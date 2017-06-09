BUY
Public Interest
Those Without Aadhaar Can Continue to File IT Returns
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court allowed the government another step in making Aadhaar compulsory by the backdoor but gave a breather to those taxpayers who do not have an Aadhaar number, striking down the government’s move that would have shut them out from filing income tax returns. This implied that if a person did hold an Aadhar card, they would be expected to attach their unique identity number with their permanent account number (PAN) but if the person did not go through with this their IT return could not be rejected, thus bringing a stay on the Government’s law of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.
 
The Government had brought in a new Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, which had made it mandatory to quote Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns with PAN (Permanent Account Number). This would have come into effect from July 1st.
 
This led various people to rush to the Supreme Court, appealing that this would be an infringement of privacy and a leak in the data of the Aadhar would be severely damaging to the general public. Another important argument was that Aadhar was still voluntary under the law where, previously, the apex court had stated “no person should suffer for not getting the Aadhaar card in spite of the fact that some authority had issued a circular making it mandatory and when any person applies to get the Aadhaar Card voluntarily”. 
 
Another of SC’s earlier directive came into question which said “no person shall be deprived of any service for want of Aadhaar number in case he/she is otherwise eligible/entitled. All the authorities are directed to modify their forms/ circulars/ like so as to not compulsorily require the Aadhaar number in order to meet the requirement of the interim order passed by this Court forthwith”.
 
This made the Supreme court uphold the law till its validity is checked and is yet to "test" whether Aadhaar violates the protection of life and personal liberty granted under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is a pending hearing before  a five-judge Constitution Bench.
 
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who was representing Dalit activist Bezwada Wilson and retired Major General SG Vombatkare, argued on the basis of the “informational self-determination” meaning that a person must have the right to determine the type of information that belonged to them that could be used and stated that the right to dignity was safeguarded under Article 21. 
 
Against this, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi took the stand that “Citizens do not have absolute right over their bodes” and used political philosopher Rousseau’s ideology that “the State is like a corporation, and the individuals are its members. There is no harm in using the collective. There is no harm in using the collective might of the state to provide orderly life, peace, and tranquility”.
 
Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was representing CPI’s senior leader Binoy Viswam, argued that the decision to link Aadhaar with PAN is legally “unsustainable” as the validity of Aadhaar is yet to be decided by the court. He also criticised the logic to link the UID to permanent account number (PAN). Both advocates, Divan and Datar, emphasised that Aadhar is a voluntary document.

How a Volunteer Group Cleaned Up Versova Beach
Ria Nisar
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
One morning, Afroz shah, a Versova resident and lawyer, in Mumbai, saw the beach's pitiful condition and vowed to start a crusade to clean the beach. ''I already had an inclination to protect the environment, and then one fine day I saw huge patches of plastic and filth on the beach from my balcony. The amount of plastic on the beach had to be seen to be believed. It was a horrendous and disturbing sight'', remarked Mr. Afroz Shah. He then set out to clear the beach. 
 
The upshot: he motivated people to join him in a massive cleanup exercise that involved removing almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch in a span of 85 weeks. 
 
Starting on his mission back in 2015, which he dubs 'a date with the ocean', he, along with his neighbor, Mr. Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores.They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up 
 
By December 2015, the municipal corporation provided amenities such as garbage trucks, clean up marshalls and excavator machines to facilitate the clearing process. “There is a difference between sitting within closed spaces and making policy decisions for an environmentally sustainable future and actually going to the ground, digging your hands in the dirt and separating the plastic from the sand. I chose the latter,” said Shah. 
 
By June 2016, the Versova Residents Volunteers Group, which organises clean up drives every week,  had attracted a lot of attention. “It was interesting to see people from the film industry, police personnel, lawyers, fishermen and even different communities come together for a cause,” said Shah, who had by then overseen the removal of 800,000 kg trash from the beach.
 
Dubbed as the “world’s largest beach clean-up in history,'' by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the movement gained international recognition when, in August 2016, the United Nations Patron of the Ocean, Lewis Pugh, flew down from Kenya and joined the drive. In September, the United Nations Environment Programme head, Erik Solhiem, participated in the campaign.
 
 
Mr. Shah rallied residents and fisherfolk by knocking on their doors, explaining to them the damage marine litter causes, and planning to expand his group’s operation to prevent litter from washing down the local creek and onto the beach. He also, with his volunteers, also cleaned up the coastline’s rubbish-choked mangrove forest which serves as a natural defense against storms.
 
He was awarded the UN’s top environmental accolade — Champions of the Earth award — at Cancun, Mexico, for his beach cleaning efforts, making him the first Indian to win the award. "This award is in honour of the hundreds of volunteers who have joined me over the past year to clean up our beach and ocean. I am an ocean lover and feel that we owe a duty to our ocean to make it free of plastic," said Shah as part of the announcement on the UNEP website. "I just hope this is the beginning for coastal communities across India and the world - we have to win the fight against marine dumping and that involves getting our hands dirty. We humans need to reignite our bond with the ocean and we don't have to wait for anybody else to help us do that," he added. 
 
This year, he extended his activities to clean 52 toilets near the beach to avoid open defecation and submitted a blueprint of the beach cleaning drive and his pre-monsoon plans to the UNEP.

COMMENTS

Suketu Shah

5 hours ago

Not enough words in the English dictionary to describe the miraculous work Afroz has done.wow!

Harish Kohli

5 hours ago

It is heartening to know of people taking initiatives, motivating others and then pursuing the goal wholeheartedly and making it an ongoing activity. I am sure that efforts to teach people not to spread dirt in the first place will succeed. Yatris visit Kailash & Mansarovar for darshan of the Gods. But this does not stop them from dirtying the area. I have had a dip in the Mansorovar lake surrounded by the empty soft drink packs and snack packets floating around. Nanda Devi Sanctuary was closed because of the filth that visitors left behind. An Army delegation brought back tons of it. I hope we learn.

Mumbai University's results for 210 examinations declared after the stipulated 45 days
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
It has become a routine now for Mumbai University to delay declaration of results of the examinations conducted by it for its various courses. In 2016, for the first semester almost 30% of the results declared were beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days. For the second semester, the ratio increased to 54%, as per the information provided to RTI Activist Anil Galgali by the University. Under the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding on the University to declare its results within a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 45 days. A total of 210 results were declared beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days in the second semester.
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the Controller of Examinations of Mumbai University about the declaration of results for examinations held in March 2016, October 2016 and March 2017. As per the information provided by the University's COE department, it has come to light that there is a 24% rise in delayed results. In 2016’s first semester, the results of all the 422 examinations conducted were declared, and out of which 130 results (30.8%) were delivered in 30 days. This included 70 results belonging to the Arts stream, 20 from Science stream, 36 from Engineering, and four from Law. There were none from the Commerce stream. Further, within 45 days, 164 (38.8%) results belonging to Arts -32, Science -23, Commerce - 4, Engineering -94, Law -11 were declared. And beyond 45 days, 128 (30.4%) results were declared. This included Arts - 26, Commerce - 68, Science - 4, Engineering - 29 and Law -1.
In the second semester of 2016, a total of 388 examinations were conducted. 87 (24.22%) results were declared within 30 days, belonging to Arts -32, Science - 14, Engineering  - 38, and Law  -3. Again, none from Commerce. Within 45 days, further 91 (23.45%) results belonging to Arts - 20, Committee  - 1, Science - 15, Engineering - 54, and Law - 1 were declared. A whopping 210 ( 54.12%) results of the 388 exams held were declared beyond 45 days. These results pertain to Arts  -54, Commerce -  60, Science - 16, Engineering - 68, and Law - 12. The details for results of March 2017 examinations were not provided by the University, which stated that the results of the exams for this period were yet to be declared. It is worth mentioning that we are in June and not a single result has been declared. For graduate exams a period of more than 45 days has already elapsed. 
 
“All the students are anxiously awaiting results. The maximum number of students show interest in taking admission for further courses,” observed Galgali.
 
As per the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding for the University to declare the results within 30 days and if delayed, it has to be declared within the maximum 45 days. And, if it is not possible for the University to declare the results in 45 days, it has to prepare a detailed report mentioning reasons for the delay. The report has to be sent through the Vice Chancellor to the Governor and the State government. Mumbai University in a two-page report has sent to the state government its various reasons for delay of the March 2017 results. 
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali has alleged that the attention of the Vice Chancellor is busy with his tours within the country and abroad. This has led to a fall in the ranking of Mumbai University. 
 
In a letter addressed to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, and to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and MOS Ravindra Waikar, Anil Galgali has demanded that they order the Vice Chancellor to ensure that the results are declared within 30 days of the examinations.

