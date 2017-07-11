BUY
Technical glitch not an after-effect of cyber attack: NSE
IANS
11 July 2017
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said that a technical glitch which impacted intra-day trading on some of its segments was not the result of a cyber attack.
 
"It is clarified that no such attack was observed leading to the technical glitch," said the stock exchange major adding that it did not shift the trade to the BCP (business continuity plans) website, as the preliminary assessment of the glitch pointed to a software problem.
 
"BCP mechanism is normally invoked during any disaster, hardware failure, connectivity-related issues. Preliminary assessment indicated a software problem. Secondly, the system was expected to be rectified quickly and shifting BCP site would have taken longer time."
 
The stock market regulator Sebi had earlier issued guidelines for all exchanges and depositories to have a BCP and disaster recovery site in the event of a natural calamity.
 
The technical glitch occurred during the early-morning trade session on Monday and impacted trading on the Cash and Future and Option (F&O) segments. The glitch was noticed after the NSE stock rates were found not in tandem with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) scrip prices.
 
The NSE's first two attempts failed to fully reopen the market. Finally, the third attempt resulted in resumption of full-fledged trading during the mid-afternoon session at around 12.30 p.m. in the cash and F&O segments.
 
However, stock brokers contacted by IANS said that though normal trade resumed after 12.30 p.m., some minor issues in the cash segment remained before being fixed at around 1.00 p.m..
 
"It restarted around 12.30 p.m. but some minor display issues on the cash segment remained till 1.00 p.m. The Futures segment operated seamlessly after the restart," a stock broker told IANS here.
 
After the incident, NSE referred the matter to its internal Standing Committee on Technology which comprises of public interest directors and technology experts to review "the problem" and approve measures to prevent recurrence of such glitches.
 
"The matter is being examined by the internal technical team and external vendors, to analyse and identify the cause which led to the issue and to suggest solutions to prevent recurrence," the NSE said.
 
Later in the day, Sebi directed the NSE to submit a "detailed report" on the technical glitch.
 
"Sebi has directed NSE to submit a detailed report on the matter. SEBI has also asked NSE to have a review of their business continuity plans and to submit a detailed plan as to what measures are going to be taken to avoid such recurrences," the regulator said.
 
"Sebi is also looking at the matter comprehensively and will interact with different stakeholders to explore as to what more needs to be done to avoid such recurrences."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for Valley despite attack
IANS
11 July 2017
A fresh batch of 3,289 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday despite a terror attack the previous day on a bus which left seven worshippers dead.
 
"A fresh batch of 3,289 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 185 vehicles around 3 a.m., on Tuesday for the Valley", officials said here.
 
On Monday night, seven pilgrims -- six women, one man -- were killed and 19 others injured when militants attacked an unescorted bus from Gujarat at Khanabal, Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
 
The victims were travelling in the bus which was neither part of the escorted yatra convoy nor registered with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
 
"The attack occurred at 8.20 p.m. All yatra movement which is protected by the security forces on the highway stops at 7 p.m. after which no movement of pilgrims is officially allowed," said a senior police officer.
 
The ill-fated pilgrims had performed the yatra and had boarded the bus at north Kashmir's Baltal base camp.
 
The officer said the militants first attacked a police bullet proof bunker at Khanabal and later a police check point.
 
"After retaliation from the police, the militants started firing indiscriminately. The bus of pilgrims, according to police, was caught the ambush," a police spokesman said.
 
The last known terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra was the killing of 30 persons, mostly pilgrims, in the base camp in Pahalgam in 2000.
 
The 40-day long yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 7. 
 
So far, nearly 1.40 lakh pilgrims have reached the cave shrine located at 3,888 metres above sea-level.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Minor blaze in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilla' home
IANS
11 July 2017
A minor fire broke out on a terrace in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storied south Mumbai residence here late on Monday, an official said.
 
The blaze - noticed around 9 p.m. and reported to the fire brigade at 9.04 p.m. - took place on the ninth floor garden terrace of 'Antilla', the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill.
 
BMC Disaster Control official T. Jankar said the fire brigade and other resources were immediately mobilised and the fire was extinguished after about 16 minutes, with no reports of any casualties.
 
Assistant Divisional Fire Officer K.D. Ghadigaonkar said the fire was extinguished by the 'Antilla' building staffers with one small line of fixed fire fighting systems and fire extinguishers even before the fire brigade team reached there.
 
"The fire was confined to the 4G antenna, plastic framing of vertical garden, etc on the ninth floor," Ghadigaonkar said.
 
There were no casualties in the incident. The building stands over 170 metres tall.
 
Taking no chances, the fire brigade rushed three fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, one turn-table ladder and high-pressure pump to combat the conflagration.
 
A Reliance Industries Ltd. official spokesperson, confirming the fire, said that at the time of the incident the Ambani family members were not in the building.
 
In a media statement, the company spokesperson said: "There was a small fire in the garden area of Antillia this evening which was quickly brought under control. No one was injured. The cause of fire is being investigated." 
 
Belonging to the RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 'Antilla' is the world's most expensive private residence, worth around Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) at the prime Cumballa Hill, off Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.
 
The family, along with a staff contingent of around 600, have been living in the iconic building since 2010.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

