Trump withdraws US from Paris accord, targets India
IANS
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" the agreement imposes on his country.
 
"As of today, the US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country," he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.
 
With the move, the US joins Nicaragua and Syria as the only other non participants to the accord, inked by 195 nations, including Washington, in Paris in December 2015, to fight climate change.
 
Trump said the accord "disadvantages the US to the exclusive betterment of other countries", and targeted India specifically.
 
"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid," he said.
 
Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants, and India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.
 
He said the US will begin negotiations to reenter the Paris Agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".
 
"We will be environmentally friendly, but we're not going to put our businesses out of work... We're going to grow rapidly," he said.
 
He said that under the accord, China can steadily grow its carbon footprint until 2030. "They can do whatever they want in 13 years, but not us".
 
He said the deal "hamstrings" America by giving foreign nations an "economic edge", adding, "that's not going to happen".
 
"Compliance to the deal could cost 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025," Trump said, adding "Believe me, this is not what we need".
 
Trump said withdrawing from the Paris Agreement "protects the United States from future intrusions on the United States' sovereignty"
 
Former President Barack Obama, whose administration played a key role in negotiating the deal, accused Trump of "rejecting the future" by pulling out of the Paris climate deal.
 
In a statement, Obama said those nations that remained signed up to the accord would "reap the benefits in jobs and industries created".
 
He added: "This Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."
 
Obama said the US "should be at the front of the pack" when it came to lowering emissions and developing green technology.
 
"For the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Mohan Krishnan

12 minutes ago

As such US was mollycoddled to join Paris Conference in Dec. 2015. At their insistence, it was made a nonbinding agreement.
Despite that if US wants even more, it is better to go without them.
As far as India is concerned, elites in India are more interested in commissions they will get in importing Solar, Wind and Nuclear equipments and saddle the Indian poor with more loan in the name of clean energy.
India does not have any worthwhile clean energy product which can compete in the World market and earn from the funds allocated for this Global initiative.

REPLY
Life
News items prove that annoying people are often useful (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
I have an ethics issue. What do you do when you're having an argument on Facebook and an incredibly stupid, annoying person joins in, but they're on your side? It's shocking that society has no answers for the huge moral dilemmas of today.
 
It's an odd truth that annoying people often turns out to be useful. A case in point was sent to me by reader Ann Chin recently. A daring robber raided a bank in the US state of Vermont and got away.
 
Elsewhere in the same town, a woman who was the sort of annoying person who gets called an "eco-Nazi" (my family is full of them) was throwing away a piece of garbage in her bin.
 
She noticed someone had thrown away a paper coffee cup in the LITTERBIN instead of THE PAPER RECYCLING bin. Outraged, she retrieved it and found it contained a crumpled piece of a paper with writing on it: "This is a robbery give me the money and no one will get hurt." Police guessed it was the robber's practice note and immediately set off in pursuit of the woman's house-cleaner's boyfriend.
 
The moral of this story? Always put draft copies of criminal threats you write in the correct bin.
 
You can even make money being annoying. I remember the Inland Revenue Service in Karachi hiring hijras, persons of non-standard gender, to stand outside the homes of non-taxpayers and be as annoying as possible until people paid up. A Spanish debt collection agency employed a dog with an annoying yap and a bagpiper for similar purposes.
 
More recently, the Minnesota police department in the US announced that arrested people may be subjected to a really annoying Justin Bieber video "all the way to the jail". There was no follow-up report on whether the crime rate fell, but I worry that there may have been an unexpected boom in crimes committed by teenage girls.
 
Now the last time I mentioned this sort of thing, someone pointed out that there's a United Nations convention which specifically bans the repeated playing of unwanted music as torture. But apparently it only applies in war situations. My local police are running a "war on bad parking" but I don't think that counts.
 
The one group of Annoying People who I find Not Useful are folk who are Excessively Politically Correct. The British Medical Association recently issued a guidance document telling doctors and nurses they could refer to mamas-to-be as "pregnant people" to include "transmen who might become pregnant". This is a bit much. Of course it is possible that I may be swamped with angry letters from pregnant "transmen" but I will take that risk.
 
It would be annoying to lose the word "mama", a term you find in almost every language around the world. (The exception is Buckingham Palace in London, where the Queen's babies have to address her as "ma'am" or find themselves on the "to be beheaded" list.)
 
One day the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody will go: "Parent-Person, just killed a Person." Just not the same.
 
User

Investor Interest
Ravi Narain resigns from NSE Board
Moneylife Digital Team
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Ravi Narain, Vice Chairman and former Managing Director & chief executive (CEO) of the National Stock Exchanges has resigned from the Exchange Board. Mr Narain, one of the founding members of NSE, had sent his resignation to NSE Chairman Ashok Chawla last night, say sources. This follows a show cause notice issued by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Mr Narain and 13 others, in the algorithm (algo) or high frequency trading (HFT) case. 
 
Others who were issued notice from SEBI includes NSE's former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi, present chief of business development, Suprabhat Lala, present chief of regulation, Ravi Apte and Umesh Jain, both former chief technology officer and Subramanian Anand, former chief operating officer at the Exchange. 
 
Media reports say SEBI had sent notices to some officials in the technology and business divisions of NSE to get their reactions on the co-location (Colo) misuse allegations. "Till March 2013, Ravi Narain, one of the founder-members, was the CEO of the exchange. Narain, who stepped down a year before his term ended, continued to be a director on the NSE board. He was succeeded by Chitra Ramkrishna during whose term NSE switched over to a technology that was far less prone to manipulation. She resigned abruptly as CEO in December 2016, almost 15 months before the end of her term," says a report from the Economic Times.
 
An investigation report by SEBI had come to the conclusion that NSE had given preferential access to some stock brokers to its servers, making it possible for a stock broker to log into multiple servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him, during 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014, the newspaper says.
 
Mr Narain was at the helm during this period. He was chief of NSE from 2001 till 1 April 2013. 
 
User

