from the Adanis and also the reply, he said. Thakurta said he got the article pulled down, but also immediately submitted his resignation.
 
Sameeksha later issued a statement saying Thakurta had breached their trust "in taking a unilateral decision on a matter where any decision could be taken only by... the governing board".
 
It said his resignation was accepted but remained silent on Thakurta's claim that he was ordered to withdraw the articles, maintaining that "there is no question of the Sameeksha Trust, an independent non-partisan institution, bowing to external pressures of any kind. It never has".
 
When contacted, trustees Gupta and Thapar refused to speak further on the issue.
 
Thakurta said he tried arguing with the trust that what the Adanis had sent was just a legal notice but then in any civil or criminal defamation case "truth is the best defence".
 
"I stand by each and every sentence, each and every line, each and every observation made in that article. I have done my due diligence," said the journalist who has been writing on political economy for the past four decades.
 
He said he was not "personally disappointed or unhappy" over what happened because he had done his duty.
 
"If I cannot play the role of an antagonist, if not an adversary, to those in power -- be they politicians, bureaucrats or corporate captains -- then I am failing to perform my duties and obligations as a journalist. It is not my personal battle, it's a battle which has wider social and political ramifications."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

COMMENTS

Ashok Visvanathan

4 hours ago

Hats off to the editor for resigning !!

REPLY

Yazdi Tantra

6 hours ago

Please also see his interview at https://youtu.be/k_fHBvngbr0

REPLY
Public Interest
Online portal launched to register sexual harassment complaints
IANS
25 July 2017
An online complaint management system to register cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace -- SHe-Box -- was launched here on Monday.
 
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi launched the system titled 'Sexual Harassment electronic-Box (SHe-Box)' which can be accessed at the link: http://www.wcd-sh.nic.in
 
"The complaint management system has been developed to ensure the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (the SH Act), 2013," said an official statement.
 
Those who had already filed a written complaint with the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) concerned constituted under the Act are also eligible to file their complaint through this portal. 
 
At the launch, Gandhi said that though currently this facility has been extended to Central Government employees, the scope of the portal will soon be extended to women employees of private sector also.
 
Noting that there are are some surveys, which give the extent of sexual harassment of women at workplace, she said that her Ministry will carry out a national level survey to asses and understand the magnitude of the problem.
 
The Government is the largest employer in the country employing 30.87 lakh people. As per the Census of Central Government employees, 2011, women constitute 10.93 percent (3.37 lakhs) of them.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

