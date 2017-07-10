Twitterati Had Fun, Asked Probing Questions When NSE Was Down

Show cause notices to nearly 6,000 NGOs over foreign funds

The government has served show cause notices to nearly 6,000 NGOs for not filing their annual income and expenditure details for three or more years in a violation that may lead to cancellation of their licenses to receive foreign funds.

The Union Home Ministry in a circular issued on Monday said the notices have been issued to 5,922 associations because they have failed to upload their annual returns under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act despite being given adequate opportunities to do so.

"In spite of sufficient and adequate notice, it has been observed that 5,922 associations have not uploaded their annual returns for the three or more than three years within the stipulated time given in the notice," the circular read.

"Such associations have now been issued show cause notice as to why their registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, (FCRA) may not be cancelled under Section 14 of FCRA, 2010, for failure to upload their annual returns from 2010-11 to 2014-15."

It said that the associations -- which include educational and missionary trusts, shrine managements -- were given an opportunity by way of a public notice to file their missing annual returns from 2010-11 to 2014-15 within a period of one month time without payment of penalty or compounding fee for non filing of annual returns.

"This was followed by regular alerts to the associations but despite all this they didn't upload their annual returns."

Associations that receive foreign funds are required to submit their annual return for every financial year beginning on April 1 within nine months of the closure of the financial year.