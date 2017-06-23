BUY
To Grow or To Thrive: That Is the Question
Sharika Dhar
Sharika Dhar
23 June 2017
Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics aims at transforming the current economic mindset which is obsessed with only one aspect of the subject: the GDP, to be more precise, growth. 
 
GDP or gross domestic product is defined as the production of goods and services, within the boundaries of a country, in a year. It is a measure of economic growth and an indicator of the ‘economic health’ of a country.
 
“GDP is a cuckoo in the economic nest. Rather than raising their own offspring, they surreptitiously lay their eggs in unguarded nests of other birds. The unsuspecting foster parents dutifully incubate the interloper's egg along with their own. But the cuckoo chick hatches early and kicks the other eggs and young out of the nest... It’s a powerful warning to other birds: leave your nest unattended and it may as well get hijacked. It’s a warning to economics too: lose sight of your goals and something else may well slip into their place. And that’s exactly what has happened. In the 20th century, economics lost the desire to articulate its goals: in their absence, the economics nest got hijacked by the cuckoo goal of GDP growth. It is high time for that cuckoo to fly the nest so that economics can reconnect with the purpose that it should be serving.”
 
She argues that “instead of prioritising metrics like GDP, the aim should be to enlarge people’s capabilities so that they can choose to be and do things in life that they value... This calls for a profound shift; a shift in the image of economic progress from endless GDP growth to thriving in the ‘Doughnut’.”
 
The doughnut is the 21st century diagrammatic representation of the circular flow of the economy. For years, the circular flow has represented the working of the economy, the key players and interactions between these players to show how the economic engine runs. The doughnut is more of an updated version of it, where the key players are the ‘social foundation of well-being’ and the ‘ecological ceiling on the planetary pressure’.
 
It is shaped exactly like the sweet pastry it is named after. The essence of the diagram is that the factor of social foundation of well-being, which is the inner ring in the diagram, is the point that one must not fall below, as that would indicate the shortfalls in the society. The second factor, the ecological ceiling on the planetary pressure, which is the outer ring of the diagram, is the point that one must not go beyond, as that would represent an overshoot of the utilisation of the natural resources in the ecology. 
 
The doughnut presents the challenge of staying between the two rings; unfortunately, in this present time, we are failing miserably at it. Even with the rapid level of progress we have achieved, we are far beyond the doughnut's boundaries on both sides. So, how do we thrive in such a situation?   
 
Raworth says, “Five factors which will significantly shape humanity’s prospects for getting into the Doughnut’s safe space, which are population, distribution, aspiration, technology and governance,” as these are the core players in policy formations. She adds, “But they cannot bring about the scale of transformation required unless we also transform the economic thinking.”
 
Raworth believes that the current economic institutions need to be revolutionised as the subject matter being taught is outdated. “It’s like the citizens of 2050 are being taught an economic mindset that is rooted in the textbooks of 1950, which in turn are rooted in the theories of 1850.” 
 
For this transformation to happen, she presents seven ways to think like a 21st century economist. More than an immediate answer to the economy’s problems, they aim to radicalise the mindset of the current generation of economists and non-economists. These ‘principles and patterns’ would equip economic thinkers to create a more networked, sustainable and inclusive economy.
 
Raworth believes that the economists of the 21st century might be the first ones to understand the impending problem but are the last to actually make a change. “The task is clear: to create economies that promote human prosperity in a flourishing web of life, so that we can thrive in balance within the Doughnut’s safe and just space.” 
 
She quotes Keynes, “The master-economist must possess a rare combination of gifts. He must be a mathematician, historian, statesman, philosopher... he must study the present in the light of the past for the purposes of the future.

Public Interest
Mangroves: Court slams Mira-Bhayander Corporation
Sharika Dhar
Sharika Dhar
22 June 2017
A bench of Justices VM Kanade and A M Badar slammed the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation for the proposal to cut down mangroves for pre-monsoon clean up.
 
The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had approached the Bombay High Court for permission to cut the mangroves in the Mira-Bhayander area. The corporation had undertaken the activity of the pre-monsoon clean-up and claimed that the mangroves were an obstruction to clear the sludge and debris dumped in the creeks.  
 
The bench said, “The Corporation seemed to be only interested in removing mangroves so that unscrupulous builders can usurp land.”
 
Previously, the corporation had filed an application to the court, which had given permission to “trim” mangroves, only if it was absolutely necessary, and to conduct a survey to give the exact number of mangroves which would have to be cut for the clean-up. The court also gave a timeline of one week to complete the cleaning and present the survey. Neither did the corporation complete the clean-up nor did it present the survey in a week, saying that the cutting of the mangroves is essential for the cleaning.
 
The Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) has pointed to the success of the cleaning methods used for the Mithi River, which did not harm the trees there, and suggested that the MBMC could do the same.
 
Mr Debi Goenka, a senior most environmental activist and a member of the BEAG, explained that BEAG had filed public interest litigation in October 2005 to protect the mangroves, because of which the court's permission is required before cutting down mangroves. 
 
The bench has directed the forest department to supervise the corporation’s work and asked the police and the civic authorities to ensure that real estate developers in the area do not dump construction debris into the drains and water bodies.
 
Previously, the Bombay High Court had given permission to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for clearing 108 mangroves in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area for the construction of the BKC metro station, which falls under the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro plan. The court stated that it took a pragmatic view of this case as the metro was a “necessity for the city.” 

Economy & Nation
Corporate debt contraction and deleveraging continues
Moneylife Digital Team
Moneylife Digital Team
22 June 2017
The recent corporate results for about 3,000 listed entities suggest the increase in outstanding loan funds at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% or so during FY2017 over FY2015. However, there is a contraction in loan funds outstanding for top corporates in FY2017 compared with previous year, either through repayment, equity conversion or restructuring of debt, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "The outstanding loan funds as on FY2015 stood at Rs22.8 lakh crore increasing to Rs26.5 lakh crore in FY2017. The loan funds outstanding stood at Rs24.2 lakh crore in FY2016. However, we also observe that some top notch corporates reported contraction in loan funds outstanding in FY2017 over FY2016. About 1,000 entities in aggregate, excluding banks and finance companies, reported decline in loan funds to the extent of Rs1 lakh crore. The debt contraction could either be through repayment, equity conversion or restructuring of debt. The top ten entities, saw decline of about Rs33,000 crore."
 
 
According to the report, some of the best known companies that have lowered loan funds include GAIL (-48%), Piramal Enterprises (-37%), National Fertilizers (-37%), L&T (-24%) Hindalco (-20%) and Jet Airways (-22%). Cumulatively, the amount is about Rs20,000 crore. It says, "This could either be perceived as lower debt utilisation levels or prepayment through internal accruals or through asset sale. The reasons could be many, including QIP or private equity participation."
 
Talking about financial performance for FY16-17, SBI says, "We find EBIDTA (midline) exhibiting a double digit growth in most of the top 10 sectors, depicting all round growth in top-line, midline and bottom-line. A normal monsoon can see agrochemicals sector bloom. Capital Goods (Electrical Equipment) topped growth in EBIDTA and PAT margins. Agrochemicals and Capital Goods (Electrical Equipment) are the sectors one may monitor for growth in the coming days."
 

