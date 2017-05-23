BUY
Terror returns to Manchester
Anasudhin Azeez (IANS)
23 May 2017
Local hospitals in Manchester were flooded with injured from an explosion at the Manchester Arena just before 10.35 p.m. on Monday.
 
The police have confirmed 19 deaths and were treating this as a terror-related incident.
 
Over 50 young fans of American pop star Ariana Grande were injured in the incident. The blast occurred when Ariana Grande was performing on the stage.
 
However, the blast was not the only incident that shook Manchester tonight. In another development, hospital functions were disrupted at nearby Oldham Royal Infirmary as an unidentified person flashed a hand gun. 
 
The injured were being treated at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Wythenshawe and Oldham hospitals.
 
The police also executed a controlled explosion on an unidentified object at Cathedral Garden, near the Arena and just few yards from historic Manchester Cathedral.
 
"This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised," said Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council. 
 
"If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act. But also a deeply futile one. Manchester is proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims," Leese added.
 
British Transport Police said the explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena. The incident occurred just few metres away from the IRA bomb blast spot at city centre. 
 
The Victoria Station was closed and it affected all the trams and train services. 
 
Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.
 
Mancunians were showing their compassionate side just after the incidents. Within an hour of reports of the blast, people began offering spare rooms and beds to people stranded in the city using the hashtag #RoomForManchester. 
 
Hundreds of tweets offering places to stay are being shared and re-tweeted thousands of times.
 
Local cab drivers were offering free rides to stranded young fans of the American diva.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

23 May 2017
User

Economy & Nation
25 Indian doctors stranded in China to return Tuesday
IANS
22 May 2017
Beijing, Twenty-five Indian doctors and their families, stuck in a hotel in China's Shenzhen city after their travel agent failed to pay the Chinese tour operator, will travel to India on Tuesday.
 
"They are in Macau and will travel to Mumbai tomorrow," an Indian official at the Consulate in Guangzhou told IANS.
 
Macau is a Special Administrative Region of China.
 
The doctors are from Mumbai and were on a trip to China with their families.
 
According to a news report, Chinese tour operators refused to facilitate their return until their fee is paid after their Mumbai tour operator failed to make payments.
 
The doctors claimed the hotel authorities asked them to vacate their rooms on Sunday and forced them to remain in the lobby until they paid the entire money.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

bharati

15 hours ago

Also the only people the Chinese kowtow to is white males who look rich. Anything for money! The Chinese women literally run after them, anything/anyone will do to leave China. The old China of wisdom, aesthetic sense and culture is long gone.

bharati

15 hours ago

WHY is the tour operator and his CEO not named? Either you have the correct news or you don't.

