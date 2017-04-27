BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Beyond Money
Life
The Ant Grows into an Anthill
Dr Nita Mukherjee
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
When we first featured the ant (The Action Northeast Trust), in 2006 (Moneylife, issue dated 7 December), it was a fledgling organisation struggling, as all not-for-profits do, with issues of replicability and sustainability. 
 
But, having survived the unprecedented ethnic violence at the turn of that decade, when most of its staff and volunteers had to live in relief camps, it decided to redouble its development efforts. Reflecting an unflinching faith in one’s cause, the ant’s annual report of that year said, “The next few years will be critical for the ant as we struggle to remain humane … The trauma was real but so was the learning and healing. We hope we have become better human beings and also stronger as an institution...”
 
The ant then spun off some of its self-sustaining activities into separate organisations in order to make it self-reliant and less dependent on grants and donations. By 2005, it had set up Aagor Daagra Afad (ADA), a women-weavers’ collective for weaving and marketing of Bodo handlooms. It was an unprecedented success and doubled sales every year for the first six years. ADA then aspired to enter the retail market. Thus was born The Ants Store in Bengaluru, in 2007—a retail initiative to showcase northeast handlooms and crafts and to generate revenue to sustain livelihoods of people from that region. It also works at integrating northeast communities into mainstream India by highlighting their craft and culture.  
 
The Ants Craft Trust (TACT) evolved from The Ants Store. Smitha Murthy, designer and founder trustee of ADA says, “We could boost artisans’ confidence in their craft only if we could market their goods at a price that earned them fair wages. To create the market was a challenge and we thought Bengaluru had the right mix of population—young IT professionals with high disposable incomes and eclectic tastes.” In 2009, the reins of The Ants Store were taken over by TACT, which is registered as a trust, although not exempt from income-tax.
 
TACT’s objectives are in line with those of its parent organisation: a) to preserve and promote the social and economic well-being of weavers and crafts persons, especially tribals; b) to promote a positive identity for the entire northeast region, increase livelihoods in rural northeast, accelerate sustainability of the northeast crafts groups and to promote positive stories above its many diverse communities.
 
TACT had a young design team that worked (now, taken over by The Ants Craft Private Limited) with traditional crafts groups, infusing design innovations into their work. Traditional motifs are woven deftly on simple looms, but cater to urban lifestyles and contemporise their traditions. The designers’ inputs ensure that the craft survives and thrives. 
 
To a question about why TACT changed to The Ants Craft Pvt Ltd, Smitha says, “We soon found that our charter as a trust came in the way of our getting bank credit for working capital. And our income-generating activities came in the way of our getting a tax-exemption certificate , as a trust.” So, instead of falling between the two stools,  where the vulnerable artisans were the ones who would suffer, we decided to convert the structure of the organisation to an enterprise. Hence, The Ants Craft Pvt Ltd was incorporated on 18 March 2014 with a seven-member board of directors. Dr Sunil Kaul, one of the founder trustees of the ant and of TACT, is the chairperson of the board of directors. The board ensures that TACT’s trustees and employees hold more than 50% of the shares.
 
TACT is a great case study of an NGO spawning a social enterprise that has remained true to core objectives. As Dr Kaul says, “An ant doesn’t get overawed by any obstruction. It tries to find a way around the obstruction, to reach its destination!” You can support TACT by buying and promoting its products.
 

 

User

Life
Bogus Cancer Cures Touted Online Receive FDA Warning
TruthInAdvertising.org
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Agency warns that "miracle cures" may also contain dangerous ingredients
 
A chewable vitamin C that not only wards off colds but also is a “secret weapon” against cancer. Tea bags with cancer-killing properties nearly 10,000 times stronger than chemo. And an ointment that protects against malignant growths. All priced under $50 and all available for immediate purchase online. 
 
These are among the more than 65 purported cancer treatments for both humans and pets whose marketers were recently served with FDA warning letters for making unapproved drug treatment claims. In total, 14 companies were cited (See the full list below.) The products, usually sold online, include pills, topical creams, ointments and oils, drops and devices.
 
The products also include Protandim NRF2 Synergizer, a supplement marketed by LifeVantage, an MLM that TINA.org warned about illegal health claims it found in a sweeping 2016 investigation. The investigation catalogued well over a thousand inappropriate health claims including cancer cures made by supplement marketers who were members of the Direct Selling Association. (See TINA.org’s full investigation here.)
 
“Consumers should not use these or similar unproven products because they may be unsafe and prevent a person from seeking an appropriate and potentially life-saving cancer diagnosis or treatment,” said Douglas W. Stearn, director of the Office of Enforcement and Import Operations in the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs.
 
The FDA letters advise the companies to change or remove the fraudulent cancer claims or else face further legal actions, such as product seizures, injunction and/or criminal prosecution.
 
These types of “miracle cures,” which are often marketed as “natural,” may also contain dangerous ingredients, the FDA warned. The agency advised consumers to be wary of products that claim to:
  • Treat all forms of cancer 
  • Miraculously kill cancer cells and tumors 
  • Shrink malignant tumors 
  • Selectively kill cancer cells 
  • Be more effective than chemotherapy 
  • Cure cancer
Here’s the FDA’s full list of companies and products involved in the warnings:
 
 
Remember, readers, marketing supplements as having the ability to treat, cure, alleviate the symptoms of, or prevent developing diseases and disorders is simply not permitted by law. If a supplement really could do all that, then it would be a drug subject to rigorous study and testing to gain FDA approval.
 
Find more of our coverage on cancer advertising here.
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
RBI to issue new Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins
IANS
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Mumbai, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will soon issue new Rs 10 and Rs 5 coins in circulation.
 
According to the RBI, the central government has minted new Rs 5 coins to commemorate the "150th Anniversary of Allahabad High Court" and Rs 10 coins on the occasion of "One Hundred Twenty-fifth Year of National Archives of India".
 
Besides, the Reserve Bank said that the existing Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins shall continue to be legal tender even after the issue of new coins.
 
The apex bank said that the reverse side of the Rs 5 coin shall bear the image depicting "Centre facade of Allahabad High Court Building emerging from the book". 
 
"The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image," the RBI said in a statement.
 
It said that Rs 10 coins' reverse side shall bear the image of "National Archives Building" in the centre. 
 
"A logo of 125th Anniversary Celebration shall exist at the centre and above the image of 'National Archives Building'. The year 1916 and 2016 in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image," the statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More