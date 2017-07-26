US-based company to implant chip in employees' bodies

Nifty, Sensex trending higher – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might stagnate. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.

Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.

Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs914 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 up from Rs883.09 crore posted for the quarter ended June 30 last year. The company has logged a total income of Rs8,744.61 crore for the period ended June 30, 2017 -- up from Rs8,131.03 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company’s shares closed at Rs3,714.80, up 0.21% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: