Uber CEO Travis Kalanick steps down
IANS
21 June 2017
San Francisco, Global ride-hailing service Uber's embattled CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down following a strong opposition from shareholders, media reported on Wednesday.
 
According to a report in the New York Times, Uber's five major investors had demanded that the chief executive resign immediately and made their demand in a letter that was delivered to Kalanick.
 
"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors' request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick told NYT in a statement.
 
The problems for Kalanick started earlier this year after a former Uber engineer alleged sexual harassment at the company.
 
Susan Fowler, a former site reliability engineer, levelled numerous allegations of sexism against her former superiors in a lengthy blog post. Her blog was widely shared online and prompted the company to launch an internal investigation.
 
This led to further allegation from other employees, prompting the company to conduct internal investigations.
 
Last week, Kalanick said he was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, an announcement that came at a time when the company is dealing with a series of workplace scandals.
 
Kalanick's decision to step aside comes after an internal investigation conducted by former US Attorney General Eric Holder, a probe the company launched due to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.
 
Holder said that Uber should "review and reallocate the responsibilities of Travis Kalanick" and search for a chief operating officer who would work closely with the new CEO to improve Uber's corporate culture.
 
Holder also recommended that COO candidates have backgrounds in diversity and inclusion, saying that would reinforce "actions resulting from recommendations... relating to tone at the top and the need to focus on diversity and inclusion at Uber."
 
San Francisco-based Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing app, has already fired 20 employees -- including some in senior positions -- after evaluating more than 200 claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and unprofessional conduct.
 
The ride-hailing app, which has roughly 12,000 employees, hired the services of Holder to look into the company's work culture and contracted law firm Perkins Coie to review the specific harassment allegations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Will not suspend Justice Karnan's jail term: SC
IANS
21 June 2017
New Delhi,  The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to suspend a six-month jail term it awarded to former Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan for his contempt of the apex court. It also denied him bail.
 
A vacation bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said: "We can't suspend the sentence as the order of the sentence was passed by a seven-judge bench." 
 
The bench said this as Justice Karnan's counsel Mathew J. Nadumpara urged it to grant bail to the former judge, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Tuesday.
 
Karnan's arrest came more than a month after the apex court's seven-judge bench held him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months in prison. 
 
"Sorry, nevertheless," Justice Chandrachud said, declining the bail plea.
 
Economy & Nation
DCCBs allowed to deposit demonetised notes with RBI
IANS
21 June 2017
In a significant move, the government on Tuesday allowed the RBI to accept demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 received by the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) during November 10-14 last year.
 
The gazette notification comes on a day when the Shiv Sena announced endorsement of NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, after the party had last week demanded that the over Rs 2,270 crore lying with the DCCBs be accepted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The notification says that the DCCBs can deposit the demonetised notes, collected during the five-day period after demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016, with the Reserve Bank of India for 30 days from Tuesday. The DCCBs had been disallowed from accepting the notes after November 14. 
 
It also allows banks and post offices which had collected demonetised notes prior to December 30, 2016 to deposit them with the RBI.
 
The deposits can be made under Specified Bank Notes (Deposits by Banks, Post Offices and District Central Cooperative Banks) Rules, 2017.
 
Officials said that the deposits would be taken in pursuance to an assurance given to the Supreme Court by the government that proper verification of each account would be done before any decision is taken.
 
Such a verification was done between January and May this year and it was found that the accounts complied with the KYC norms. 
 
Last week, Maharashtra Minister Dilip Raote had demanded that the government should allow the RBI to accept the Rs 2,271 crores lying with the DCCBs.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party's ally Shiv Sena, which had been sulking over various issues and had demanded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan be declared the presidential candidate, declared its support for the NDA candidate.
 
On Monday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed the move to appease caste sentiment but the party made a u-turn on Tuesday as it announced its support for Kovind.
 
