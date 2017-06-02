BUY
TRAI floats consultation paper on data speeds in broadband plans
IANS
02 June 2017
Aiming to ensure transparency and customer awareness regarding data speeds under wireless broadband plans, telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday issued a consultation paper seeking stakeholders' opinion.
 
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has invited comments from stakeholders by June 29 and counter-comments by July 13.
 
The consultation paper 'Data Speed Under Wireless Broadband Plans' said: "The surge in the number of broadband connections in the country has been accompanied by increasing reports of consumer dissatisfaction with the speed of data being provided to them under wireless broadband plan."
 
"Consumer empowerment and protection is a critical element of a well-functioning telecom market," it added.
 
The paper said, ideally, consumers who are dissatisfied with the services or prices offered by their operator should be able to easily switch to another provider, creating incentives for providers to innovate and offer competitive prices and quality of services.
 
"The widespread adoption of wireless broadband services in the last few quarters makes it particularly important to take into account the problems that may be faced by the users of these services, particularly in relation to data speeds," the paper added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Tom Price Bought Drug Stocks. Then He Pushed Pharma’s Agenda in Australia
Robert Faturechi (ProPublica)
02 June 2017

In the spring before the 2016 presidential election, the Obama administration's 12-nation trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, was still alive. Negotiators worked on details as Congress considered whether to ratify the pact.

 

The Australian government was getting in the way of one change demanded by U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Makers of cutting-edge biological drugs wanted to have data from their clinical trials protected from competitors for 12 years, as they are under U.S. law — not the roughly five years permitted under the TPP. Australian officials insisted that an extension would deprive consumers of cheaper alternatives for too long.

 

On April 5, 2016, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Canberra, Australia's capital, for meetings with government officials on a broad range of subjects. Among those on the routine congressional trip was Rep. Tom Price, a Georgia Republican who would go on to become President Trump's secretary of health and human services. Three weeks before the trip, Price had purchased up to $90,000 worth of pharmaceutical stocks — trades that would come under scrutiny after his nomination to Trump's cabinet.

 

In Canberra, Price and another Republican, Rep. John Kline of Minnesota, pressured senior Australian trade officials to modify their position on the 12-year extension, according to a congressional aide who was on the trip. The Australians explained that they had no intention of changing their laws or rules in ways that could increase drug prices. Price and Kline continued pushing, according to the aide, asking for a side letter or other written guidance that the period would be extended in Australia even if it weren't spelled out in the TPP itself.

 

Price's lobbying abroad, which has not previously been reported, is another example of how his work in Congress could have benefitted his investment portfolio. He traded hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shares in health-related companies while taking action on legislation and regulations affecting the industry. ProPublica previously reported that Price's stock trades are said to be under investigation by federal prosecutors.

 

Price, who did not respond to an interview request for this story, has said he did nothing wrong, that his broker generally chose stocks without his knowledge and that all of his trades were publicly disclosed.

 

Price's financial disclosures submitted to the House Office of the Clerk show that on March 17, 2016, he purchased shares worth between $1,000 and $15,000 each in Eli Lilly, Amgen, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, McKesson, Pfizer and Biogen. All six companies had an interest in biological drugs, which are grown from live cells and are known for short as biologics. Eli Lilly, for example, is behind Portrazza, the first biologic approved to treat a common type of lung cancer. Amgen makes a top-seller for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Biogen developed a biologic for people suffering multiple sclerosis relapses.

 

Kline, who has since retired from Congress, said he could not recall if he or anyone else raised the biologics issue. His financial disclosures do not show direct holdings in pharmaceutical companies.

 

Australia has played another role in Price's financial activities. In 2015 the congressman bought about $10,000 worth of shares in Innate Immunotherapeutics, a small biologics firm with an office in Sydney. After the congressional trip, which also made a stop in Sydney, Price purchased a larger stake in the company, about $84,000 worth, in two private placements, the first of which was announced in June. Price was invited to purchase the shares at a discounted rate.

 

It's not known if Price had any contact with the firm while in Sydney. Price didn't respond to questions about when and where he discussed the discounted offering with company officials. The company's officials also did not respond.

 

Traveling congressional delegations typically meet with a variety of local officials, and at the time of the visit to Australia it wasn't unusual for Republican lawmakers to side with the pharmaceutical industry on the trade deal's protections for biologics. Price's advocacy stands out because he pushed the cause directly with foreign officials, while at the same time owning stakes in companies that could have benefited.

 

An itinerary for the trip reviewed by ProPublica mentions TPP in relation to one of the meetings, but does not list the biologics provision. A former Australian trade official, who asked not to be named and attended one of the meetings, confirmed that the 12-year lockup was addressed, but said he could not recall which Congress members were pushing it.

 

Others on the trip, organized by the House's Education and the Workforce Committee, were Robert Scott, D-Va., Ruben Hinojosa, D-Texas, Erik Paulsen, R-Minn. and Dan Benishek, R-Mich. Those members who responded to requests for comment said they could not recall whether the provision was discussed.

 

The data collected during clinical trials of drugs can save competitors time in developing the cheaper alternatives to biologics known as biosimilars. Keeping the data proprietary longer extends the original drugmaker's monopoly. While some big brand-name pharmaceutical companies also make biosimilars, they and their trade association — the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America — advocated strongly for longer exclusivity.

 

In the end, the debate over the provision became moot. Trump scrapped the TPP days after taking office. Price divested his drug stocks upon taking the cabinet post. His investment in Innate Immunotherapeutics yielded a profit of at least $150,000.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life
Correct Sitting Posture: To Avoid Muscular Disorders
Aafreen Makani  and  Tanzila Potia
02 June 2017

We come across issues in ergonomics every day, with increasing complaints of aches and pains arising from wrong posture. What is ergonomics and what is the best posture we should adopt, since we spend the greater part of the day sitting on chairs?

The word ergonomics is derived from Greek—ergon (work) and nomos (laws) to denote the science of work. According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, ergonomics is an applied science concerned with designing and arranging things people use so that the people and things interact most efficiently and safely. Lack of attention to ergonomics can cause musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) which can affect our muscles, nerves, blood vessels, ligaments and tendons. People, in different industries and occupations, can be exposed to risk factors at work, such as lifting heavy items, bending, reaching overhead, pushing and pulling heavy loads, working in awkward body posture and performing the same, or similar, tasks repetitively. Something as simple as sitting for a prolonged period or working on a keyboard can increase the incidence of low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, respectively. Pain and discomfort caused due to these conditions is a problem not just for the person suffering but also for employers and companies that lose large sums of money annually due to employees reporting sick and absenteeism from work. Ergonomics helps not just to manage MSDs but to also prevent their occurrence. Examples of MSDs:

  • Carpal tunnel syndrome;
  • Tendinitis;
  • Rotator cuff injuries (affecting the shoulder);
  • Epicondylitis (affecting the elbow);
  • Trigger finger;
  • Muscle strains and low back injuries.


One way to prevent work-related MSDs, in case of a desk job, is to ensure a proper work surface setup. This includes the following:

  • The work surface should be installed/adjusted to be approximately 25”- 34” high for seated work and to fit a range of operator sizes (ensure that adjustments can be made easily).
  • The space beneath the work surface should have sufficient room above your legs to allow for a range of body postures. The knee well should be 30” by 19” deep.
  • The work surface should have adequate space for equipment (monitor, telephone) to be located close to the user to minimise bending, flexing, or twisting of arms, wrists, or hands.
  • A matte finish on the work surface is ideal to reduce reflection of light.
  • The keyboard and mouse should be placed together on a platform that is at least 28” wide, directly in front of you and directly beneath the monitor.
  • The keyboard and mouse platform should easily move side to side, up and down, in and out, and lock securely in place.
  • The height of the keyboard/mouse platform should allow your hands to rest lightly on keyboard or mouse, with your forearms using the chair armrests for support.


Also, you must make sure to follow these easy tips and exercises while at work.

  • Take regular breaks for simple, brief exercises (shoulder shrugs, neck rolls, ankle rotations, leg extensions, overhead stretches, hand shakes, finger spreads).
  • Stand up every 45 minutes to give your muscles a good stretch.
  • Every 20 minutes, re-focus your eyes away from the computer screen to an outside window or another object at least 25 feet away.


A good video link on how to sit is: http://tinyurl.com/pto7jxe

Once again, sit correctly, since that is what we do for most of the day. It will prevent disorders that can be painful and cost you huge amounts of money and time.

(The authors are physiotherapist and can be reached at [email protected] and  [email protected])

