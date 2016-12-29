BUY
Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return confidential documents
Moneylife Digital Team
Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata Group has asked its ousted Chairman Cyrus P Mistry to return all the confidential information in his possession. The legal notice sent by the Tatas also ask Mr Mistry to give a written confirmation that he had not shared this information to his family, family members, other affiliates and Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies.
 
The notice sent by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, asks Mr Mistry to give the written undertaking within next two days on returning all the confidential documents. The notice says, "Our client has a strong reason to believe that you are in possession of highly valuable information and documents pertaining to our client and Tata Group companies, and have disclosed such information without prior authorisation and direction from the board of the directors of the company."
 
The office of Mr Mistry, however, has said the Tata letter, termed as a notice is a request "not to draw the attention of courts and tribunals to documents and records on the ground that they are 'confidential' in nature".
 
"Neither will we comment in public nor will we provide our correspondence to the media to make news. We will keep focus on the real and core issues in the relevant forums alone. That their letters claiming confidentiality have been widely circulated to the media is ironical. We believe such conduct is unbecoming and interferes with justice administration," a statement issued by Mr Mistry's office says.
 
Last week, after stepping down from all post in Tata companies, Mr Mistry's investment companies filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act. 
 
Reacting to this, Tata Sons accused Mr Mistry of passing confidential corporate information in public domain, which, according to the holding company was violation of law.
 

Economy & Nation
How Much of Black Money is Held in Cash?
Dr Rakesh Goyal
On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes. This was about 86% of all cash in the hands with citizens. The total currency and coins in circulation are called M0 in macroeconomics. M0 was Rs17.55 lakh crore in India as on 8 November 2016 before demonetisation. Out of that Rs15.44 lakh crore was removed from circulation.
 
PM Modi asked for 50 days to sort out the issue. There have been long queues in front of banks to convert and deposit demonetised currency in the initial period of this 50 days. Now the queues have vanished. There have been restrictions on cash withdrawals, i.e. Rs24,000 per week for bank account holders from own bank. Is that limit sufficient?
 
Many people are complaining that the aam janata is affected due to currency shortage. Let us examine, how much currency is needed in the economic system. Currency is mainly used by (a) individuals and households and (b) business. Apart from these, the currency is used by others illegitimate purposes such as bribes; hoarding of black money; terror / naxal funding; and anti-national activities. Let us focus on usage of currency for legitimate purposes only. (a) Individuals and household and (b) business use the currency for following purposes – 
 
1. Everyday money - Money used for monthly working expenses. This may include part of salary or income and spend towards household expenses, EMI, children education, utility bills payment, domicile medicine, necessary travel, others purposes such as donations to temples, trusts, political parties. etc.
 
2. Idle money - Legacy household savings kept for emergencies or just as buffer. This may include drip by drip accumulation of money by domestic savings and gifts. Business does not keep idle money as this blocks working capital, which may bear direct cost and has opportunity cost.
 
The Prime Minister is almost successful in converting “Idle money” from cash to bank deposits. These can be used for economic activities for nation building. His objective is to eliminate idle money from the economic system.
 
Further, the PM is stressing or forcing people to move to cashless digital transactions (CDT). But, CDT is a big challenge for citizens due to deficient support IT infrastructure, un-favourable costing, deficient cyber security, lack of awareness and education and lack of legal support system. See my paper at http://www.moneylife.in/article/5-hurdles-for-cashless-digital-transactions/49211.html or https://rakesh1blog.wordpress.com/2016/12/22/first-blog-post/). Thus, till these challenges are not properly addresses, cash transactions will stay.
 
In the light of above facts, let us estimate the cash requirements for legitimate economy (individuals and household, business and agriculture). An individual or household needs cash to incur day-to-day expenses such as on food, milk, clothing, local travel (train, taxi, and bus), purchase of general provisions and entertainment. Other expenses such as rent, equated monthly installment (EMI), utility bills, school educational may be (or must be) shifted to cheque payments, if reliable CDT in not available. As per various studies, a household spend about 25%-50% of total expenses on food, milk, clothing, local travel (train, taxi, and bus), purchase of general provisions and entertainment, depending upon monthly income. 
 
A business requires cash to pay for initial investment, daily expenses and purchases (say working capital). Cash comes from sales to individuals and households or other business and used for replenishment or payment of salaries or overhead expenses. Extra cash is deposited in bank, which is used for payment to suppliers, wholesalers, and distributors. Business can shift to cheque for all purchases, rent, utilities bills and salaries. That will leave overhead expenses, which are around less than 10%-20% of their expenses.
 
For our calculations, let us take household as the unit for cash expenses. Individual and personal expenses on food, clothing, rent, and general provisions are part of household expenses. There will be some personal / individual expenses, which we will club in household. Further, the earnings are also clubbed in household. There are 130 crore citizens in India. Census 2011 calculated an average household size as 4.8. This means India has about 27 crore household. These citizens can be divided into following categories, with calculation of their income and cash requirements –
 
1. Citizens Below Poverty Line (BPL) – The Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) estimated BPL citizens as 40 crores or eight crore households with a household income Rs5,000 per month for urban and Rs4,000 per month for rural areas. Let us consider that they need 100% cash for their requirement.
 
2. Non-Income Tax Paying Citizens – Income Tax (I-T) paying citizens are just 1.91 crores. 
Non I-T paying citizens are 
Total population of 130 crores 
- BPL 40 crore less tax paying citizens of around two crores 
= 88 crores or about 18 crore (rounded-off) households 
Their income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per year or less than Rs20,000 per month. This will be in between Rs5,000 per month (BPL) to Rs20,000 per month. Considering even distribution, we take an average income of Rs12,500 per month or round-off to next higher Rs15,000 per month. Let us consider that they need 50% of their income for their cash spending.
 
3. Income Tax assesses paying less than Rs1.5 lakh as tax – As per data released by Income Tax Department, 171 lakh assesses paid taxes of Rs1.5 lakh or less in AY2014-15 (FY2013-14). This gives an annual income between Rs2.5 lakh and Rs12 lakh. Let us consider these 171 lakh assesses as 171 lakh households (there may be two or three assesses in some households, but no such data is available) with an average annual income of Rs8 lakh and 25% of their income as cash spending.
 
4. Income Tax assesses paying over Rs1.5 lakh as tax – Same data by I-T Department says 19.18 lakh assesses paid over Rs1.5 lakh as tax in AY2012-13 (FY2014-15). This gives annual income over Rs12 lakh. Let us consider these 20 lakh (rounded-off) assesses as 20 lakh households (there may be two or three assesses in some households, but no such data is available) with an average annual income of Rs24 lakh and 15% of their income as cash spending.
 
Businesses:
 
1. MSME – As per Ministry of Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), India has around five crore MSME enterprise contributing Rs18 lakh crore to gross domestic product (GDP). Thus, average turnover is Rs3.6 lakh per year or Rs30,000 per month. Most of these are micro and small size businesses. Let us assume that they need cash for 40% of their monthly turnover. This means the cash turn-around time of 12 days.  
 
2. Retails – Traditional retails (kirana, and general store) are estimated as 300 lakh units generating total turnover of Rs44 lakh crore as per Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) data. The average revenue per year is Rs15 lakh or Rs1.2 lakh per month approx. If their cash requirement is for their one week’s turnover, they need cash equivalent to 25% of their monthly turnover.
 
3. Companies – As per Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), there are 15.27 lakh registered companies, out of which 10.76 lakh companies are active companies contributing Rs60 lakh crore to the GDP. These companies have a turnover from Rs50,000 to Rs5 lakh crore (Indian Oil). The cash requirements of such companies are not great. Let us consider 1% of turnover as cash requirement, giving an average flat figure of Rs6 lakh per company. 
 
Agriculture:
Agriculture needs specific reference. Though most agriculturists are covered under non-tax paying citizens, still they need cash support during sowing and harvesting seasons. As per Census report 2011, India has 11.87 crore cultivators with 93% as medium (19%), small (60%) and landless farmers (14%). Let us estimate that on an average they need Rs15,000 for agriculture inputs with 50% as cash requirements. By aggregating all these, following is the cash (M0) requirements at national level –
 
 
Thus, if things go ideal, and there is no CDT, then the total cash (M0) requirement at the national level is calculated as Rs5.1872 lakh crore or, say Rs5.2 lakh crore. This is against the Rs17.54 lakh crore in circulation as on 8 November 2016. The balance cash may be either idle cash and/or cash stored as black money. 
 
M0 is considered based on the monthly income. During the month, the cash will move from household to retailer to bank or wholesaler and then from wholesaler to bank. Once the cash reaches bank, the cycle starts again. It is considered that households will not hoard cash, as they used to do before 8 November 2016.
 
Margin of error – Most of the data is taken from published data from government / reliable sources. Some estimates and assumptions are also made. If sensitivity analysis is done, this cash requirement of Rs5.2 lakh crore as M0 may vary from Rs4.5 lakh crore to Rs6 lakh crore. If except companies, all spending are considered in cash, the M0 will be Rs12.18 lakh crore. Thus, the difference of Rs5.37 lakh crore between Rs17.55 lakh crore and Rs12.18 lakh crore could be black money held in cash.  
 
(Dr Rakesh Goyal is perpetual student of cyber security since 1991. He is PhD is Cyber Security, Gold Medalist Engineer, Gold Medalist PGDM from IIMB. He is MD of Sysman Computers Private Limited, Mumbai, one of the 23 IT security audit organisations empanelled with CERT-In, Min of IT, GoI to audit cyber security of critical national infrastructure/assets. He can be contacted at email rakesh@sysman.in )

 

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

9 hours ago

Sir anyone talks about Value of Goods bought against the Currency denomination spend?If we get this equation right than we can talk. Above facts are meaningless.
Eg Medical Allowance in IT spend allowance is Rs 40000 /year for terminal illness under 80D. Calculate Rs 20000/ICU charges how do we do critical care?Manmohan Stent implant /Vajpayee knee replacement bills please share?? Amen Mahesh

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Mahesh S Bhatt 9 hours ago

Sir, to answer your query is beyond my competence, capabilities and span of influence. PM Modi or FM Jetlee will be the right persons to respond to this.

Ralph Rau

15 hours ago

Dr. Goyal has raised a good point below.

What is the relationship between M0 growth and GDP growth.

More importantly how does RBI balance sheet expansion rate compare versus GDP growth rate when compared across major global economies ? Who is guilty of printing money in excess of that justified by GDP growth ?

I have found that RBI balance sheet expansion is relatively low ?

R Varadarajan

In Reply to Ralph Rau 4 hours ago

The percentage of Money in circulation to GDP was 8.21% in 1975/76, which increased to 9.97% in 1995/96 and then to 12.18% in 2010/11 and is 12.25% for 2015/16 . While we can agree to the figure of 9.97 in 1995/96 due to the reforms and higher income generation after the reforms, the subsequent increase of about 2.29% , thereafter amounting to around Rs.3000 bn.could have been an excess money in circulation which probably caused the inflation and hoarding.

Ralph Rau

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Ralph Rau 9 hours ago

RBI need to update itself to RBI v2

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

1 day ago

I thanks all people, who have commented on this paper under comments and by direct email to me. Special thanks to brickbats, which forced me to learn something extra.

Mr. Govinda Warrier says that RBI does 'demand based forecast" and not "need or use based". I was not aware of that. Further research finds that he is correct. RBI website says -

How does the Reserve Bank estimate the demand for bank notes?

The Reserve Bank estimates the demand for bank notes on the basis of the growth rate of the economy, the replacement demand and reserve requirements by using statistical models. (https://www.rbi.org.in/currency/faqs.html)

And this resulted in increase of 56% in money supply from Rs. 10.65 lakh crores at the end of 2011-12 to Rs. 16.62 crores at the end on 2015-16. A growth of 56% in just 4 years. This is much beyond the growth rate of Indian Economy.

If we create a hypothesis that RBI is still living in 18th century, at least related to estimates of money supply, the hypothesis will not be difficult to prove. Does RBI consider that all growth in economy will be cash based? This pumping in money supply can be directly attributed to increase in cash based black money and inflation. Can we not conclude that RBI has directly or indirectly helped or involved in creation of black money? Was Dr Subramanium Swami incorrect in asking for sacking of RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan?
Why can't we question RBI's intuitional intelligence?

Why can't RBI adopt a more scientific method like proposed by me as "need of use based" estimation? RBI can further refine it with more stratification and research.

Nation wants to know.

Meenal Mamdani

In Reply to Dr. Rakesh Goyal 1 day ago

As far as I recall, Swamy demanded removal of Rajan on the basis of his being not Indian enough. Swamy never gave a rational facts based reason for demanding his removal.
are you suggesting that Rajan deliberately created the environment for generating black money?

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Meenal Mamdani 10 hours ago

Not being Indian was one of the reasons. One another reason fro Dr Swami was - "apparently deliberate attempt to wreck the Indian economy"

P Srinivasan

In Reply to Dr. Rakesh Goyal 1 day ago

Everywhere in the world, account holders have the right to decide whether they want to hold money in currency or in a current account or savings account or in a bank fixed deposit or in a post office account. Nowhere is this right denied to account holders. For the last 80 years, RBI has been doing exactly that as per its mandate. That is not 18th century ~ that is standard practice.

Even now, currency is being rationed during the currency recall, only as a temporary measure. At some point once adequate replacement currency is printed, all restrictions would have to be removed. Hopefully many people would have learned to use alternative payment mechanisms and demand for currency would reduce.

Under RBI we have one of the best payment systems in the world. RBI has compelled banks to implement instant SMS message confirmation for debit and credit card transactions ~ something that is not mandatory even in the US. I have high hopes for Bharat Bill Payment System, devised by RBI and being implemented through NPCI, would make a huge change to currency demand in the country. RBI also has pioneered IMPS, Rupay, UPI and many other innovations.

Lastly, the demand for INR 500 and INR 1000 increased in the last few years because banks found it uneconomical to fill up the ATMs with INR 100 notes. Account holders were making several withdrawals ~ banks pay ATM operators per transaction irrespective of the value of the transaction. In order to reduce the number of withdrawal transactions, banks started filling ATMs with INR 500 or INR 1000 notes and reduced the number of INR 100 notes. RBI mentions this in one of their annual reports.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to P Srinivasan 9 hours ago

You said - "Everywhere in the world, account holders have the right to decide whether they want to hold money in currency or in a current account or savings account or in a bank fixed deposit or in a post office account."

We are bound by Indian constitution and not what happens anywhere in the world. This is not a fundamental right in Indian constitution. Further, not everywhere in the world, cash is kept as black money. One cannot hide his black money under this pretext. Nowhere in the world laws and practices are same. Laws, rules, acts, practices differ based on various social, economic, cultural and political conditions.

There is a contradiction in your this piece. One side you complement RBI to bring changes to payment systems. On other side, you want to keep RBI to follow 80 years old system to estimate money supply. Change is the only constant in nature. Everything must change for better. RBI's 80 years old estimation methodology may be useful when IT and CDT was not possible and much data on various indices was not available. Now, more data and services of IT are available and things can be calculated more accurately and scientifically with newer methodologies.

Rahul Pande

2 days ago

A purely theoretical perspective.An average household keeps 2 to 3 months of cash as inventory for rainy day and special cash funds if there is marriage or medical emergency.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Rahul Pande 1 day ago

PM Modi need to create trust environment in banking system and CDT that people feel that their money is not only safe but can be used as insurance for a rainy day in a manner, similar if not better, as cash at home.

Ramesh Mehta

2 days ago

Thanks for the good analysis and a bigger thanks for explaining in simple language/terms that all of us can understand.
You have made a complex topic simple and easy to understand.
Cheers

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Ramesh Mehta 1 day ago

Thanks

p venkateswara

2 days ago

black money created mainly in mining & construction industry, money circulation also more in theses industry.
more money transaction & tax ( local & income tax) aviation is very common in hotel industry, hospitals. ( for ex. service tax & vat collected in bills from all customers & they will show a small turn over & pay local tax & IT), like this hospitals & local clinics same like. mining lot of money transaction & block money creation & avoiding of local tax & IT.
big tax payers shows agriculture income to avoid Tax & black money creation & money in cash for rotation.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to p venkateswara 1 day ago

PM Modi need to address all these and other avenues to create, store and park black money. This need further research and is beyond the current scope of this paper.

Rangarajan Tnc

2 days ago

"It is considered that households will not hoard cash, as they used to do before 8 November 2016." What we notice is that people are reluctant to give small notes and there is stickiness in the circulation of those notes.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Rangarajan Tnc 1 day ago

PM Modi need to create trust environment in banking system and CDT that people feel that their money is not only safe but can be used as insurance for a rainy day in a manner, similar if not better, as cash at home.

Ramesh Mehta

In Reply to Rangarajan Tnc 2 days ago

this will get solved once the 500 notes are available in sufficient quantities

Meenal Mamdani

2 days ago

Thank you for a much needed exercise to explain how much cash is needed to keep an economy running smoothly.
Most of us are not economists and the lack of clear explanations like you have provided leads to doubts and speculation about the motives of government, that is politician and bureaucrat combine.
I wish the RBI or the Finance Ministry had taken the trouble to put the issues in simple terms to the people like you have done, through newspapers, radio and TV.
However these entities are arrogant and high handed with the result they stimulate even greater doubt in the bona fides of any action that govt wants to introduce and implement.
I think with greater empathy and concern for the BPL segment for sure and even for the segment just above this level, the govt-bureaucrat complex could have taken better steps to reduce the unnecessary hardship and suffering that so many have had to endure.
The least the govt can do now is to tender unconditional apology to the people, through hoardings in addition to channels mentioned earlier in this comment, so the ordinary people know that the govt cares for them.
If Modi has any common sense and humility in addition to his well known political savvy, he will use the opportunity of Mann Ki Baat to broadcast this message all over India.
I am not a Modi fan, but for India's sake I wish him success in attempts to clean up black money in India.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Meenal Mamdani 1 day ago

Thanks. Commenting on political aspect is beyond the objective of this paper.

R Varadarajan

In Reply to Meenal Mamdani 2 days ago

I totally agree. But expecting an apology is like asking for the moon.

S.S.A.Zaidi

2 days ago

Very good and informed analysis
Goyal Saheb

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to S.S.A.Zaidi 1 day ago

Thanks

K.S.BALASUBRAMANIAN

2 days ago

I do feel the analysis based on the data available is right and this ought to have been understood by people to begin with so that many of the talks and discussions could have been avoided. One aspect people ignore is also the demonetised cash has been used to pay tax dues power bills and railway/air travels. May be the money deposited in these accounts is not sizeable but also can be safely included in the black money category

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to K.S.BALASUBRAMANIAN 1 day ago

Thanks

Govinda Warrier

2 days ago

A good analysis. Opens new dimensions for further study. Even RBI's estimates till recently, were 'demand based' and not 'need or use based', it appears. Anyway, hopefully, minus the quantity for 'hoarding' and abuse, country may need only half the currency as compared to pre-November 8 position.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to Govinda Warrier 2 days ago

Thanks. I am not aware that RBI does demand based currency requirement estimates. No wonder M0 increased by 30-40% in least 4 years. Thus, black money.

R Varadarajan

2 days ago

This is a very interesting and analysis. An excellent attempt to assess the realistic M0 requirement of the country.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal

In Reply to R Varadarajan 2 days ago

Thanks

Life
Demonetisation, piracy result in average box office for Bollywood (2016 in Retrospect)
Uma Ramasubramanian  and  Sandeep Sharma (IANS)
Only eight out of the approximately 230 Hindi films released in 2016 surpassed the glorified Rs 100 crore ($14.5 million) club in India, giving the industry only a total tally of around Rs 2,700 crore, according to industry insiders.
 
This, in a year when the central government's demonetisation move in early November disturbed the projected earnings for some movies, when piracy ate into some films' business and when some producers got into a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
 
Barring Shah Rukh Khan, whose "Fan" did not prove to be like most of the superstar's box office wonders, Bollywood's other A-listers, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, had a bright year with their films raking in the moolah and making it to the Rs 100 crore club. Salman's "Dangal" was reportedly the top grosser of the year with earnings of Rs 300 crore.
 
There is no centralised agency to record Bollywood's box office numbers. But going by film trade experts and industry sources, Salman registered good returns with "Sultan", Akshay won the audiences' hearts with "Airlift", "Housefull 3" and "Rustom", and Aamir's "Dangal" Christmas release added to the festive season's celebratory mood.
 
While "Udta Punjab" failed to light up the box office as expected after it got into a controversy when its makers fought against CBFC over extensive cuts made by them over showcasing "explicit language and drug consumption" in the film, the "Great Grand Masti" sex comedy fell prey to piracy.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move also spelt hard luck for Bollywood as movie buffs were reluctant to visit theatres -- and were instead increasing "footfalls" at queues outside banks. Some single screen theatres also shut down nationwide after the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped.
 
In fact, director Vishal Pandya pushed the release date of his film "Wajah Tum Ho" to December 16 due to demonetisation.
 
"It has been a bad year. Overall, I feel if the content is not good, then why will people spend money unnecessarily? Obviously, people will not go to theatres if you don't give them good content. With 'Dangal', the content is powerful. So, people are watching it," trade analyst Vinod Mirani told IANS.
 
Hopes were high from movies like "Wazir", "Fitoor", "Fan", "Azhar", "Te3n", "Mohenjo Daro", "A Flying Jatt", "Baar Baar Dekho", "Mirzya", "Rock On!! 2" and "Befikre", which had distinctive story lines, but they failed to elicit the expected response.
 
"The year 2016 was average in terms of business as some Bollywood movies failed badly. A few regional movies did extremely well and one example is the Marathi film 'Sairat'. Also, film piracy took a big chunk of business and some movies suffered a lot," said Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Cinemas.
 
Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, echoed this. "It's just been an average year, nothing great. The major issue this year was that due to demonetisation, there was a major cash crunch and films suffered," Desai told IANS.
 
According to numbers estimated by trade insiders, while 1.46 billion people went to see Bollywood films released in 2009, the number came down to 1.18 billion in 2016.
 
Respite was brought in by the eight movies that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. These include "Airlift" (Rs 125 crore), "Rustom" (Rs 122 crore), "Housefull 3" (Rs 107 crore), "Sultan" (Rs 300 crore), "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (Rs 120 crore), "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (Rs 112 crore), "Shivaay" (Rs 100 crore) and "Dangal" (Rs 155.53 crore in five days since its release on December 23).
 
Some other films which did well at the box office included "Neerja", "Kapoor & Sons", "Ki & Ka", "Baaghi", "Pink" and "Dear Zindagi".
 
Devang Sampat, Director -- Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis India, said despite all the hurdles, his cinema chain was able to witness a growth of 20 per cent in footfalls as compared to the previous year.
 
"With the announcement of demonetisation, we also took immediate measures to welcome the move to keep ourselves aligned with the government's cashless economy concept. Cinepolis came out with exciting offers on cashless transaction for the movie lovers which gave a positive spin to all the digital transactions," he said.
 
However, despite the "average" response at the box office, 2016 is ending on a positive note with "Dangal" increasing the footfalls at cinemas while overcoming demonetisation problems.
 
"After a very long time, the shows are going houseful, all thanks to 'Dangal'. We are expecting more than Rs 250 crore," film expert Rajesh Thadani said.
 
Now all eyes are on films releasing in 2017, as the slate looks fascinating with Shah Rukh starrer "Raees" and "Kaabil", which will bring back the hit father-son duo Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan together, releasing in January.
 
In a nutshell:
 
* Overall, an "average" response for films released in 2016.
 
* Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, other bigwigs had the star power and entertained the audience.
 
* Only eight of the approximately 230 Hindi films were Rs 100 crore grossers.
 
* The demonetisation move and piracy took a toll on movies.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

CS Venkatesh

2 days ago

How do link box office collections with demonetisation. Your article should have films before and after demonetisation. Dangal collected record amount after demonetisation.

