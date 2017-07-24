BUY
Update Your Devices or Else…
Yogesh Sapkale
24 July 2017
Centuries ago, wars were fought using swords and shields. Those who could use these armaments with skill were hailed as heroes. However, these heroes will be zeros against today’s ordinary soldier who uses an automatic gun. Similarly, in cyberspace, too, we need to constantly update our gadgets. In the digital world, one cannot be lax on matters of safety and security. 
 
Remember the ransomware attacks that happened recently? One of the main reasons for the success of these attacks was that the systems, especially the operating systems (OS), were not updated. 
 
Since Indians believe in getting the maximum value out of an electronic gadget, we normally use it until it shows signs of becoming obsolete. So, it is imperative to update the software that keeps the device going. Here I am only talking about desktop or laptops and mobiles. This is because other electronic devices, like TV, home theatre system or refrigerators have a longer life span and normally do not require updating regularly. This, however, poses danger of a different kind. But let us not talk about this here. If you are interested in knowing the dangers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, you may like to read my previous article, "Internet of Things: A Frankenstein?" (goo.gl/v4qTKG)
 
Coming back to updating PCs and mobile devices, your best first defence is to keep the updates on auto mode. That way, your system or mobile will automatically receive and install all the latest patches, or software updates. While this is true for PCs, often, mobile-makers are found to be reluctant to update device software. In the case of Android, except for devices from Motorola that run on stock Android, not many mobiles receive updates as early as required. Apple, on the other hand, is particular about releasing over the air (OTA) updates of its OS for its handsets. 
 
In fact, over the years, I have found that most popular handset-makers, like Samsung, even neglect to update devices that are a little old. Only the latest handsets can hope to receive an Android update, that too with much delay. For example, while several new handsets are coming with Android 7 or Nougat, many are still running on Android 6. In April this year, 
 
CERT-In released an advisory about multiple vulnerabilities on Android OS versions prior to 7.1.1. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges, access sensitive information, cause denial of services and execute arbitrary code on the affected device. Yet, not many mobile handset-makers are ready to upgrade or update software on the devices sold by them.
 
There is another way—rooting the handset and installing a customised version of Android like Lineage OS. However, I would suggest that you take this route only after expiry of the warranty period. Do a search for this or any other OS or visit xda-developers.com for more details.  
 
To overcome the lazy approach of handset manufacturers, I think, there is need for a policy change from the government. The government must make it mandatory for mobile manufactures to support the device through software updates up to the end of its expected lifecycle. This is a win-win situation for both, manufacturers and customers. Manufacturers will be assured sale of the new device, while customers will get required after-sales support. This can be applied to PC or laptops.
 
Until that happens, make sure to keep the auto mode on for the system updates of your PC or laptop. For Android devices, go to Settings>About Phone>Updates, and do a check if you can keep it on auto mode. If not, make sure you check the updates at least once a week. As far as apps are concerned, make sure to visit the Playstore (on Android), go to settings and enable auto update apps. On Apple, visit Playstore and see if any updates are available for the apps you had installed. If yes, update the apps.
 
While updating software or apps is no guarantee that you will be protected, it will make sure you are not the first victim.

User

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

4 days ago

There is back door in all devices State spoofs you.SC is supporting Government in State access to privacy Ex AG Soli Sorabjee is arguing Press like freedom but AG seems its Government has right to spoof.RJio lost 1.2 million Aadhar based mobile customer records Hacker caught from Rajasthan.Poor subscriber standing nude in Public & Government calls its Pvt Sector Business.There are no Cyber convictions as they are not recorded Om shanti Mahesh

REPLY
Life
Can We Comprehend Much More Than We Can Grasp?
BM Hegde
24 July 2017
Science should try and understand Nature. That is the main purpose of science. Technology, on the other hand, is for making money. It has brought lots of personal comforts to mankind. Therefore, it is venerated by all. Unfortunately, technology is pushing science beyond its calling of understanding Nature to trying to teach Nature a lesson or two, to get industry make a faster buck! In this bargain, many scientists are being pushed to make science bend to the wishes of vested interests, engineered by the greedy industry, unbeknownst to the scientists. A few scientists also join hands with industry in their dubious designs. This, today, is the bane of science. Basic science has changed a lot and has almost come closer to spirituality and Eastern philosophy; but the technocrats are resisting that wisdom.
 
Our dilemma, today, is due to the confusion of having the 19th century science, 20th century technology and 21st century wisdom to grapple with. Western science minus quantum physics is dead science. This is glaring in biology. The new evolutionary biology has thrown new light on evolution sans the time-honoured Darwin-Mendel conundrum. This earth, which had been in existence for four billion years, saw the first two billion years with germs running the show all by themselves. They made initial mistakes and learnt their lessons. They then mutated to live in harmony and invented chlorophyll for energy. They further went in for compassion by donating their individual DNAs to form the first nucleated cell. Doesn’t this sound like Indian philosophy of “paropakaarartham idam shareeram?” (We live for others) That nucleated cell (zygote) is our origin. Human biology (physiology) is a closed system in systems biology. The zygote goes on dividing to, eventually, make what you and I are. We are not organs separately put together to make a whole. It is the whole that has divided to become a bigger whole. Therefore, we have a large baggage of our ancestors, the germs, with us. In fact, we are outnumbered by them 1:10. Finally, the human body is a happy colony of 120 trillion human cells and ten times that number of germ cells.
 
Energy being the same as matter, the human body becomes an illusion of the human mind. It is natural that one cannot touch or feel the mind but one can make out its effects. It is the consciousness which has no particle shape but has only a wave existence, but is found all over the body and outside of it also. It is, in fact, the canvas on which our emotions and thoughts are flashed. The human body can change from particle to wave and back almost 1,024 (Planck’s constant) times here in a second. Just as an atom has the blueprint of a molecule in it, the human wave form has the blueprint of its particle form as well. In short, all living things are interconnected—not just human beings alone. This can be made use of in quantum healing, where self-healing is achieved by making the wave form to change to the particle form as and when needed. We have the power to heal ourselves in the unlikely event of our falling ill.
 
This was my research interest for the past five years and I am happy to state the results. I am yet to start using the method on willing patients with their informed consent. At times, I try it on myself. I have not regretted it so far. Theoretically, anything—from the common cold to cancer—could be cured; but this needs the active participation of the patient in a tranquil state of mind, say meditating. Since this world is incredibly interactive and coherent at all levels, it is unlikely that the individual consciousness units are distinct from the universal consciousness. Consciousness is a fundamental part of all existence. David Bohm and others have clearly shown, that in physics and mathematics, there is good evidence for a deeper organising and informing wave function. As Hans Peter Duerr put it, “Matter is not made out of matter” but only of energy.                                            

User

COMMENTS

vidhata bhide

11 hours ago

Brilliant post as usual...

REPLY

Deepak Ahuja

15 hours ago

Dear Sir - Could you write more on Quantum healing or suggest some other source to learn about the subject? thanks

REPLY
Public Interest
AI prepares list of employees suspected of stealing artwork
IANS
22 July 2017
An internal committee of Air India is preparing a list of former employees who are suspected of siphoning-off artwork, an official with the airline said on Friday.
 
According to the official, who did not wished to be named, the airline will "not take any action if its artworks are returned", however an internal committee has started to prepare a list of missing artwork and suspected former employees who might have them in their possession.
 
The airline had started to lend out artwork of its vast collection to top executives in the past with the rider that the same be returned back to the company up on retirement.
 
"No one knows when did the practice of lending out artwork began, or who started it," the official said.
 
The development comes after an unknown person returned a painting by eminent artist Jatin Das which was a part of Air India's collection.
 
The painting was returned to the airline via a courier addressed to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani around two weeks back.
 
"We received a courier around two weeks back. It was addressed to the CMD. The package contained the missing painting by Jatin Das," the official said.
 
The airline has initiated an extensive investigation on the matter and suspected former officials of the airline have been questioned.
 
On July 6, Air India said that it has initiated an inquiry to verify allegation about theft of paintings from its vast collection.
 
The investigation was initiated after eminent artist had written to Lohani to inform him about the missing painting which was available on the black market.
 
"Jatin Das has recently written a letter (June 24) to the CMD (Air India) asking for photographs and details of the paintings in our collection that were made by him," the airline had said in a statement on July 6.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Jayanand Naik

3 days ago

Why only artwork, what about wrong decisions costing money, wrong decisions endangering lives of passengers and crew, and other such practices. Ask any common employee and the list wud be bigger than encyclopedia Brittanies.

REPLY

Loading...
