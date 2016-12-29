Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return confidential documents

How Much of Black Money is Held in Cash?

On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes. This was about 86% of all cash in the hands with citizens. The total currency and coins in circulation are called M0 in macroeconomics. M0 was Rs17.55 lakh crore in India as on 8 November 2016 before demonetisation. Out of that Rs15.44 lakh crore was removed from circulation.

PM Modi asked for 50 days to sort out the issue. There have been long queues in front of banks to convert and deposit demonetised currency in the initial period of this 50 days. Now the queues have vanished. There have been restrictions on cash withdrawals, i.e. Rs24,000 per week for bank account holders from own bank. Is that limit sufficient?

Many people are complaining that the aam janata is affected due to currency shortage. Let us examine, how much currency is needed in the economic system. Currency is mainly used by (a) individuals and households and (b) business. Apart from these, the currency is used by others illegitimate purposes such as bribes; hoarding of black money; terror / naxal funding; and anti-national activities. Let us focus on usage of currency for legitimate purposes only. (a) Individuals and household and (b) business use the currency for following purposes –

1. Everyday money - Money used for monthly working expenses. This may include part of salary or income and spend towards household expenses, EMI, children education, utility bills payment, domicile medicine, necessary travel, others purposes such as donations to temples, trusts, political parties. etc.

2. Idle money - Legacy household savings kept for emergencies or just as buffer. This may include drip by drip accumulation of money by domestic savings and gifts. Business does not keep idle money as this blocks working capital, which may bear direct cost and has opportunity cost.

The Prime Minister is almost successful in converting “Idle money” from cash to bank deposits. These can be used for economic activities for nation building. His objective is to eliminate idle money from the economic system.

Further, the PM is stressing or forcing people to move to cashless digital transactions (CDT). But, CDT is a big challenge for citizens due to deficient support IT infrastructure, un-favourable costing, deficient cyber security, lack of awareness and education and lack of legal support system. See my paper at http://www.moneylife.in/article/5-hurdles-for-cashless-digital-transactions/49211.html or https://rakesh1blog.wordpress.com/2016/12/22/first-blog-post/ ). Thus, till these challenges are not properly addresses, cash transactions will stay.

In the light of above facts, let us estimate the cash requirements for legitimate economy (individuals and household, business and agriculture). An individual or household needs cash to incur day-to-day expenses such as on food, milk, clothing, local travel (train, taxi, and bus), purchase of general provisions and entertainment. Other expenses such as rent, equated monthly installment (EMI), utility bills, school educational may be (or must be) shifted to cheque payments, if reliable CDT in not available. As per various studies, a household spend about 25%-50% of total expenses on food, milk, clothing, local travel (train, taxi, and bus), purchase of general provisions and entertainment, depending upon monthly income.

A business requires cash to pay for initial investment, daily expenses and purchases (say working capital). Cash comes from sales to individuals and households or other business and used for replenishment or payment of salaries or overhead expenses. Extra cash is deposited in bank, which is used for payment to suppliers, wholesalers, and distributors. Business can shift to cheque for all purchases, rent, utilities bills and salaries. That will leave overhead expenses, which are around less than 10%-20% of their expenses.

For our calculations, let us take household as the unit for cash expenses. Individual and personal expenses on food, clothing, rent, and general provisions are part of household expenses. There will be some personal / individual expenses, which we will club in household. Further, the earnings are also clubbed in household. There are 130 crore citizens in India. Census 2011 calculated an average household size as 4.8. This means India has about 27 crore household. These citizens can be divided into following categories, with calculation of their income and cash requirements –

1. Citizens Below Poverty Line (BPL) – The Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) estimated BPL citizens as 40 crores or eight crore households with a household income Rs5,000 per month for urban and Rs4,000 per month for rural areas. Let us consider that they need 100% cash for their requirement.

2. Non-Income Tax Paying Citizens – Income Tax (I-T) paying citizens are just 1.91 crores.

Non I-T paying citizens are

Total population of 130 crores

- BPL 40 crore less tax paying citizens of around two crores

= 88 crores or about 18 crore (rounded-off) households

Their income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per year or less than Rs20,000 per month. This will be in between Rs5,000 per month (BPL) to Rs20,000 per month. Considering even distribution, we take an average income of Rs12,500 per month or round-off to next higher Rs15,000 per month. Let us consider that they need 50% of their income for their cash spending.

3. Income Tax assesses paying less than Rs1.5 lakh as tax – As per data released by Income Tax Department, 171 lakh assesses paid taxes of Rs1.5 lakh or less in AY2014-15 (FY2013-14). This gives an annual income between Rs2.5 lakh and Rs12 lakh. Let us consider these 171 lakh assesses as 171 lakh households (there may be two or three assesses in some households, but no such data is available) with an average annual income of Rs8 lakh and 25% of their income as cash spending.

4. Income Tax assesses paying over Rs1.5 lakh as tax – Same data by I-T Department says 19.18 lakh assesses paid over Rs1.5 lakh as tax in AY2012-13 (FY2014-15). This gives annual income over Rs12 lakh. Let us consider these 20 lakh (rounded-off) assesses as 20 lakh households (there may be two or three assesses in some households, but no such data is available) with an average annual income of Rs24 lakh and 15% of their income as cash spending.

Businesses:

1. MSME – As per Ministry of Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), India has around five crore MSME enterprise contributing Rs18 lakh crore to gross domestic product (GDP). Thus, average turnover is Rs3.6 lakh per year or Rs30,000 per month. Most of these are micro and small size businesses. Let us assume that they need cash for 40% of their monthly turnover. This means the cash turn-around time of 12 days.

2. Retails – Traditional retails (kirana, and general store) are estimated as 300 lakh units generating total turnover of Rs44 lakh crore as per Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) data. The average revenue per year is Rs15 lakh or Rs1.2 lakh per month approx. If their cash requirement is for their one week’s turnover, they need cash equivalent to 25% of their monthly turnover.

3. Companies – As per Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), there are 15.27 lakh registered companies, out of which 10.76 lakh companies are active companies contributing Rs60 lakh crore to the GDP. These companies have a turnover from Rs50,000 to Rs5 lakh crore (Indian Oil). The cash requirements of such companies are not great. Let us consider 1% of turnover as cash requirement, giving an average flat figure of Rs6 lakh per company.

Agriculture:

Agriculture needs specific reference. Though most agriculturists are covered under non-tax paying citizens, still they need cash support during sowing and harvesting seasons. As per Census report 2011, India has 11.87 crore cultivators with 93% as medium (19%), small (60%) and landless farmers (14%). Let us estimate that on an average they need Rs15,000 for agriculture inputs with 50% as cash requirements. By aggregating all these, following is the cash (M0) requirements at national level –