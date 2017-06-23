BUY
Taxis, Rickshaws to Get Their Own App
Moneylife Digital Team
23 June 2017
The Government of Maharashtra recently announced that it will be releasing an app for taxis and auto-rickshaws. With the increase in competition, this mobile app can be seen as an attempt made by the Government to level the playing field for the taxi business. It is also expected to increase the efficiency in the services, especially in curbing refusals.
 
Conventional taxis and rickshaws are known for their high rate of refusals to commuters and this app is expected to address this hassle. 
 
The general secretary of the Mumbai Taximens Union, Al Quadros,  welcomed this move by the Government. Earlier, the Mumbai Taximens Union and the Mumbai Taxi Association had signed an agreement with a private IT firm to launch an app and the product is expected to be released this month. 
 
Says Quadros , “ The Union will be going ahead with the private app...it will be released on the 29th of this month”. The Government is expected to release their app after six months.
 
But these initiatives have to face a major obstacle: the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017 (MCTR 2017). These rules state that app-based taxi companies will have to apply for a “mandatory permit” to operate in the state. This was mainly brought in to control the surge pricing by app based taxi operators. The permit costs Rs25000 for cabs with an engine capacity of 1400cc and Rs2.61 lakhs for those with a higher engine capacity. Also, under the MCTR 2017, the service providers have to apply to RTOs for licences and will need to set up a control room to track the cabs. 
 
Uber India has filed a case against the MCTR 2017 in the  Bombay High Court. Says one of the petitioners,  “Many of the provisions of the rules have a significant impact on drivers, riders and the entire ridesharing industry.” 
 
Even Al Quadros voices his apprehension about the MCTR 2017 affecting the impact of the app. He believes that the Government must act swiftly.  “The Government must reduce the price for this permit under the rules. This is not affordable for the local taxi men,” he said.  

Economy & Nation
Home Loan: Affordable housing finance share to increase to 37% by FY2022
Moneylife Digital Team
23 June 2017
Accelerated urbanisation due to faster economic growth over the last decade and a half has created a massive need for affordable housing as well as home loans in the ticket size of up to Rs15 lakh, says a research note.
 
In its report, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) says, "Affordable housing finance, largely for loan ticket size up to Rs15 lakh will become a large segment for housing finance companies (HFCs) in the next five years, with the estimated share to increase to around 37% in FY2022, compared with 26% in FY2017." 
 
Ind-Ra says it anticipates a demand for 2.5 crore homes, which is four times of the entire current housing finance stock, over next five years, in the medium income group (MIG) and lower income group (LIG) categories. 
 
"A combination of factors like government financial and policy thrust, regulatory support, rising urbanisation, increasing nuclearisation of families, and increasing affordability is converting latent demand into a commercially lucrative business opportunity," the ratings agency added.
 
Ind-Ra expects the sector to attract over Rs20,000 crore of equity inflows over FY2017-FY2022, which would support growth.
 
Ind-Ra's analysis reveals that on operating cost metrics, the new entrants with their pan-India ambitions would need to build scale quickly to compete with the incumbents, whose regional-focussed models have helped maintain tight operational expenses (opex) ratios, in addition to their funding cost advantage. 
 
This, Ind-Ra says, entails building up the book at a rapid pace and hence will lead to high proportion of unseasoned portfolio at any point in time. To offset this, it would necessitate having the right people “with adequate skill-set”, who have seen various cycles and scale and the right 'processes', building a scalable credit funnel and robust underwriting platform while getting the pricing, including risk and opex adjusted spreads, right. These would be the key differentiators for the new age housing finance companies (HFCs). 
 
According to the ratings agency, informal credit assessment remains the crux for the segment, and therefore reasonable assessment of instalment-paying ability, while keeping sufficient margin for income volatility over lifecycle, would be of prime importance.
 
Talking about key risks and possible mitigants, Ind-Ra says, aggressive expansion without ensuring appropriate credit assessment could be a risk for the segment, especially in view of limited financial data available and possibly a less financial savvy customer segment. 
 
"In addition, the segment requires high customer connect, therefore, attracting and retaining people with on ground connect would be of prime importance," the ratings agency says, adding, "HFCs would need to build a sense of ownership, as well as develop a right incentive structure to manage this risk. Operationally, managing liquidity, mainly in view of long tenure nature of assets, would be key consideration." 
 
Ind-Ra says it expects a prudent asset liability tenure management by HFCs. "Informal credit assessment remains the crux for the segment, and hence reasonable assessment of instalment paying ability while keeping sufficient margin for income volatility over lifecycle would be of prime importance," it concluded. 
 

Investor Interest
SEBI says advisors can’t sell, distributors can’t advise on investment products
Moneylife Digital Team
23 June 2017
Market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will further amend its norms for investment advisers and distributors, making it necessary to segregate their advisory and product distribution businesses. "To prevent the conflict of interest that exists between 'advising' of investment products and 'selling' of investment products by the same entity or person, there should be clear segregation between these two activities,” it said on Thursday. "Entities engaged solely in the business of 'advising' on investment products shall not be permitted to sell any products to prevent conflict of interest," SEBI says.
 
Financial institutions like banks, non-banking institutions or portals, which are now dispensing both advice and products, would have to set up a separate subsidiary for investment advisory services. Under current rules, such services can be provided through a separate division or department. SEBI has proposed a time frame of six months for such existing entities, offering investment advisory services through separate department or division, to set up a subsidiary. “Entities/persons who are providing advice solely on non-securities shall not come under the purview of the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations," the market regulator said.
 
With regard to registration rules, the net worth requirement for corporate bodies has been reduced to Rs10 lakh from the current Rs25 lakh. The application fees and the registration fees for the initial five years too have been proposed to be reduced. 
 
With regard to mutual funds, SEBI proposed that distributors should not give any investment advice. They can only explain the features of MF schemes and distribute suitable schemes to investors, describing material facts of the scheme and the associated risk factors of the scheme. 
 
"Mutual fund distributors who want to get registered as investment advisers shall be allowed to receive trail commission for the products already distributed, subject to disclosure to the clients," SEBI said.
 
The regulator has suggested that agencies providing ranking of mutual fund schemes, such as Value Research and Morningstar, need to be registered under research analyst’s regulations.  But registration is not required if the ranking of such schemes is published in newspapers, websites or other public media. Agencies will have to comply with requirements such as disclosure of financial interest, holdings and methodology. SEBI has also suggested that mutual fund ranking entity should rank performance of MFs schemes through an objective methodology that is based on quantitative performance measurements and applied consistently to all mutual funds.

