Under fire, Amazon agrees to replace fake Lakme Kajal
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017
Amazon’s brazen reaction to fake products sold by its online sellers has outraged consumers. An Ahmedabad based consumer activist with the Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC), who started an online petition at change.org, has scored a significant victory with Amazon agreeing to send genuine Lakme Eyeconic Kajal free of cost to all the 340 customers of its vendor, Sublime.
 
On May 25, Moneylife wrote  about how Ms Pritee Shah, director of CERC, had created an online petition urging online stores to stop selling fake products and voluntarily recall the products for consumer safety. Amazon has called its decision a goodwill gesture, but there needs to be a policy to ensure that it stops selling fakes. So CERC has requested Amazon to issue a notice to all the customers to stop using the earlier purchased product and destroy it. 
 
Ms Shah’s petition had stated that a customer purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal Pack of two, from the Amazon portal, in March 2017. “The product was found to be fake as was admitted by the manufacturer Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Sublime, a seller on Amazon, also admitted that the product it has sold/ sent is fake. A total of 340 customers purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal from Amazon seller Sublime. Amazon has refunded money to only seven customers, who had complained. The Lakme Eyeconic Kajal bought from Amazon seller Sublime by these 340 customers could be fake. It could contain ingredients hazardous to your health. Are you okay with that? Obviously not. So, take action, join us in an effort to protect your Consumer Rights.”
 
The larger issue, of a regular policy to stop online market places like Amazon from selling fake products and ensuring better due diligence in choosing its re-sellers, still remains. Also, since the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has remained a silent spectator to this battle, despite full knowledge of the problem at the highest level, the company has got away without any punitive action, which would have been a key deterrent to Amazon as well as other online sellers. 
 

Economy & Nation
Indian Retail: Change is the new constant
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017
JLL India, the official knowledge partner for the retail conclave, released its latest research report at CIIs India Retail Conclave in Delhi on  9th June, entitled 'India Retail: Change is the New Constant'. The report studies the latest trends and approaches driving this sector in India and globally. It also examines the new regulations and policies which are reshaping the way retail business is done in the country, the rapid-fire impact of technological innovations and the brands which have adopted technology to best advantage.
 
The report highlights says,  “The retail story in India has unfolded slowly over the decades. But today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that retail outlets need to constantly innovate and create to remain relevant to consumers. Today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that malls, hypermarkets and supermarkets need to constantly innovate in order to remain relevant. Future retail will reward those who embrace opportunities presented by merging of the physical and the virtual world The Consumer carries along the entire Retail world with him in the form of a Mobile - which enables in taking quick shopping decisions” 
 
The report further states that retailers as well as developers are required to be cautious as one completion and six mall withdrawals were recorded across the country in the first quarter of FY17, taking the total retail stock down to 74.6 million sq. ft. India’s overall vacancy however, remained unchanged at 14.8%. Moreover, the marginal rental value appreciation, which was recorded in selected submarkets in cities like NCR Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, was in the range of 0.5-1.5% q-o-q.
 
The graph below shows the vacancy in operational malls in various cities across different grades of malls. (EXCEL)
 
 
Demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) are the acts and policies that directly impacted the Indian Retail sector. The report also states that private equity interest has increased with the eased FDI norms for single-brand retailers and an updated framework for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This is likely to boost investment and modernize retail sector. The main objective of the Government to allow 100% FDI in online retail goods and services was to ensure price parity between online and offline retail stores. This will lead to an increase in footfall at the brick-and-mortar over online shopping as attractive deals can be offered at there too. Moreover, expansion plans of e-commerce players might be affected as they might have to revisit their operation dynamics and expansion strategy.
 
Demonetisation affected the industry in the short-to-medium term. E-commerce started offering heavy discounts to increase sale through online payment. During the same phase alternative forms of transactions, like digital transactions, e-wallets and apps gained momentum.  The report also mentions how GST will ease the movement of goods due to the removal of state barriers and this will facilitate more suppliers/vendors to merge, improving the supply chain. Also, the taxes on services would be available for set-off against taxes on goods.  The offline industry will benefit by uniform tax rates and structures.
 
Says the report, “Strengthening of existing and new retail markets and rising tourism have been core drivers for international retail expansion. Major cities, such as London, Paris and New York, continue to act as magnets for international brands looking for growth. The role of the physical store is changing, but it remains core to retailing. One of the emerging concepts is that of ‘Pop-up-Stores’ which entails temporary use of physical space to create a long term, lasting impression with potential customers. Environment friendly malls using sunlight and open spaces will also evolve. As a result of retail sector globalization, international retailers are increasingly focusing on measured and balanced growth across global, mature and growth markets; with major cities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East witnessing the biggest influx of international retailers.”
 
“Retail is moving into a new era where, what happens outside of physical space is becoming as important as what happens within. The physical world has collided with the virtual; the two may soon become indistinguishable. Trends Reshaping Global Retail: retail is being redefined for retailers and investors and this revolution is being driven by demographic changes, technological advancement and rapidly changing consumer behavior.” 
 
 
 

Public Interest
Those Without Aadhaar Can Continue to File IT Returns
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017
The Supreme Court allowed the government another step in making Aadhaar compulsory by the backdoor but gave a breather to those taxpayers who do not have an Aadhaar number, striking down the government’s move that would have shut them out from filing income tax returns. This implied that if a person did hold an Aadhar card, they would be expected to attach their unique identity number with their permanent account number (PAN) but if the person did not go through with this their IT return could not be rejected, thus bringing a stay on the Government’s law of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.
 
The Government had brought in a new Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, which had made it mandatory to quote Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns with PAN (Permanent Account Number). This would have come into effect from July 1st.
 
This led various people to rush to the Supreme Court, appealing that this would be an infringement of privacy and a leak in the data of the Aadhar would be severely damaging to the general public. Another important argument was that Aadhar was still voluntary under the law where, previously, the apex court had stated “no person should suffer for not getting the Aadhaar card in spite of the fact that some authority had issued a circular making it mandatory and when any person applies to get the Aadhaar Card voluntarily”. 
 
Another of SC’s earlier directive came into question which said “no person shall be deprived of any service for want of Aadhaar number in case he/she is otherwise eligible/entitled. All the authorities are directed to modify their forms/ circulars/ like so as to not compulsorily require the Aadhaar number in order to meet the requirement of the interim order passed by this Court forthwith”.
 
This made the Supreme court uphold the law till its validity is checked and is yet to "test" whether Aadhaar violates the protection of life and personal liberty granted under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is a pending hearing before  a five-judge Constitution Bench.
 
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who was representing Dalit activist Bezwada Wilson and retired Major General SG Vombatkare, argued on the basis of the “informational self-determination” meaning that a person must have the right to determine the type of information that belonged to them that could be used and stated that the right to dignity was safeguarded under Article 21. 
 
Against this, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi took the stand that “Citizens do not have absolute right over their bodes” and used political philosopher Rousseau’s ideology that “the State is like a corporation, and the individuals are its members. There is no harm in using the collective. There is no harm in using the collective might of the state to provide orderly life, peace, and tranquility”.
 
Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was representing CPI’s senior leader Binoy Viswam, argued that the decision to link Aadhaar with PAN is legally “unsustainable” as the validity of Aadhaar is yet to be decided by the court. He also criticised the logic to link the UID to permanent account number (PAN). Both advocates, Divan and Datar, emphasised that Aadhar is a voluntary document.

