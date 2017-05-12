BUY
The challenges of being a father in the scientific age (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
12 May 2017
One of my children asked me whether ham came from hamsters. "Of course," I said. "Just like jelly comes from jellyfish." I added that our family's favourite dessert, Nutella mousse, was a gland secretion from "a brown elk from Canada called the chocolate moose".
 
Kids expect dads to be the font of all knowledge, and it's easy to rise to the challenge if you have a good imagination and a plausible manner.
 
But then came a harder question from the offspring: "If junk food is bad for kids, why do dads eat it all the time?
 
The real reason, of course, is that the main activity of fathers is telling off children for sins that we still do ourselves, right?
 
But instead I put on my Scientific Thinker persona and explained that foods have different effects on different people. Luckily there was a perfect example in the latest New Scientist magazine. Tribes who live in the Atacama Desert in Chile have evolved the ability to consume the deadly arsenic poison without harm, it said. "Kids there probably go to fast food shops and order poison and french fries," I explained. "Bit like everywhere else."
 
Seeking further examples of bizarre tribes eating weird things, I googled "Do Singaporeans really eat turtles?". Instead, I found a turtle-related newsflash from Science Alert: "Researchers in Korea are developing a technology that will allow humans to control turtles through thought alone." A human wears a helmet that beams brainwaves to an apparatus worn by the turtle.
 
Just imagine what unscrupulous Singaporeans could do with this. "Hello, turtles, we bought you some cute hats!" Later: "You are under my control. Lightly season yourselves with soy sauce and come to me."
 
What puzzles me is why the South Koreans have not made remote brain control devices for children. Or for wives to use on husbands. "You are under my control. Put down that beer, lightly season yourself with soy sauce and come to me."
 
The report said that the Turtle Brain Control System could "give the user a sense of oneness with the controlled animal". Who wants a feeling of oneness with a turtle? Be better to achieve oneness with the Buddha. Or maybe Scarlett Johansson.
 
But the most worrying recent report on the science page was the news that Facebook has a team of 60 people working on a device that reads your brainwaves and types out the words. When this gets launched, all males are going to be in deep trouble.
 
A colleague told me that academics from the University of Zurich have proposed the creation of a Mental Privacy law that makes it illegal to read someone's mind. It sounds good in theory, but a) we won't be able to tell, and b) who's going to confess? "Oops, sorry, I read your mind, you're one sick dude, arrest me now."
 
Incidentally, I do realise that one day my child will come home from school saying: "Dad, my teacher says ham does not come from hamsters. It comes from pigs." I have my response prepared: "Yes, I've heard that theory too, but fathers who are Scientific Thinkers always keep an open mind."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Delhi HC clears decks for IT assessment into National Herald case
IANS
12 May 2017
The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI), of which Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi are the main stakeholders, challenging Income Tax notices served to the company -- clearing the decks for an IT probe.
 
The case stems from a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had alleged "cheating" in the acquisition of Associated Journal Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, by YI -- a firm in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each have a 38 per cent stake.
 
Swamy had alleged that the Congress gave an unsecured loan to YI to acquire AJL.
 
The company withdrew the plea after a division bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Chander Shekhar asked it to approach the concerned Income Tax assessing officer. 
 
The bench dismissed the plea as it was withdrawn.
 
The plea had sought quashing of two Income Tax notices sent to YI in January and March with regard to the assessment year 2011-12. The plea also urged the court to give a direction to the IT Department to not take further action against it on the basis of these notices.
 
Besides the Gandhis, Congress leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI are accused in the case.
 
Swamy had accused them of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by just paying Rs 50 lakh, by which YI obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Bird-hit forces Mumbai-Bangkok flight to return
IANS
12 May 2017
A "suspected" bird hit forced a Jet Airways flight to return shortly after it took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday morning.
 
The aircraft landed safely and all 180 passengers and eight crew have also deplaned, a spokesperson said.
 
The incident occurred around 8.15 a.m. on the Mumbai-Bangkok flight 9W-70 when the crew executed an air-turn following the suspected hit on the tail of the aircraft.
 
The aircraft is currently being examined by the Jet Airways engineering team and ground personnel.
 
Following the strike, the flight has been delayed by over four hours and is rescheduled to depart at 12.45 p.m. to reach Bangkok around 6.25 p.m., the spokesperson said.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

