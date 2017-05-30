BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Trainee IAS officer dies in Delhi
IANS
30 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer drowned in a swimming pool here in a rescue effort that went horribly wrong for him, police said on Tuesday.
 
Ashish Dahiya, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, was attending a party with his friends from the Indian foreign and revenue services at the poolside of the Indian Foreign Services Institute in Ber Sarai area of south Delhi on Monday evening when he ostensibly drowned in the pool, police said.
 
The 30-year-old was found dead after the partygoers, while swimming in the club pool, attempted to rescue a lady officer who had accidentally fallen into the pool.
 
"Many young officers, including Dahiya, attempted to rescue her," a police official said.
 
"The lady officer was safely pulled out but Ashish went missing... Soon, he was discovered floating," the officer said.
 
"Ashish was pulled out of the pool and rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the officer said.
 
The body of the officer has been sent for autopsy.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Need To Look beyond EPS and Profits
R Balakrishnan
30 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Most of us are happy to look at profits as a key number to base our investment decisions on....

Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Life
Do Not Disturb: Take a Break
Yazdi Tantra
30 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Do Not Disturb by Cabooze software is for all those who fiddle with their phone settings to keep up with daily events and movements. It silences your phone during important meetings and also at night. Besides, there is an instant mute timer, where you can put your phone on mute for a specified time and it will unmute itself after that time.
 
You can sync it with your calendar and set it up in such a way that when you have marked yourself busy on your calendar, your phone enters the DND (do not disturb) mode automatically. You may configure it to allow SMSs to get through and also allow calls from priority callers. You can even set up an SMS to send to the caller to call back only if there is an emergency.
 
All premium features are free for the trial period. Once the trial is over, you may continue using the app, but without the premium features like calendar syncing, auto-SMS, etc. A useful app.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More