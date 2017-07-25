UK bans credit and debit card fees, says report

Will Jio's cheap handset help expand 4G market in India?

Reliance Jio's plan to introduce a cheap 4G handset in September 2017 will accelerate internet adoption in India and should help reverse the recent decline in the telecom industry’s revenues. Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is likely to gain revenue market share as the new handset will attract first-time 4G users. The Jio phone will also make a dent in the feature phone segment, say research reports.

In its report, Fitch Ratings says, "Jio's 4G handset is likely to quickly replace 2G handsets in rural areas, where smartphones had previously been out of reach for many potential customers. The cheap handset would add 3%-4% (or around $950 million) to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely."

India's internet adoption rate is among the lowest in Asia-Pacific, owing largely to low smartphone affordability and the lack of fixed broadband networks in rural areas. Around 95% of the country's 422 million internet subscribers were wireless users as of end-March 2017, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and most of those access the internet through smartphones.

CARE Ratings believes that the launch of 4G compatible phone with some smart features by Jio is primarily to gain subscriber base in the telecom services space. “Though the introduction of this phone will help the company to increase its subscriber’s base, issues of network coverage in very remote areas would be critical for company to sustain subscriber additions,” it added.

According to Fitch Ratings, with the introduction of a cheap 4G handset, Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share to over 10% in 2018, from current 3%-4%. Even industry-adjusted gross revenue is now likely to rise in 2018, after the quarterly industry revenue declined by 15.6%, to $6.1 billion, in the quarter ending March 2017, it added.

"Growth will be driven by increased data consumption and a rise in average spending per user. The monthly tariff on Jio's 4G phone of $2.3 (or around Rs160) is more than 50% above the current average revenue per rural user, most of which are on 2G phones and consume minimal data. We expect most of the increase to come from new revenue generated by the expansion of the 4G market. The higher monthly tariffs that Jio is charging on this handset are likely to limit the impact on the revenue market share of incumbents such as Bharti Airtel. Incumbents might also see some benefits to the extent that Jio's strategy increases adoption of 4G and helps develop India's smartphone culture - raising data usage and average spending across the market," the report from Fitch says.

Jio's new cheap 4G handset will be available for a deposit of Rs1,500, which is refundable after three years, compared with a price of at least Rs4,000 for existing 4G smartphones.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the smart phone and feature phone market in India was dominated by Samsung, followed by Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo. However, smart phone adoption is still low and feature phones still dominate the Indian mobile phone market. According to GSMA’s Mobile Economy Asia Pacific Report 2017, smartphone adoption in India was at 28% in 2016. While Jio Phone is likely to make a dent in the market share of feature phone players, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the smartphone market in the country, CARE Ratings says.

As on May 2017, Reliance Jio (which launched its services in September 2016) had a market share of 9.9%, which represents a subscriber base of 117.3 million users. The company now holds fourth position in terms of subscriber base, led by Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Airtel leads with 23.6% of the total wireless subscriber base as on May 2017, while Vodafone and Idea Cellular had a share of 17.9% and 16.6%, respectively. The total wireless subscriber base was at 1,180.8 million as on May 2017.

Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings says, "We maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector, which reflects the broader pressures created by Jio since its entry last year."

Competitive pressures have encouraged consolidation, and three strong telcos have emerged from the shake-out -- Bharti, Jio and the combined entity of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which are due to merge. Telenor India has sold its business to Bharti, and other smaller telcos have also exited the market. The fourth largest player, Reliance Communication, is at a standstill with its lenders, pending the sale of its tower assets and the merger of its wireless business with Aircel Ltd.

"Jio is likely to roll out other offers to increase its subscriber base over the next two years, and incumbents are likely to continue to respond with price cuts, discounts and promotions of their own. Jio had already reached 89 million active subscribers at end-May 2017, giving it an 8.7% share of active subscribers. Its revenue market share is much lower, as it has so far competed on an aggressive pricing strategy," Fitch Ratings concluded.