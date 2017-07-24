Update Your Devices or Else…

Centuries ago, wars were fought using swords and shields. Those who could use these armaments with skill were hailed as heroes. However, these heroes will be zeros against today’s ordinary soldier who uses an automatic gun. Similarly, in cyberspace, too, we need to constantly update our gadgets. In the digital world, one cannot be lax on matters of safety and security.

Remember the ransomware attacks that happened recently? One of the main reasons for the success of these attacks was that the systems, especially the operating systems (OS), were not updated.

Since Indians believe in getting the maximum value out of an electronic gadget, we normally use it until it shows signs of becoming obsolete. So, it is imperative to update the software that keeps the device going. Here I am only talking about desktop or laptops and mobiles. This is because other electronic devices, like TV, home theatre system or refrigerators have a longer life span and normally do not require updating regularly. This, however, poses danger of a different kind. But let us not talk about this here. If you are interested in knowing the dangers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, you may like to read my previous article, "Internet of Things: A Frankenstein?" ( goo.gl/v4qTKG

Coming back to updating PCs and mobile devices, your best first defence is to keep the updates on auto mode. That way, your system or mobile will automatically receive and install all the latest patches, or software updates. While this is true for PCs, often, mobile-makers are found to be reluctant to update device software. In the case of Android, except for devices from Motorola that run on stock Android, not many mobiles receive updates as early as required. Apple, on the other hand, is particular about releasing over the air (OTA) updates of its OS for its handsets.

In fact, over the years, I have found that most popular handset-makers, like Samsung, even neglect to update devices that are a little old. Only the latest handsets can hope to receive an Android update, that too with much delay. For example, while several new handsets are coming with Android 7 or Nougat, many are still running on Android 6. In April this year,

CERT-In released an advisory about multiple vulnerabilities on Android OS versions prior to 7.1.1. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges, access sensitive information, cause denial of services and execute arbitrary code on the affected device. Yet, not many mobile handset-makers are ready to upgrade or update software on the devices sold by them.

There is another way—rooting the handset and installing a customised version of Android like Lineage OS. However, I would suggest that you take this route only after expiry of the warranty period. Do a search for this or any other OS or visit xda-developers.com for more details.

To overcome the lazy approach of handset manufacturers, I think, there is need for a policy change from the government. The government must make it mandatory for mobile manufactures to support the device through software updates up to the end of its expected lifecycle. This is a win-win situation for both, manufacturers and customers. Manufacturers will be assured sale of the new device, while customers will get required after-sales support. This can be applied to PC or laptops.

Until that happens, make sure to keep the auto mode on for the system updates of your PC or laptop. For Android devices, go to Settings>About Phone>Updates, and do a check if you can keep it on auto mode. If not, make sure you check the updates at least once a week. As far as apps are concerned, make sure to visit the Playstore (on Android), go to settings and enable auto update apps. On Apple, visit Playstore and see if any updates are available for the apps you had installed. If yes, update the apps.

While updating software or apps is no guarantee that you will be protected, it will make sure you are not the first victim.