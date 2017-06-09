Those Without Aadhaar Can Continue to File IT Returns

The Supreme Court allowed the government another step in making Aadhaar compulsory by the backdoor but gave a breather to those taxpayers who do not have an Aadhaar number, striking down the government’s move that would have shut them out from filing income tax returns. This implied that if a person did hold an Aadhar card, they would be expected to attach their unique identity number with their permanent account number (PAN) but if the person did not go through with this their IT return could not be rejected, thus bringing a stay on the Government’s law of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

The Government had brought in a new Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, which had made it mandatory to quote Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns with PAN (Permanent Account Number). This would have come into effect from July 1st.

This led various people to rush to the Supreme Court, appealing that this would be an infringement of privacy and a leak in the data of the Aadhar would be severely damaging to the general public. Another important argument was that Aadhar was still voluntary under the law where, previously, the apex court had stated “no person should suffer for not getting the Aadhaar card in spite of the fact that some authority had issued a circular making it mandatory and when any person applies to get the Aadhaar Card voluntarily”.

Another of SC’s earlier directive came into question which said “no person shall be deprived of any service for want of Aadhaar number in case he/she is otherwise eligible/entitled. All the authorities are directed to modify their forms/ circulars/ like so as to not compulsorily require the Aadhaar number in order to meet the requirement of the interim order passed by this Court forthwith”.

This made the Supreme court uphold the law till its validity is checked and is yet to "test" whether Aadhaar violates the protection of life and personal liberty granted under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is a pending hearing before a five-judge Constitution Bench.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who was representing Dalit activist Bezwada Wilson and retired Major General SG Vombatkare, argued on the basis of the “informational self-determination” meaning that a person must have the right to determine the type of information that belonged to them that could be used and stated that the right to dignity was safeguarded under Article 21.

Against this, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi took the stand that “Citizens do not have absolute right over their bodes” and used political philosopher Rousseau’s ideology that “the State is like a corporation, and the individuals are its members. There is no harm in using the collective. There is no harm in using the collective might of the state to provide orderly life, peace, and tranquility”.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was representing CPI’s senior leader Binoy Viswam, argued that the decision to link Aadhaar with PAN is legally “unsustainable” as the validity of Aadhaar is yet to be decided by the court. He also criticised the logic to link the UID to permanent account number (PAN). Both advocates, Divan and Datar, emphasised that Aadhar is a voluntary document.