Twitterati Had Fun, Asked Probing Questions When NSE Was Down
Moneylife Digital Team
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The technical glitch that hit National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped its operations for about three hours this morning. Bored traders on the social media platform Twitter had a great time pulling NSE’s leg. Interesting one of NSE’s separate action itself was responsible for one of the funniest tweets – one that asked BSE to reason for spurt in its volumes!

 

Here are some other tweets about the technical glitch at NSE…Among the funniest tweets were from @ap_pune

But not all tweets were funny. NSE’s conditions also brought out considerable disaffection that various market segments have for the near-monopoly exchange whose actions have oftenn been considered highnanded. 

 

 

 

Public Interest
Show cause notices to nearly 6,000 NGOs over foreign funds
IANS
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government has served show cause notices to nearly 6,000 NGOs for not filing their annual income and expenditure details for three or more years in a violation that may lead to cancellation of their licenses to receive foreign funds.
 
The Union Home Ministry in a circular issued on Monday said the notices have been issued to 5,922 associations because they have failed to upload their annual returns under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act despite being given adequate opportunities to do so.
 
"In spite of sufficient and adequate notice, it has been observed that 5,922 associations have not uploaded their annual returns for the three or more than three years within the stipulated time given in the notice," the circular read.
 
"Such associations have now been issued show cause notice as to why their registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, (FCRA) may not be cancelled under Section 14 of FCRA, 2010, for failure to upload their annual returns from 2010-11 to 2014-15."
 
It said that the associations -- which include educational and missionary trusts, shrine managements -- were given an opportunity by way of a public notice to file their missing annual returns from 2010-11 to 2014-15 within a period of one month time without payment of penalty or compounding fee for non filing of annual returns.
 
"This was followed by regular alerts to the associations but despite all this they didn't upload their annual returns."
 
Associations that receive foreign funds are required to submit their annual return for every financial year beginning on April 1 within nine months of the closure of the financial year.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Air India goes fully veg on domestic economy class flights
IANS
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
National passemger carrier Air India on Monday said that it has stopped serving non-vegetarian meals on all its domestic economy class flights.
 
"Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meals in economy class on its domestic flights," an Air India statement said, adding this would help reduce wastage and costs and also improve its catering services.
 
According to a senior official, the move has been implemented since last week.
 
"This step is intended to reduce the cost as well as the cabin weight of the aircraft and allow our crew to provide better on board service. The step will also result in reduction of food wastage," the official told IANS.
 
In 2016, the flag-carrier had stopped serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on short duration (around 90 minutes) domestic flights.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

