Tax return filing date extended to 5th August
Moneylife Digital Team
31 July 2017
The Income Tax Department has extended till 5 August 2017, the date for filing tax returns, from 31st July.
 
In a tweet, the I-T Dept says, "In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY2016-17 has been extended to 5 August 2017."
 
More details soon...

Consumer Interest
Some Wells Fargo auto loan borrowers unknowingly bought insurance
Moneylife Digital Team
31 July 2017
Wells Fargo has revealed that approximately 570,000 consumers who financed auto purchases through the bank may have been sold a collateral protection insurance (CPI) without their knowledge or consent, says ConsumerAffairs.com  in a report.
 
Wells Fargo says many of those customers will receive refunds “and other payments” as compensation. The bank estimates total remediation in the neighbourhood of $80 million. It said it will begin contacting affected customers next month.
 
In the report, Mark Huffman from ConsumerAffairs.com, says, all auto lenders require borrowers to maintain adequate insurance on the financed vehicle to ensure the lender is repaid if the vehicle is stolen or damaged in a crash. Wells Fargo says its lending agreement allows it to buy a CPI policy from a vendor on the customer’s behalf if there was no evidence — either from the customer or the insurance company — that the customer already had the required insurance. Wells Fargo says it discontinued the practice last September.
 
Policy changed in September
 
“In the fall of last year, our CEO and our entire leadership team committed to build a better bank and be transparent about those efforts,” said Franklin Codel, head of Wells Fargo Consumer Lending, which includes the Dealer Services unit. “Our actions over the past year show we are acting on this commitment.”
 
It should be noted that September 2016 is roughly the time that another Wells Fargo practice came to light – the opening of credit card and checking accounts in customers' names without their knowledge or consent. The bank was fined $185
 

Economy & Nation
SBI cuts savings interest rate to 3.5% for 90% of its account holders
Moneylife Digital Team
31 July 2017
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has once again hit savings account holders by reducing its interest rates to 3.5% from 4%. These rates would be applicable for savings account with up to Rs1 crore deposit. However, those with a deposit of over Rs1 crore in the savings account would continue to get 4% interest. According to SBI's Managing Director Rajnish Kumar, 90% of the total savings accounts held by the bank have a balance of below Rs1 crore.
 
In a regulatory filing, SBI said, "The bank is introducing a two-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from 31 July 2017. While balance above Rs1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum, interest at 3.5% per annum shall be offered on balances of Rs1 crore and below." 
 
"The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are the primary considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank deposits," the lender added.
 
In a release, Kumar said the cut in interest rates was not likely to affect the number of savings accounts with the bank or its current and savings account (CASA) ratio. "It is the convenience, safety, trust which is still in the bank's favour. We are not anticipating any major impact on the CASA ratio or saving accounts," he added.
 
SBI had maintained the 3.5% interest rates for its savings accounts from 2003-11. In 2011, it was increased to 4% for all saving deposit accounts.
 
Kumar said the rate cut had nothing to do with the impending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy on 2 August 2017.
 
Further, the bank had cut the marginal cost based lending rates (MCLR) by 90 basis points (bps) from 1 January 2017, on the strength of large inflows in savings and current accounts during the demonetisation period in November and December 2016.
 
"There has been a significant outflow of CASA deposits since then. The revision in saving bank rate would enable the bank to maintain the MCLR at the existing rates, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in small and medium enterprise (SME), agriculture and affordable housing segments," SBI said.

