US-based company to implant chip in employees' bodies
IANS
26 July 2017
US-based tech company Three Square Market (32M) is offering its employees the option of implanting an RFID chip in their body which would serve multiple purposes.
 
The chip, which is the size of a rice grain, will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin within seconds, allowing the employees to open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine and more.
 
The chip implant uses "Near-Field Communication" (NFC) -- the technology which is used in contact-less credit cards and mobile payments.
 
"We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office-breakroom market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used to make payments at other RFID terminals," said Todd Westby, CEO, 32M, in a blog post.
 
"Eventually, this technology will become standardised allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities etc," he added.
 
32M is partnering with Sweden-based company BioHax International for the programme.
 
The employees will be chipped at the 32M inaugural "chip party" hosted at the company's headquarters on August 1 and the company is expecting over 50 staff members to be voluntarily chipped.
 
The employees who are interested in the technology but not the implant have the option to place the micro-chip in an RFID wrist-band or a "smart ring".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

7 hours ago

So, the end game has arrived

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex trending higher – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
26 July 2017

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might stagnate. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 

Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

 
The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.
 
Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.
 
Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.
 
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs914 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 up from Rs883.09 crore posted for the quarter ended June 30 last year. The company has logged a total income of Rs8,744.61 crore for the period ended June 30, 2017 -- up from Rs8,131.03 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company’s shares closed at Rs3,714.80, up 0.21% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Vinay Jain

11 hours ago

Is Wipro Good Bet for Long term ?

Public Interest
When an Amex Gift Card Winds Up in the Wrong Hands
TruthInAdvertising.org
26 July 2017
American Express assures consumers on the packaging of its prepaid gift cards that funds can be replenished in the event the gift card or its information is lost or stolen and winds up in the hands of the wrong person intent on spending the balance on a shopping spree of their own. 
 
But a more accurate (albeit less appealing) description of the company’s policy on lost or stolen gift cards is in the packaging’s fine print. There, Amex breaks the news that replacement cards are issued “only to the extent of available funds at the time of notification.” In other words, if someone has used all or part of the funds by the time you realize the card is not where you left it, you’re out of luck.
 
A further explanation is tucked away in a cardholder’s agreement on Amex’s website (capitalization in original):
 
If the Card or Card number is reported by you as lost or stolen, we will issue you a replacement Card with a value equal to the Available Balance on the Card at the time you notified us of the loss or theft. NO REFUNDS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR AMOUNTS DEBITED FROM YOUR LOST OR STOLEN CARD BEFORE YOU NOTIFY US.
A reasonable consumer might interpret this to mean that Amex will provide refunds for unauthorized purchases made after you notify the company. However, another section of the cardholder’s agreement puts even that in question. The section states:
 
Purchases made with the Card are similar to those made with cash, in that you cannot “stop payment” or lodge a “billing dispute” on purchases made with the Card. Any problems or disputes you have regarding a purchase should be addressed directly with the Merchant.
 
A TINA.org reader said she took her complaint to the merchant from whom she purchased a $200 Amex gift card when Amex told her the money on the card had been spent in Las Vegas and that is why there was a zero balance when her daughter tried to use the card. Amex, she said, did nothing to fix the problem until she persisted with her complaint.
 
American Express boasts that its prepaid gift cards can be used “virtually anywhere” Amex is accepted. But they can also be used by virtually anyone. Consumers should be familiar with a provider’s policies before they put down for the plastic.
 
TINA.org reached out to American Express for comment. Check back for updates.
Find more of our coverage on gift cards here.
 

