BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Terror attack on Amarnath Yatra, 7 killed, 14 injured
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
In a rare attack on the Amarnath Yatra, terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district.
 
The bus was attacked in Batengoo around 8.20 p.m. while returning from Baltal to Mir Bazar after darshan, J&K police and CRPF said. 
 
The militants also carried out two attacks on security forces in the area.
 
Police sources said, the militants attacked a mini bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat. The bus was not officially registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board for the pilgrimage and was without police escort, they said.
 
Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said that seven pilgrims were killed, and 14 injured.
 
The injured have been taken to the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar.
 
Khan said the attack was aimed at the security forces and not the yatris.
 
The last known terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra was the killing of 30 persons, mostly pilgrims, in the base camp in Pahalgam in 2000.
 
A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.
 
In the national capital, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the incident. Union Home and Defence Ministry officials were huddled in a meeting to take stock of the latest situation.
 
Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone."
 
Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh condemned the attack.
 
"It is not just an attack on the pilgrims, but an attack on the composite culture of the nation. As far as the Government of India is concerned, we have a policy of zero tolerance against terror, whether it is local or from across the border," he said.
 
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "It is an attack on our roots. We will not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this attack to justice."
 
Senior minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Nayeem Akhtar termed the attack a "dark patch in the history of Kashmir".
 
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: "The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough."
 
He added that such an attack was expected in spite of recent successes against militants by security forces. "The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants and unprecedented force presence," he tweeted.
 
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed it "unfortunate", and added that the militants will have to "pay through their nose". He also spoke to the Chief Minister.
 
Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the attack.
 
The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
 
Meanwhile, authorities blocked internet services in the Valley.
 
On Saturday, the Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu side due to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley which was under curfew in the wake of the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
Wifi Analyser: Get the Best Signal Strength
YAZDI TANTRA
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We all use Wi-Fi at home and at work. WiFi Analyser helps us get the best signal strength for our devices.
 
Once you have downloaded and installed the WiFi Analyser, click on the menu and go and look up the Channel Graph. The channels will be listed on the X-Axis and the signal strength on the Y-Axis. You will now be able to view your own Wi-Fi by its name and other Wi-Fi channels around you that are broadcasting simultaneously. If there is a lot of clutter around a particular channel (say Channel 5), it may cause conflicts and, hence, deterioration of the signal quality. It may, therefore, be necessary to shift the router to another channel, the one which has the least interference. To do this, request your hardware admin or cable service provider.
 
If you are a bit more enterprising, head to your browser and connect to your router (typically, http://192.168.1.1 works). You will need your router login and password. Once inside, go to settings—Wi-Fi and change the channel to the desired one. Yo! Your signal will now be much better and faster.
 
Android: https://goo.gl/YAGmzs

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex Make a New All-time High – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were likely to trade sideways. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Positive global cues and buying in banking, IT (information technology) and capital goods stocks pushed the Indian equity markets to fresh highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. Equity benchmarks started-off on a strong note with both equity benchmark indices hitting record highs. Global cues and buying support aided in the markets' rise, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 966 advances, 515 declines and 472 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,554 advances, 1,090 declines and 165 unchanged. 
 
Full-fledged trading resumed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) during the mid-afternoon session on Monday after a technical glitch impacted trading during an early-morning session. The stock exchange said that the technical glitch impacted trading on its Cash and Future and Option (F&O) segment during the early-morning trade session, and that the glitch has been resolved. The NSE said that all its market segments were operational as of 12.30 p.m. An earlier statement from the bourse said: "Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both Cash and F&O segment of the NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue." However, stock brokers contacted by IANS said that though the trading has resumed some minor issues in the Cash segment remained. "It has restarted now. The problem seems to be resolved. However, some minor display issues on the cash segment are still there. The Futures segment is operating seamlessly," a stock broker told IANS here. According to the broker, the problem about price updation and "placing of orders" started during the early phase of the day's trade session. "Afterwards, we were informed by the NSE that trade will restart at 10.15 a.m. and then at 11.00 a.m.," the broker said. The technical glitch was noticed after the NSE stock rates were not in tandem with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) scrip prices.
 
India's steel consumption grew by 4.6% to nearly 21 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal over the same period in 2016 while the country's steel exports jumped by nearly 66% in the April-June period, a Ministry report said. "India's consumption of total finished steel saw a growth of 4.6% in April-June 2017 at 20.999 mt (million tonne) over same period of last year, under the influence of a rising production for sale," the report said. The Ministry's study also pointed out overall consumption at 7.204 mt in June was down by four per cent over the previous month (May 2017) and was up by 5.3% over corresponding month (June 2016) last year. "Export of total finished steel was up by 65.9% in April-June 2017 at 1.387 mt over same period of last year. Overall exports in June 2017 at 0.648 mt was up by 0.9% over May 2017 but was up by 20.2 per cent over June 2016," said the report of Joint Plant Committee. However, the import of total finished steel at 1.715 mt in June quarter declined by 6.4% over same period in 2016. Overall imports at 0.653 mt in June was up by 17% over May and increased year-on-year by 3.2% over same month last year (June 2016). India was a net exporter of total finished steel in April-June 2017, the report said. Steel Authority of India shares closed at Rs63.00, up 2.19% on the BSE and Tata Steel shares closed at Rs559.20, up 0.98% on the BSE.
 
Airtel has launched 'Project Next', a digital programme which, it says, will transform customer experience across all its services, with an investment of Rs2,000 crore over the next three years. "We plan to invest Rs2,000 crore over the next three years to launch several digital innovations to make our customers' experience more simple and interactive," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel. As part of the project, the company will revamp all its 2,500 stores across the country. It will also introduce data rollover opportunity for customers so that their data of a particular month if unused does not go waste. Bharti Airtel shares closed at Rs405.40, up 5.39% on the BSE.
 
After a huge fall in sugar production 2016-17, that forced the import of 500,000 tonnes, official and industry circles expect the upcoming "sugar year" to be sweeter, thanks to a good monsoon and signals of better yield from the field. According to the officials in the Agriculture Ministry and organisations representing private and cooperative sugar factories, output in 2017-18 (the "sugar year" starts from October) is to cross 25 million tonnes, almost 25% higher than in 2016-17. "Most of the water reservoirs in the sugarcane-producing states, especially in Maharashtra, are filled to their normal level. In addition, the cultivation area in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be increased. As per the inputs from the state Cane Commissioners, we are expecting the output to go above 25 million tonnes," said a senior official, who requested anonymity. Bajaj Hindustan Sugar shares closed at Rs15.90, down 2.81% and Parrys Sugar Industries shares closed at Rs47.65, down 12.08% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More