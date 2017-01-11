BUY
Terror victims' families sue Twitter, say it helped ISIS
IANS
11 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Family members of three Americans who were killed in attacks by the Islamic State in the Brussels airport bombing in 2016 and Paris attack in November 2015 have filed a lawsuit against Twitter, accusing it of aiding the extremist group by ignoring its tweets.
 
According to a report in RT on Tuesday, the lawsuit titled "Cain v. Twitter, Inc" has been brought forward by Anne Cameron Cain, whose husband Alex Pinczowski and his sister Sascha were killed in the 2016 Brussels Airport bombing, as well as Beatriz Gonzalez, the mother of Nohemi Gonzalez who was killed in the November 2015 Paris attack. 
 
The claimants alleged that Twitter was responsible for their relatives' deaths by providing terrorists a platform to spread their ideology and recruit new members. 
 
"This is the first lawsuit that details how Twitter has played a key role in making Islamic State the most formidable terrorist organization in the world today, and how Islamic State uniquely used Twitter in the context of two of the most serious attacks to take place in Europe recently," Shurat Hadin, Attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner was quoted as saying.
 
The victims' families are seeking compensation.
 
The lawsuit notes an incident in October 2014 when an IS-linked account shared a message calling for the murder of civilians in France and other countries. 
 
It also mentions how three days before the November 2015 attacks, IS-linked accounts posted images of guns, the Eiffel Tower and prayers for blessings on what they called their "mission." 
 
"During the attacks themselves, IS tweeted using the hashtags #paris_ignites, #parisinflames, and #franceisonfire before publicly taking responsibility for the carnage. They repeated this pattern with the 2016 Brussels attack," the report noted.
 
The plaintiffs accused Twitter of violating anti-terrorism laws by failing to take action against the accounts of IS and providing material support to the group.
 
Twitter has been blamed earlier also for not taking any action against jihadist propaganda and stopping US intelligence agencies from monitoring terrorists activities on Twitter.
 
"Since the summer of 2015, Twitter has been more vigilant towards IS-linked accounts, with a total of 350,000 users being blocked or suspended by August 2016. Nevertheless, the lawsuit alleges that as of January 2017, Twitter 'continued to provide these resources and services to ISIS and its affiliates, refusing to actively identify ISIS Twitter accounts, and only reviewing accounts reported by other Twitter users'," the report cited Business Insider as reporting.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC cracks whip on NGOs getting government funds
IANS
11 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the central government to undertake the audit of NGOs and voluntary organisation receiving government funds, and prosecute them in case of misappropriation or embezzlement of the funds.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar rapped the central government for not putting in place a regulatory mechanism to track the accounts of the NGOs and directed it and Council for Advancement of People's Action and Rural Technology (CAPART) to complete auditing of over 32 lakh NGOs and submit its report by March 31, 2017.
 
The order came in a petition filed by advocate M. L. Sharma, seeking probe into the funds given to NGOs and their utilisation by them.
 
The bench said the funds given by CAPART and other departments is public money and must be accounted for.
 
"So much money running into crores of rupees has been given and you say that you don't have records. 
 
"It can't be," the bench said rejecting the government's submission by the Centre that it does not have records of the money given to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
The government informed the court that of the nearly 33 lakh NGOs which receive government funds, only about 3 lakh of them filed audited accounts.
 
Amicus curiae Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that government funds in excess of Rs 9,000 crore were given annually to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Taking exception to the affidavit filed by a Deputy Secretary, the court said that all future affidavit should be filed by Additional Secretary level officer with approval of the Secretary. 
 
The court also ordered the Centre to frame rules and regulations to accredit the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

