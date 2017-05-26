BUY
UGC orders special audit in 10 central varsities
IANS
26 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed special audit in 10 central universities in the country to check complaints of financial, administrative, and academic irregularities, officials said on Friday.
 
The UGC order follows a Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) directive, a top Tripura (Central) University official said on the condition of anonymity.
 
"The Tripura varsity has already notified the UGC decision to all its 41 departments and eight centres and asked officials concerned to be prepared for the special audit," the official added.
 
The audit will also be conducted at the Aligarh Muslim University and Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Jammu, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra, and Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Meanwhile, the Tripura assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday to urge the Ministry of HUman Resource Development for action on complaints of various irregularities in the Tripura (Central) University.
 
Trinamool Congress key leader and legislator Sudip Roy Barman moved the resolution requesting the ministry to send a high-level team to probe the misdeeds of the Tripura University.
 
Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty, and Congress and treasury bench members supported the resolution before it was accepted by Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar.
 
Teaching and non-teaching staff of the Tripura (Central) University have been agitating for several months against alleged irregularities.
 
"There have been irregularities in the recruitment of professors, assistant and associate professors, promotions, admissions, construction and purchase of materials in the university," Salim Shah, a spokesperson for professors and the teaching staff, told the media here.
 
He said the varsity spent Rs 10 crore on purchase of e-books from select few publishers without floating tender and without consultation/requisition from academic departments concerned.
 
Tripura (Central) University Vice Chancellor Anjan Kumar Ghosh was not available for comments and other senior varisty officials refused to comment. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in a rally mode again – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
26 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might dip a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were volatile during the week, dipping in the early part of the week and then rising sharply in the last two trading days. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
 
Positive global cues and buying in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), consumer durables and capital goods stocks lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. On the NSE, on Monday, there were 408 advances, 1,080 declines and 61 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,462 declines and 1,042 advances. On Friday, the benchmark indices had closed on a flat note after a volatile trade session, as investors booked profits. It was observed that the market was overbought on a daily and weekly basis and was vulnerable to a decline that could happen on any bad news, mainly global.
 
The state run lender Bank of India on Monday reported a standalone net loss of Rs1,045.54 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to Rs3,587.11 crore of net loss incurred in the year-ago period. Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs12,335.71 crore, up by 8.35% from Rs11,384.91 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year. The bank's operating profit at Rs3127.48 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was up 11% from Rs1464.19 crore in the year-ago quarter of the previous fiscal. The lender reduced the provisions for bad loans to Rs4,483.53 crore in January-March quarter as against Rs5,441.67 crore a year ago. The lender in the country also reported that its gross NPAs (non-performing assets) figured at Rs52,044.52 crore in the March quarter as against Rs49,879.12 crore in the year-ago. The gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.22% as compared to 13.07% in the year-ago quarter. As on March 31, 2017, the bank's return on asset remained negative. The lender said no dividend has been proposed for 2016-17 due to "non-availability of profit". The bank’s shares closed at Rs158.45, down 11.23% on the BSE.
 
On Tuesday, equity benchmark indices started of the day on a flat note tracking muted global cues. The indices extended losses in early trades on selling pressure from traders. Depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in initial trades also pressured the equity market sentiments, according to market analysts. On the NSE, on Tuesday, there were 223 advances, 1,253 declines and 31 unchanged. On the BSE, on Tuesday, there were 605 advances, 2,113 declines and 158 unchanged. Overall, on Tuesday, the market trends were bearish.
 
On Tuesday, state-run gas utility Gail India (GAIL) declared a 69% fall in net profit at Rs260 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on account of an impairment charge on an investment, as compared to a net profit of Rs832 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's net income, however, rose by 16% to Rs13,674 crore, from Rs11,802.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16, as revenue from petrochemicals rose by 57% to Rs1,766 crore and natural gas marketing by 12.7% to Rs10,370.56 crore. GAIL, in a stock exchange filing, said the fall in net profit was due to accounting of impairment of investments in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd (RGPPL) of Rs783 crore in the fourth quarter. The net profit without the impact of impairment rose 25% to Rs1,043 crore in the quarter in question over the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The GAIL board of directors recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs2.7 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs380.45, down 2.74% on the BSE.
 
The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday on the back of mixed global cues, skirmishes on the Indo-Pak border. Heavy selling pressure was seen in metal, healthcare and capital goods stocks. Besides, a flat rupee, coupled with caution ahead of derivatives expiry, capped gains. On the NSE, on Wednesday, there were 277 advances, 1,231 declines and 52 unchanged. On the BSE, on Wednesday, there were 685 advances, 2,037 declines and 147 unchanged. Overall, the market was bearish but there was resistance to a sell-off and falling indices. Oil-gas and aviation sector stocks were firm. Banking stocks traded with mixed sentiments on short covering, observed market analysts. 
 
On Wednesday, China received a downgrade on its credit rating, on worries about the future state of its economy from credit rating agency Moody's. Moody's brought down China's long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It also changed its outlook to stable from negative. Moody's said China's economy-wide debt levels were expected to increase further in the years ahead, with reforms only likely to slow the growth rate, a CNBC report added. The credit rating agency estimated the Chinese government debt burden to rise toward 40% of its GDP by 2018. It was observed that with slowing GDP growth, the Chinese stock markets were likely to be less bullish in the medium term.
 
The Indian equity markets on Thursday traded with gains on the back of positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and IT (information technology) stocks. The key indices traded with substantial gains on the day of expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Equity benchmark indices started off the last trading session of the current month expiry on a firm note, tracking positive global cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices witnessed some recovery in early trades. It was observed that banking stocks were currently witnessing strong buying support with shares of SBI (State Bank of India), Yes Bank and ICICI Bank trading with over 1% intra-day gains. IT, auto and realty sector stocks were currently supporting the recovery in Indian equity markets, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 1,124 advances, 320 declines and 68 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,878 advances and 804 declines.
 
Shares of pharma major Lupin hit a 33-month low on Thursday after plunging nearly 10% on reports that the company has received six USFDA Form 483 observations for its Indore plant. The plant was inspected by the US drug regulator between May 8 and May 19. Lupin shares closed at Rs1,137.95, down 7.31% on the BSE.
 
Buying in metal and automobile stocks and a strong rupee took the Indian equity markets to a record high during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday. The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE crossed the 31,000 mark for the first time to touch a new high of 31,074.07 points intra-day. The Nifty, too, touched a new high of 9,604.90 points intra-day. Clearly, the market has turned bullish, but the volatility in the market over a week/ fortnight cannot be ignored.
 
The central government said the Indian automobile sector is projected to contribute 12% to the country's GDP (gross domestic product) over the next decade. This was stated by Girish Shankar, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) 'International Automotive Supply Chain Conclave 2017'. According to Shankar, under the "Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026", it is projected that India will become the third largest automobile manufacturers with the sector contributing 12% of the GDP and creating 65 million direct and indirect jobs in the country. He pointed out that the automobile market has "rebounded strongly after a short blip" seen in sales in the immediate aftermath of the demonetisation drive which commenced in November 2016. On Friday, the S & P BSE Auto closed at 23,810.72, up 1.34% on the BSE.

Public Interest
Three Strategies to Defend US GOP Health Bill: Euphemisms, False Statements and Deleted Comments
Charles Ornstein (ProPublica)
26 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

This story was co-published with Stat and Kaiser Health News.

 

Earlier this month, a day after the House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, Ashleigh Morley visited her congressman's Facebook page to voice her dismay.

 

"Your vote yesterday was unthinkably irresponsible and does not begin to account for the thousands of constituents in your district who rely upon many of the services and provisions provided for them by the ACA," Morley wrote on the page affiliated with the campaign of Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. "You never had my vote and this confirms why."

 

The next day, Morley said, her comment was deleted and she was blocked from commenting on or reacting to King's posts. The same thing has happened to others critical of King's positions on health care and other matters. King has deleted negative feedback and blocked critics from his Facebook page, several of his constituents say, sharing screenshots of comments that are no longer there.

 

"Having my voice and opinions shut down by the person who represents me — especially when my voice and opinion wasn't vulgar and obscene — is frustrating, it's disheartening, and I think it points to perhaps a larger problem with our representatives and maybe their priorities," Morley said in an interview.

 

King's office did not respond to requests for comment.

 

As Republican members of Congress seek to roll back the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, and replace it with the American Health Care Act, they have adopted various strategies to influence and cope with public opinion, which polls show mostly opposes their plan. ProPublica, with our partners at Kaiser Health News, Stat and Vox, has been fact-checking members of Congress in this debate and we've found misstatements on both sides, though more by Republicans than Democrats. The Washington Post's Fact Checker has similarly found misstatements by both sides.

 

Today, we're back with more examples of how legislators are interacting with constituents about repealing Obamacare, whether online or in traditional correspondence. Their more controversial tactics seem to fall into three main categories: providing incorrect information, using euphemisms for the impact of their actions, and deleting comments critical of them. (Share your correspondence with members of Congress with us.)

 

Incorrect Information

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., sent a note to constituents this month explaining her vote in favor of the Republican bill. First, she outlined why she believes the ACA is not sustainable — namely, higher premiums and few choices. Then she said it was important to have a smooth transition from one system to another.

 

"This is why I supported the AHCA to follow through on our promise to have an immediate replacement ready to go should the ACA be repealed," she wrote. "The AHCA keeps the ACA for the next three years then phases in a new approach to give people, states, and insurance markets plenty of time to make adjustments."

 

Except that's not true.

 

"There are quite a number of changes in the AHCA that take effect within the next three years," wrote ACA expert Timothy Jost, an emeritus professor at Washington and Lee University School of Law, in an email to ProPublica.

 

The current law's penalties on individuals who do not purchase insurance and on employers who do not offer it would be repealed retroactively to 2016, which could remove the incentive for some employers to offer coverage to their workers. Moreover, beginning in 2018, older people could be charged premiums up to five times more than younger people — up from three times under current law. The way in which premium tax credits would be calculated would change as well, benefiting younger people at the expense of older ones, Jost said.

 

"It is certainly not correct to say that everything stays the same for the next three years," he wrote.

 

In an email, Hartzler spokesman Casey Harper replied, "I can see how this sentence in the letter could be misconstrued. It's very important to the Congresswoman that we give clear, accurate information to her constituents. Thanks for pointing that out."

 

Other lawmakers have similarly shared incorrect information after voting to repeal the ACA. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., wrote in a May 19 email to a constituent that "in 16 of our counties, there are no plans available at all. This system is crumbling before our eyes and we cannot wait another year to act."

 

Black was referring to the possibility that, in 16 Tennessee counties around Knoxville, there might not have been any insurance options in the ACA marketplace next year. However, 10 days earlier, before she sent her email, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced that it was willing to provide coverage in those counties and would work with the state Department of Commerce and Insurance "to set the right conditions that would allow our return."

 

"We stand by our statement of the facts, and Congressman Black is working hard to repeal and replace Obamacare with a system that actually works for Tennessee families and individuals," her deputy chief of staff Dean Thompson said in an email.

 

On the Democratic side, the Washington Post Fact Checker has called out representatives for saying the AHCA would consider rape or sexual assault as pre-existing conditions. The bill would not do that, although critics counter that any resulting mental health issues or sexually transmitted diseases could be considered existing illnesses.

 

Euphemisms

A number of lawmakers have posted information taken from talking points put out by the House Republican Conference that try to frame the changes in the Republican bill as kinder and gentler than most experts expect them to be.

 

An answer to one frequently asked question pushes back against criticism that the Republican bill would gut Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor, and appears on the websites of Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., and others.

 

"Our plan responsibly unwinds Obamacare's Medicaid expansion," the answer says. "We freeze enrollment and allow natural turnover in the Medicaid program as beneficiaries see their life circumstances change. This strategy is both fiscally responsible and fair, ensuring we don't pull the rug out on anyone while also ending the Obamacare expansion that unfairly prioritizes able-bodied working adults over the most vulnerable."

 

That is highly misleading, experts say.

 

The Affordable Care Act allowed states to expand Medicaid eligibility to anyone who earned less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level, with the federal government picking up almost the entire tab. Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia opted to do so. As a result, the program now covers more than 74 million beneficiaries, nearly 17 million more than it did at the end of 2013.

 

The GOP health care bill would pare that back. Beginning in 2020, it would reduce the share the federal government pays for new enrollees in the Medicaid expansion to the rate it pays for other enrollees in the state, which is considerably less. Also in 2020, the legislation would cap the spending growth rate per Medicaid beneficiary. As a result, a Congressional Budget Office review released Wednesday estimates that millions of Americans would become uninsured.

 

Sara Rosenbaum, a professor of health law and policy at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, said the GOP's characterization of its Medicaid plan is wrong on many levels. People naturally cycle on and off Medicaid, she said, often because of temporary events, not changing life circumstances — seasonal workers, for instance, may see their wages rise in summer months before falling back.

 

"A terrible blow to millions of poor people is recast as an easing off of benefits that really aren't all that important, in a humane way," she said.

 

Moreover, the GOP bill actually would speed up the "natural turnover" in the Medicaid program, said Diane Rowland, executive vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care think tank. Under the ACA, states were only permitted to recheck enrollees' eligibility for Medicaid once a year because cumbersome paperwork requirements have been shown to cause people to lose their coverage. The American Health Care Act would require these checks every six months — and even give states more money to conduct them.

 

Rowland also took issue with the GOP talking point that the expansion "unfairly prioritizes able-bodied working adults over the most vulnerable." At a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing earlier this year, GOP representatives maintained that the Medicaid expansion may be creating longer waits for home- and community-based programs for sick and disabled Medicaid patients needing long-term care, "putting care for some of the most vulnerable Americans at risk."

 

Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, however, showed that there was no relationship between waiting lists and states that expanded Medicaid. Such waiting lists pre-dated the expansion and they were worse in states that did not expand Medicaid than in states that did.

 

"This is a complete misrepresentation of the facts," Rosenbaum said.

 

Graves' office said the information on his site came from the House Republican Conference. Emails to the conference's press office were not returned.

 

The GOP talking points also play up a new Patient and State Stability Fund included in the AHCA, which is intended to defray the costs of covering people with expensive health conditions. "All told, $130 billion dollars would be made available to states to finance innovative programs to address their unique patient populations," the information says. "This new stability fund ensures these programs have the necessary funding to protect patients while also giving states the ability to design insurance markets that will lower costs and increase choice."

 

The fund was modeled after a program in Maine, called an invisible high-risk pool, which advocates say has kept premiums in check in the state. But Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the House bill's stability fund wasn't allocated enough money to keep premiums stable.

 

"In order to do the Maine model — which I've heard many House people say that is what they're aiming for — it would take $15 billion in the first year and that is not in the House bill," Collins told Politico. "There is actually $3 billion specifically designated for high-risk pools in the first year."

 

Deleting Comments

Morley, 28, a branded content editor who lives in Seaford, New York, said she moved into Rep. King's Long Island district shortly before the 2016 election. She said she did not vote for him and, like many others across the country, said the election results galvanized her into becoming more politically active.

 

Earlier this year, Morley found an online conversation among King's constituents who said their critical comments were being deleted from his Facebook page. Because she doesn't agree with King's stances, she said she wanted to reserve her comment for an issue she felt strongly about.

 

A day after the House voted to repeal the ACA, Morley posted her thoughts. "I kind of felt that that was when I wanted to use my one comment, my one strike as it would be," she said.

 

By noon the next day, it had been deleted and she had been blocked.

 

"I even wrote in my comment that you can block me but I'm still going to call your office," Morley said in an interview.

 

Some negative comments about King remain on his Facebook page. But King's critics say his deletions fit a broader pattern. He has declined to hold an in-person town hall meeting this year, saying, "to me all they do is just turn into a screaming session," according to CNN. He held a telephonic town hall meeting but only answered a small fraction of the questions submitted. And he met with Liuba Grechen Shirley, the founder of a local Democratic group in his district, but only after her group held a protest in front of his office that drew around 400 people.

 

"He's not losing his health care," Grechen Shirley said. "It doesn't affect him. It's a death sentence for many and he doesn't even care enough to meet with his constituents."

 

King's deleted comments even caught the eye of Andy Slavitt, who until January was the acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Slavitt has been traveling the country pushing back against attempts to gut the ACA.

 

Since the election, other activists across the country who oppose the president's agenda have posted online that they have been blocked from following their elected officials on Twitter or commenting on their Facebook pages because of critical statements they've made about the AHCA and other issues.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

