Tata Sons served with petition filed before NCLT
IANS
21 December 2016
Tata Sons on Tuesday said it has been served with a petition filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry's investment companies.
 
"This afternoon, Tata Sons was served with a petition under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act before the National Company Law Tribunal," the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Group said in a statement. 
 
"We understand that the petition has been filed by investment companies of Cyrus Mistry. Tata Sons is in consultation with its lawyers and will contest the allegations therein," the statement read.
 
"Tata Sons reiterates that it has followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations and views the petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mistry's complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata." 
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as interim Chairman. 
 
According to Tata Sons, despite Mistry's recent assertions that it is not a 'personal issue', it is evident that it always has been for him a 'personal issue' which reflects his deep animosity towards Ratan Tata.
 
"Mistry was the Chairman of Tata Sons for almost four years and it is surprising that he is now making allegations on activities of Tata Sons after doing little to address them, in his tenure both as a Director (since 2006) and a Chairman since 2012," the statement elaborated.
 
"Mistry's removal as Chairman from the Board of Tata Sons was approved by an overwhelming majority of the Directors and it is unfortunate that Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him."
 
The development comes a day after Mistry said that he will step down from positions held by him in Tata Group companies which have called extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) to remove him from their respective boards.
 
"Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum, and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group," Mistry had said on Monday.
 
"Towards this end, the objective of effective reform and the best interests of employees, public shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group (the very people I sought to protect as Chairman) would be better served by my moving away from the forum of the extra-ordinary general meetings."
 
"It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place." 
 
On Monday, Tata Sons had said that the announcement of its ousted Chairman of quitting from the positions held by him in the group companies is a deliberate strategy.
 
"Tata Sons has taken note of the public announcement of the resignation by Cyrus Mistry from the Boards of Tata companies. Mistry's resignation is a deliberate strategy on his part, knowing fully well that the overwhelming majority of the shareholders were not in support of his actions," Tata Sons had said in a statement.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

CBSE approves compulsory Class X board exams
IANS
21 December 2016
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved a proposal to reintroduce compulsory Class X board examination from the 2017-18 academic year.
 
The decision was taken during a meeting of the CBSE governing body here, sources said, adding that the first exam will be conducted in 2018.
 
The decision of the governing body will be conveyed to the government for its approval.
 
The Class X board examination for CBSE schools was made optional from 2011 under the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system mandated by the Right to Education Act.
 
Earlier, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced making the CBSE board exams compulsory from the academic session 2017-18.
 
IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's residence
IANS
21 December 2016
Income Tax (IT) department officials on Wednesday raided the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao.
 
"The raids have commenced at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's residence," a senior IT official told IANS.
 
The IT department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen -- J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.
 
The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.
 
SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

It is good now that the big fishes are being netted, rather than the common ordinary citizens. The booty here is definitely worthwhile, rewarding and worth the effort.

