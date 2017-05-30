Trainee IAS officer dies in Delhi

A trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer drowned in a swimming pool here in a rescue effort that went horribly wrong for him, police said on Tuesday.

Ashish Dahiya, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, was attending a party with his friends from the Indian foreign and revenue services at the poolside of the Indian Foreign Services Institute in Ber Sarai area of south Delhi on Monday evening when he ostensibly drowned in the pool, police said.

The 30-year-old was found dead after the partygoers, while swimming in the club pool, attempted to rescue a lady officer who had accidentally fallen into the pool.

"Many young officers, including Dahiya, attempted to rescue her," a police official said.

"The lady officer was safely pulled out but Ashish went missing... Soon, he was discovered floating," the officer said.

"Ashish was pulled out of the pool and rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the officer said.

The body of the officer has been sent for autopsy.

