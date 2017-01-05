BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Public Interest
TransUnion, Equifax to Pay Millions to Settle CFPB Deception Case in the US
TruthInAdvertising.org
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Two of the largest credit score reporting agencies in the US have to pay millions in fines for deceiving consumers about the actual cost and usefulness of credit scores they sold to consumers under agreements with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). 
 
TransUnion and Equifax falsely advertised that the credit scores they marketed to the public were the same scores lenders used to make credit decisions when they weren’t, in violation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. The credit reporting companies also ran afoul of the law by deceptively advertising that their credit-related products were free, or only “$1,” when in reality the companies enrolled a customers in negative-option offers in which they were charged $16 or more per month if they failed to cancel the subscription service during the trial period, a detail not adequately disclosed.
 
Equifax also violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which allows consumers to receive a free credit report once a year, when it required them to view the company’s advertisements instead of just allowing them to access their free reports.
 
TransUnion and Equifax are two of the nation’s three largest credit reporting agencies. They collect credit information on consumers, including their amount of debt, payment histories, credit limits and list of current creditors, which they provide to businesses. The companies also sell credit-related products directly to consumers such as credit scores, reports, and credit-monitoring services.
 
Under the consent orders, the companies have to pay $17.6 million combined in consumer restitution. They also have to:
  • Clearly inform consumers about the nature of the scores they are selling them and the true usefulness of the reports. 
  • Obtain express informed consent before enrolling consumers in any recurring monthly subscription services. 
  • Provide an easy way for consumers to cancel any purchase of credit-related products and stop billing and collecting payments for any recurring charges when a consumer cancels. 
  • Pay an additional $5.5 million in penalties.
 
This is not the first time credit reporting agencies have been cited by government regulators. In a 2000 agreement with the FTC, Equifax, TransUnion and Experian agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle charges that the companies violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by blocking millions of calls from consumers who wanted to discuss their credit reports and also kept consumers on hold for unreasonable amounts of time. In a separate FTC action in 2005, Consumerinfo.com, doing business as Experian Consumer Direct, settled charges with the agency that it deceptively marketed “free credit reports” by not adequately disclosing that consumers would be automatically charged $79.95 and also be signed up for a credit monitoring service if they didn’t cancel within 30 days.
 
Find more here on how to truly check your credit score for free. Click here for more of TINA.org’s coverage of credit reporting sites and monitoring services that raise red flags.
 

User

Economy & Nation
Estimates of demonetised notes back with banks may be incorrect: RBI
IANS
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Reacting to media reports about the quantum of demonetised currency that has been returned to the banks, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said such estimates may not be correct.
 
The RBI said the aggregating of accounting entries made at the various currency chests still requires to be reconciled with the actual cash balances in order to eliminate accounting errors and double counting. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SC seeks CBI probe into Air India aircraft purchase
IANS
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate an alleged scandal in the purchase and leasing of aircraft by Air India between 2004 and 2008 when the Congress-led UPA was in office.
 
The allegations, made by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, include allotment of bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier.
 
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel was the Civil Aviation Minister when the aircraft were purchased and taken on lease.
 
The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said it would be open to the petitioner organisation to move the court if it was not satisfied with the outcome of the CBI probe.
 
Disposing off the PIL, the court expressed hope that the investigating agency would adhere to the deadline of completing the probe by June 2017.
 
The counsel for the petitioner organisation CPIL had sought a court monitored probe. But Chief Justice Khehar said one could understand the plea if the same government was there.
 
"When the government is different, (the) party in power is different... We must have faith in our investigating agency," the Chief Justice said. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...