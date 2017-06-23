Taxis, Rickshaws to Get Their Own App

The Government of Maharashtra recently announced that it will be releasing an app for taxis and auto-rickshaws. With the increase in competition, this mobile app can be seen as an attempt made by the Government to level the playing field for the taxi business. It is also expected to increase the efficiency in the services, especially in curbing refusals.

Conventional taxis and rickshaws are known for their high rate of refusals to commuters and this app is expected to address this hassle.

The general secretary of the Mumbai Taximens Union, Al Quadros, welcomed this move by the Government. Earlier, the Mumbai Taximens Union and the Mumbai Taxi Association had signed an agreement with a private IT firm to launch an app and the product is expected to be released this month.

Says Quadros , “ The Union will be going ahead with the private app...it will be released on the 29th of this month”. The Government is expected to release their app after six months.

But these initiatives have to face a major obstacle: the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017 (MCTR 2017). These rules state that app-based taxi companies will have to apply for a “mandatory permit” to operate in the state. This was mainly brought in to control the surge pricing by app based taxi operators. The permit costs Rs25000 for cabs with an engine capacity of 1400cc and Rs2.61 lakhs for those with a higher engine capacity. Also, under the MCTR 2017, the service providers have to apply to RTOs for licences and will need to set up a control room to track the cabs.

Uber India has filed a case against the MCTR 2017 in the Bombay High Court. Says one of the petitioners, “Many of the provisions of the rules have a significant impact on drivers, riders and the entire ridesharing industry.”

Even Al Quadros voices his apprehension about the MCTR 2017 affecting the impact of the app. He believes that the Government must act swiftly. “The Government must reduce the price for this permit under the rules. This is not affordable for the local taxi men,” he said.