Thailand threatens to block Facebook
IANS
16 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Thai authorities threatened to block Facebook on Tuesday if the social network giant does not remove content that is deemed threatening to national security or offensive to the royal family.
 
The military junta, which has increased internet censorship since assuming power in the May 2014 coup, demanded, through the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, that Facebook remove 131 posts on its site by Tuesday morning, or face legal action, Efe news reported. 
 
The Thai Internet Service Provider Association (TISPA) warned Facebook's subsidiary company in Thailand that it would disconnect the content delivery network (CDN) originating Facebook's server if the social media company failed to comply with the Thai government's request.
 
Last week, TISPA sent an email notifying Facebook executives in Thailand about the Thai government's demand.
 
The internet service providers, represented by TISPA, admitted they are under government pressure and that the military junta has demanded the closure of the distribution network to block illegal materials. 
 
"This action may affect the entire delivery services of www.facebook.com to customers in Thailand," TISPA said in an email published in the Bangkok Post on Tuesday. 
 
According to the authorities, about 6,900 websites and online posts have been blocked in the country since 2015. 
 
In April, the government ordered a prohibition on any online contact with the three critics of the royal family, threatening criminal consequences to those interacting with them. 
 
Thailand's lese-majeste laws are among the strictest in the world, with up to 15 years of imprisonment to those who disseminate messages the authorities consider offensive to the royal family.
 
About 105 people have been arrested under the lese-majeste charges after the 2014 coup, 49 of whom have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, and another 64 are in custody awaiting trial.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Ransomware attack had 'nearly zero' impact in India: Minister
IANS
16 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Trying to instil confidence among people, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the ongoing cyber attack by ransomware virus 'WannaCrypt' had nearly zero impact in India.
 
"We are strengthening our cyber security. After talking to Microsoft, we had asked people to install patch system in March. This ongoing attack not only had minimum, but nearly zero per cent impact, in India. We are strengthening our areas," the minister told India TV in Hindi at its conclave "Samvaad".
 
On March 14 this year, Microsoft released a security update which addressed the vulnerability in the 16-year-old Windows XP operating system that the hackers behind the massive ransomware attack exploited and created havoc in 150 countries.
 
After infecting over two lakh computers in several countries, the global virus attack continued for the third day on Monday, with more reports of hacking pouring in from India, China and Japan as offices re-opened after a tumultuous weekend. The ransomware locks up the computer with the group which carried out the attack asking for $300 payment in bitcoins to send an unlock key.
 
The virus attacks the system after a person, whose computer has not been protected, opens up an unsuspecting mail, often from people known to him or her.
 
In Kerala, computers of two village panchayats were hit, with messages demanding $300 in virtual currency to unlock the files.
 
Officials who opened the computer at the Thariyode panchayat office in the hilly district of Wayanad found that four of their computers had been hacked.
 
Likewise, another village panchayat at Aruvapulam near Konni in Pathanamthitta district got a similar virus message when their computer was switched on. IT experts were working on these systems.
 
In West Bengal's West Midnapore district, at least eight computers of the state-run electricity distributor were affected. Experts were ascertaining whether it was the same malware virus behind the world's biggest ransomware attack.
 
The government on Sunday said it has activated a "preparedness and response mechanism" to prevent any major cyber damage from the ransomware. 
 
According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it has activated a "preparedness and response mechanism" by instructing CERT-IN (Computer Emergency Response Team) to gather "all the information of the reported ransomware".
 
"MeitY has initiated contact with relevant stakeholders in public and private sector to 'patch' their systems as prescribed in the advisory issued by CERT-IN. MeitY has also requested Microsoft India to inform all their partners and customers to apply relevant patches," the ministry said in a statement.
 
On May 13, CERT-IN had issued an advisory for both reactive and preventive actions to deal with the ransomware.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

