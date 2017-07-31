Tax return filing date extended to 5th August

SBI cuts savings interest rate to 3.5% for 90% of its account holders

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has once again hit savings account holders by reducing its interest rates to 3.5% from 4%. These rates would be applicable for savings account with up to Rs1 crore deposit. However, those with a deposit of over Rs1 crore in the savings account would continue to get 4% interest. According to SBI's Managing Director Rajnish Kumar, 90% of the total savings accounts held by the bank have a balance of below Rs1 crore.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said, "The bank is introducing a two-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from 31 July 2017. While balance above Rs1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum, interest at 3.5% per annum shall be offered on balances of Rs1 crore and below."

"The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are the primary considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank deposits," the lender added.

In a release, Kumar said the cut in interest rates was not likely to affect the number of savings accounts with the bank or its current and savings account (CASA) ratio. "It is the convenience, safety, trust which is still in the bank's favour. We are not anticipating any major impact on the CASA ratio or saving accounts," he added.

SBI had maintained the 3.5% interest rates for its savings accounts from 2003-11. In 2011, it was increased to 4% for all saving deposit accounts.

Kumar said the rate cut had nothing to do with the impending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy on 2 August 2017.

Further, the bank had cut the marginal cost based lending rates (MCLR) by 90 basis points (bps) from 1 January 2017, on the strength of large inflows in savings and current accounts during the demonetisation period in November and December 2016.

"There has been a significant outflow of CASA deposits since then. The revision in saving bank rate would enable the bank to maintain the MCLR at the existing rates, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in small and medium enterprise (SME), agriculture and affordable housing segments," SBI said.