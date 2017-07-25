BUY
UK bans credit and debit card fees, says report
Moneylife Digital Team
25 July 2017
The days of paying a hefty fee simply for paying by credit or debit card will soon be over, as the UK government has announced plans to ban card surcharges in that country, says a report from Which?.
 
According to the report, the new ban, which will take effect from 13 January 2018, will mean retailers and traders are no longer allowed to charge you for using your credit or debit card when making a purchase. The same will apply to government services – such as local authorities and the DVLA. The government is implementing a new set of rules on payments written in the EU, meaning that surcharges will be scrapped in all member states next year, too, the report says.
 
How much do card fees cost you? 
Under the current system, many retailers in UK charge consumers to pay with a credit or debit card, both in person and online. “Usually, you will notice this fee as a 2% to 3% surcharge on your bill when you go to enter your card details. Since April 2012, the government has outlawed retailers from charging fees that are ‘excessive’. But many consumers still face surcharges of up to 3% on some transactions – a substantial amount, especially on big purchases,” the report says. 
 
The report from Which? Says, “This has been difficult to police, as it falls under the remit of Trading Standards to enforce. If you have been charged an excessive fee, you may be able to challenge it – find out how. Under the new ban, retailers will no longer be allowed to charge customers any fees for using a card to make payment. This will apply to transactions on any credit or debit card, including Visa, MasterCard and American Express. The government is introducing this ban thanks to a new European Union law, the Payment Services Directive II.” 
 
Victory for Which? 
Which? has been urging the government to address excessive card fees since March 2011, when it submitted a super-complaint to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT).
 

User

Economy & Nation
Will Jio's cheap handset help expand 4G market in India?
Moneylife Digital Team
25 July 2017
Reliance Jio's plan to introduce a cheap 4G handset in September 2017 will accelerate internet adoption in India and should help reverse the recent decline in the telecom industry’s revenues. Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is likely to gain revenue market share as the new handset will attract first-time 4G users. The Jio phone will also make a dent in the feature phone segment, say research reports.
 
In its report, Fitch Ratings says, "Jio's 4G handset is likely to quickly replace 2G handsets in rural areas, where smartphones had previously been out of reach for many potential customers. The cheap handset would add 3%-4% (or around $950 million) to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely."
 
India's internet adoption rate is among the lowest in Asia-Pacific, owing largely to low smartphone affordability and the lack of fixed broadband networks in rural areas. Around 95% of the country's 422 million internet subscribers were wireless users as of end-March 2017, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and most of those access the internet through smartphones.
 
CARE Ratings believes that the launch of 4G compatible phone with some smart features by Jio is primarily to gain subscriber base in the telecom services space. “Though the introduction of this phone will help the company to increase its subscriber’s base, issues of network coverage in very remote areas would be critical for company to sustain subscriber additions,” it added.
 
According to Fitch Ratings, with the introduction of a cheap 4G handset, Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share to over 10% in 2018, from current 3%-4%. Even industry-adjusted gross revenue is now likely to rise in 2018, after the quarterly industry revenue declined by 15.6%, to $6.1 billion, in the quarter ending March 2017, it added. 
 
"Growth will be driven by increased data consumption and a rise in average spending per user. The monthly tariff on Jio's 4G phone of $2.3 (or around Rs160) is more than 50% above the current average revenue per rural user, most of which are on 2G phones and consume minimal data. We expect most of the increase to come from new revenue generated by the expansion of the 4G market. The higher monthly tariffs that Jio is charging on this handset are likely to limit the impact on the revenue market share of incumbents such as Bharti Airtel. Incumbents might also see some benefits to the extent that Jio's strategy increases adoption of 4G and helps develop India's smartphone culture - raising data usage and average spending across the market," the report from Fitch says.
 
Jio's new cheap 4G handset will be available for a deposit of Rs1,500, which is refundable after three years, compared with a price of at least Rs4,000 for existing 4G smartphones.
 
During the fourth quarter of 2016, the smart phone and feature phone market in India was dominated by Samsung, followed by Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo. However, smart phone adoption is still low and feature phones still dominate the Indian mobile phone market. According to GSMA’s Mobile Economy Asia Pacific Report 2017, smartphone adoption in India was at 28% in 2016. While Jio Phone is likely to make a dent in the market share of feature phone players, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the smartphone market in the country, CARE Ratings says.
 
 
As on May 2017, Reliance Jio (which launched its services in September 2016) had a market share of 9.9%, which represents a subscriber base of 117.3 million users. The company now holds fourth position in terms of subscriber base, led by Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Airtel leads with 23.6% of the total wireless subscriber base as on May 2017, while Vodafone and Idea Cellular had a share of 17.9% and 16.6%, respectively. The total wireless subscriber base was at 1,180.8 million as on May 2017. 
 
Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings says, "We maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector, which reflects the broader pressures created by Jio since its entry last year." 
 
Competitive pressures have encouraged consolidation, and three strong telcos have emerged from the shake-out -- Bharti, Jio and the combined entity of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which are due to merge. Telenor India has sold its business to Bharti, and other smaller telcos have also exited the market. The fourth largest player, Reliance Communication, is at a standstill with its lenders, pending the sale of its tower assets and the merger of its wireless business with Aircel Ltd.
 
"Jio is likely to roll out other offers to increase its subscriber base over the next two years, and incumbents are likely to continue to respond with price cuts, discounts and promotions of their own. Jio had already reached 89 million active subscribers at end-May 2017, giving it an 8.7% share of active subscribers. Its revenue market share is much lower, as it has so far competed on an aggressive pricing strategy," Fitch Ratings concluded.

User

COMMENTS

Deepak Narain

4 hours ago

It will all be good for the consumers, in the short run.

REPLY

Raman Venkateswaran

5 hours ago

So far did not see Jio entering into the village areas , still targeting large cities and towns.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
India's evolving household savings
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
25 July 2017
Indian household savings patterns have been witnessing some massive structural shifts of late. Households in India have historically been quite risk-averse and wary of investing their savings into risky assets. A pursuit of safe bets has always driven India towards making investments in unproductive assets like gold. This pattern is slowly changing over time, especially since demonetisation in November 2016.
 
In the last decade and a half ending March 2016, as the GDP grew from Rs 0.23 lakh crore to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, household savings as a ratio of GDP had fallen from 22 percent to 19 percent. At the same time, financial savings as a percentage of household savings has fallen from 45 to 40 percent. Thus, not only had household savings been falling, the rate of financial savings as a proportion of overall savings was also coming down. The allure of physical assets had been increasing.
 
However, post demonetisation, a non-linear shift towards savings in financial assets has been noticed for Indian households. This is evident from the market performance between October 2016 and January 2017 after foreign investors had withdrawn Rs 39,979 crore from Indian equities. Such a significant withdrawal a few years ago would have resulted in a market rout. But this time, the stock markets barely saw a dip of one percent in the four-month period. This is because as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) exited Indian markets, domestic institutions stepped in to compensate with matching purchases of Rs 39,823 crores. 
 
Mutual funds have been the highest contributory factor to this trend of a domestic move towards higher savings in financial assets. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, net inflows in 2016-17 have reached Rs 3.43 trillion, which is an astounding 155 percent rise from Rs 1.33 trillion in 2015-16 and the highest ever for the mutual funds industry in India. Interestingly, retail investors have driven this expansion as much as conventional corporate treasuries. This implies a growing proportion of household savings being diverted into mutual funds.
 
One of the major driving force behind the rising clout of mutual fund has been the growing popularity of systematic investment plans (SIPs). AMFI data shows that monthly inflow though SIPs in April 2017 was Rs 4,269 crores as compared to Rs 980 crores per month in 2012. SIPs allow investors to make regular investments in small amounts that go into equities instead of making lump sum investments at various points in time. Post-demonetisation, this seems to be an appealing alternative than holding cash or investing in assets like gold and real estate for the risk-averse households across India.
 
The shift in preferences of Indian households towards financial assets is bound to have a few positive outcomes for the Indian economy. First, as already witnessed, higher domestic investment is making Indian equity markets less vulnerable to foreign fund flows. With mutual funds owning more than 10 percent of the freely tradable shares by value and insurers another 8-9 per cent, domestic institutions command more than half the market clout of foreign investors, who own about 40 per cent of the shares. This makes Indian markets highly resilient to sudden pull-outs by the latter.
 
Second, the growing popularity of instruments like SIP is bringing stability in domestic investment patterns as well. Since SIP allows investors to instruct banks to invest a fixed amount each month, the short-termism in investor behaviour has been eliminated. It takes away the temptation to closely watch markets and impulsively react to its ups and downs. This also leaves domestic mutual fund managers with funds to spare at all times in a significant break from the past.
 
When markets depended on lump sum investments, these investors were usually flush with cash during bull runs and short of it in bad times. They would, thus, be left with no option but to buy at highs and sell at lows adding adversely to the market frenzy. Therefore, market stability is ensured in two ways with a growing preference for financial assets; by acting as a cushion to the volatility of foreign investments and by bringing in maturity in domestic investment patterns.
 
However, mutual funds are far from being the go-to investment option for Indians. In FY16, MFs accounted for merely 2 percent of the gross financial savings while bank accounts stood at 44 percent and provident funds and insurance at 36 percent. Thus, the potential for growth of financial assets in India is massive. But, that growth will depend on the pace of growing affluence of Indian households since individuals living at subsistence level cannot be expected to invest in risky assets. Nevertheless, the changing pattern of money flows in the Indian equity markets point to a promising future for domestic investors. As John Maynard Keynes famously said: "The importance of money flows is a link between the present and the future."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

